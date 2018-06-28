2019 Dodge Challenger Adds More Power, Silly Names

Wrapping up the 2019 Challenger lineup is the R/T and GT rear-wheel drive. The previously-optional Super Track Pak is now standard for both models and includes a performance suspension, enhanced steering, a new front splitter and hood, 20-inch wheels, and bolstered cloth Houndstooth seats.

Dodge also announced the R/T Scat Pack Widebody that features the same wide fender flares as the Hellcat, rear spoiler, SRT tuned chassis, and adaptive dampers. The changes make a huge difference as the Scat Pack Widebody is about two seconds faster per lap than the standard Scat Pack. All Scat Pack models get Launch Assist, Launch Control, Line Lock, SRT Drive Modes, and SRT Performance Pages.

This increase in power is due to Dodge upgrading 25 major components including a bigger supercharger, strengthened engine internals, high-capacity fuel injection system, second-fuel pump, and improved lubrication. The Demon also hands over the Torque Reserve system that builds up power before launching from a standing stop, and After-Run Chiller that cools down the supercharger when the engine is off.

Lets begin with the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. Under its dual cowl hood is a revamped supercharged 6.2L V8 producing 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. Power flows through an eight-speed automatic to the rear-wheels. Dodge claims the Redeye is the "most powerful production V8" and "quickest production muscle car," most likely because the Demon doesn't exist anymore. Here are the numbers,

New 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye: Possessed by the Demon

June 28, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - No rest for the wicked, indeed.



Dodge continues to push the performance envelope in 2019, using its high-performance engine street credibility to elevate its entire Challenger lineup, introducing the most powerful supercharged SRT Hellcat lineup ever with horsepower output now starting at 717.



And that’s just the beginning.



Following a record-setting year with the introduction of the limited-production Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – the quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car ever – Dodge//SRT is going back to its muscle car roots by taking its biggest, most powerful engine – the supercharged HEMI® Demon V-8 – and leveraging its enormous power output to boost the performance of the Hellcat. The result: the 797-horsepower 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.



“With 840 horsepower, a 9.65 quarter-mile time and Guinness World Record certification that it’s the first production car to lift the wheels at launch, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon earned its place in the record books,” said Steve Beahm – Head of Passenger Cars, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA North America. “The Dodge Brothers would be proud that we’re leveraging the power and performance of this proven engine to bring a Demon-possessed Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye to an even wider high-performance enthusiast audience.”

Also new for 2019, Dodge offers the Widebody Package on the Challenger R/T Scat Pack model, which adds 3.5 inches to the overall width, improving handling and braking to the naturally aspirated muscle car. At the track, larger six-piston Brembo front brakes, wider wheels and tires, and suspension upgrades featured on the R/T Scat Pack Widebody equate to 2-second faster lap times or approximately 12 car lengths at a 2.1-mile road course, compared with the non-Widebody Challenger R/T Scat Pack.



Production of the 2019 Dodge Challenger lineup starts at the Brampton (Ont.) Assembly Plant in the fall of 2018, with vehicles starting to arrive in dealerships in the fourth quarter.

Demon engine drives most powerful Hellcat lineup ever

Designed and engineered with more power to appeal to an even broader muscle car enthusiast audience, the heart of the new 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye comes from its limited-production big brother – the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8 engine is rated at 797 horsepower and 707 lb.-ft. of torque and is mated to a TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission.



Like its Demon brethren, it has 25 major component upgrades, including a larger supercharger, strengthened connecting rods and pistons, high-speed valve train, fuel injection system and improved lubrication system.



