Chevy Malibu Hybrid Dead for 2020

The GM 6.2L is nothing to sneeze at, it has great high and low end power and GM SAE certifies the output numbers on all of their engines, something Ford doesn't do for obvious reasons. There's also plenty of tuning left to open up the 6.2 as it's slightly de-tuned from the factory and GM engineers always leave room for power bumps. I know an aftermarket tune woke mine up along with an Airaid CAI and Magnaflow exhaust. It's also NA SBC V8 to a boosted V6 that sounds like crap, just heard a new Raptor getting on it the other day when I was walking into the gym, not impressed, sounds like a ricer car. I definitely like my '18 K2 Z71 body color face better than the new T1, but it does look better in person, just like the new T1 HD front end, much better in person. I do think the interior of the '14 -'18 K2 is also a little nicer and has a better center stack layout than the T1. Interior update coming in late 2020 for 2021 and really only the top trim High Country/Denali need it, lower trims are actually fine as is. As for 3rd place in sales and two of the main reasons the Silverado might be right now is because GM is putting profit per unit ahead of huge incentives, unlike FCA who is selling both the Ram "Classic" with piles of cash on the hood alongside the new Ram which is now having plenty of issues like a typical Chrysler product, frozen or glitchy screen that's really too big and encompasses too many functions in it which is not good if it does lock up, and the new "barn door" tailgate that jams up, GMC MultiPro tailgate for the win there. I definitely see more new Silverado's on the road than new Ram's so FCA's claim of outselling Chevy is definitely fluff because of the two 1500 models being combined and it's not much of a sales delta between both of the Ram 1500's and the Silverado 1500.