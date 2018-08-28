Chevrolet Still Sees Cars As An Important Part Of Their Lineup

Chevrolet believes that it gain more market share in subcompacts to full-size sedans as other competitors leave the market, most notably Ford.

"It's a pretty big opportunity for us. As other people are making noise about leaving the car business or thrifting back their portfolio, there's still business to be had there. It's just going about the business in a smart fashion," said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet's marketing director for cars and crossovers to Automotive News.

While the car market in the U.S. continues to shrink as more buyers go for SUVs and crossovers, it still represents more than four million possible customers and an opportunity for Chevrolet to introduce itself to this group. Plus, compact and midsize segments still representative one in every five vehicles sold. Majoros believes that sales of cars have "hit the floor."

"There's still volume to be had there. We've done a nice job about taking a responsible approach to the product. If other competitors are leaving, we're very happy to pick up that business, and we'll certainly do that."

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)