Chevy Malibu Hybrid Dead for 2020

Chevrolet has canceled the Malibu Hybrid for the 2020 model year. What? You forgot they even offered one? It's not surprising.
It's tough out there for slow selling sedans these days and the Malibu Hybrid was probably one of the slowest selling of the General's current lineup. The move leaves GM with no full hybrid vehicles at all in the lineup. This comes after the cancellation of the plug-in Chevy Volt earlier this year. The only electrified vehicle, for now, is the diminutive Chevy Bolt. GM is rumored to be working hard on an electric or electrified truck, and has plans to electrify most of the Cadillac lineup, even going so far as to promise the UAW that the Lordstown plant would reopen as a battery factory.
The Malibu Hybrid used a 1.8 liter 4-cylinder and an electric motor combination to make 182 horsepower. The sedan could drive on electric alone up to 55 mph, but it lacked a plug-in option. It came only in the upper LT trim and started at $29,095 before delivery charges.
