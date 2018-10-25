Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Chevrolet Asks Camaro Owners About A Hybrid Camaro

      Like Mustang, Like Camaro?

    When one automaker comes up with an interesting idea, usually others will follow. See German crossover 'coupes' as an example. With Ford working on a hybrid version of the Mustang, it doesn't come as a surprise that Chevrolet is looking into this as well.

    Back in August, a poster on the Camaro6 forum got a screenshot with a survey asking Camaro owners which powertrain they would consider if they bought a new sports car. Respondents were given the four choices listed below, or None of the Above:

    • 4 Cylinder, 2.7L, Turbo engine, 310 HP, 25 mpg combined, 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds - $0
    • 4 Cylinder, 2.0L, Hybrid Turbo engine, 365 HP (total system power), 30 mpg combined, 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds - $4,000
    • 8 Cylinder, 6.2L, 455 HP, 20 mpg combined, 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds - $4,000
    • 8 Cylinder, 6.2L, Hybrid engine, 545 HP (total system power), 24 mpg combined, 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds - $8,000

    There are few things to take note of,

    • No V6 option is listed among the choices
    • The turbo 2.7L is likely the same found in the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. Also, the 310 horsepower output is the same as Ford's 2.7L EcoBoost.
    • The turbocharged 2.0L hybrid sees a one second drop in 0-60 mph time when compared to the standard 2.0L. Plus, the combined figure rises 5 to 7 mpg - depending on the transmission.
    • The V8 hybrid setup only sees a 0.3-second decrease in the 0-60 mph run, but an increase of 4 mpgs.

    We need to note that the results of this survey might not result in a hybrid Camaro.

    "We routinely survey our customers across all of our vehicles on potential future technologies or features, but that doesn’t mean we are going to institute them,” a GM spokesman told Motor Authority.

    But it is clear that GM is watching Ford closely with the hybrid Mustang. Who knows, maybe the next-generation Camaro will offer some sort of hybrid power?

    Source: Camaro6, Motor Authority


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell

    I'm going to say that GM is filleting some Red Herring here. At those price premiums, the Camaro hybrid would probably not sell.

    But where or where in the GM lineup would there be an Alpha platform car that would use such engines and be able to command a price premium like that?

    Oh hi CT4/5/6......

    Just because they say it's a 6.2 liter doesn't mean it's a 6.2 liter.  The new 4.5 V8 from Cadillac comes in 500hp and 550hp flavors too. 

    I like that the 2.7 might be potentially used in the Camaro. It would probably be a good CT4/5/6 engine too then. 

    dfelt

    I can totally see the Hybrids being the way of the future for Pony cars and then a pure EV option.

    Would love to see Torque numbers. I see marketing is still lying to the public that HP is the focus point compared to Torque.

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, William Maley said:

    Also, the 310 horsepower output is the same as Ford's 2.7L EcoBoost.

    2.3L EcoBoost*