Compared with the standard SRT Hellcat engine, the Redeye’s supercharged high-output engine features:

Largest factory supercharger of any production car – 2.7 liters versus 2.4 liters

Increased boost pressure: 14.5 psi versus 11.6 psi

Higher rpm limit: 6,500 rpm versus 6,200 rpm

Fuel: Two dual-stage fuel pumps versus one At full throttle, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye’s high-output engine consumes 1.43 gal/min (5.4 liters/min) of fuel – enough to drain the fuel tank in just under 11 minutes, yet is still rated at 22 miles per gallon (mpg) when driven in normal highway conditions

Larger induction air box with three sources of intake air: New dual-snorkel hood Driver-side Air Catcher headlamp Inlet near the wheel liner



Additional features from the SRT Demon that help the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye achieve its status as the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car:

Torque Reserve delivers up to 3.9 psi of boost at launch and up to 55 percent more engine torque

Only factory production car with both SRT Power Chiller™ and After-Run Chiller

High-strength steel prop shafts provide a 15 percent increase in torque capacity

41-spline half shafts provide a 20 percent increase in torque capacity

New for 2019, SRT Hellcat Redeye offers two final drive ratios, a standard 2.62:1 or available 3.09:1 for enhanced launch capability.



The 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat lineup delivers improved performance numbers, including a new top speed of 203 miles per hours (mph), making the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car.

Challenger SRT Models 1/4-mile elapsed time/speed Top Speed Redeye Widebody 10.8 seconds @ 131 mph 203 mph Hellcat Widebody 10.9 seconds @ 127 mph 195 mph Redeye 11.1 seconds @ 131 mph 203 mph Hellcat 11.2 seconds @ 125 mph 199 mph

Functional and intimidating exterior design

The newly designed, fully functional dual-snorkel hood provides maximum air intake to the supercharged powerplant and pays homage to the distinctive design themes from some of the most famous mid-1960s and early-1970s Dodge muscle cars, like the 1970 Dart Swinger and 1971 Demon.



"We designed the SRT Hellcat Challenger’s new dual-snorkel hood to focus on another key historical Mopar design element and pay homage to our past with a modern interpretation that looks even more sinister," said Mark Trostle – Head of Performance, Passenger and Utility Vehicle Exterior Design, FCA US LLC. “Whenever we design a new exterior element, we work hand-in-hand with the SRT engineering team to ensure that everything we create resonates with SRT DNA, is functional and meets their performance goals."



Even the dual carbon or gunmetal stripe packages have been skillfully tailored to enhance the new dual-snorkel hood design.



In addition to the new dual-snorkel hood, the exterior of Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye receives enhanced badging showing a sinister red jewel-like eye design on the Hellcat that jumps off the Midnight Grey Metallic finish fender badge. A new die-cast SRT emblem on the supercharger housing also features the new Redeye logo.



Available on Challenger SRT Hellcat and R/T Scat Pack models for 2019 is the Widebody Package first seen on the 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat. Wider fender flares add 3.5 inches to the overall width of the vehicle resulting in a more muscular, planted stance. The new flares are expertly integrated into the body design with concealed attachments to amplify the Challenger SRT Hellcat’s width. The front side marker lights are styled to flow with the shape of the fender flares.



An available new Satin Black spoiler on both SRT Hellcat and R/T Scat Pack models is both wider and longer, offering a more expressive look while meeting all SRT performance objectives.



Standard on 2019 SRT Hellcat models are 20 x 9.5-inch SRT Low Gloss Black lightweight performance wheels while new 20 x 9.5-inch split five-spoke wheels with Brass Monkey finish are available.



Customers opting for the Widebody Package will get available split-five spoke, 20 x 11-inch “Devil’s Rim” forged aluminum wheels, riding on sticky 305/35ZR20 Pirelli P-Zero tires for improved performance while accentuating the menacing look.

Beating the heat

Heat is the enemy of any high-performance powertrain, so Dodge//SRT engineers looked for more ways to keep the intake air as close to the optimum temperature as possible.



One key to the engine’s imposing power output is air – and plenty of it. The new, low-restriction, dual snorkel hood is fully functional and sealed to the air box.

When combined with the Air Catcher headlamp and an inlet near the wheel liner, these three sources give the SRT Hellcat Redeye’s high-output engine an 18 percent greater air-flow rate than last year’s SRT Hellcat engine (1,134 cubic feet per minute). At full power, this is the equivalent flow rate to 89 adults simultaneously emptying their lungs in 1 second.



The revised air inlet path on the new dual snorkel hood results in an intake air temperature reduction of 4 degrees Fahrenheit.



The innovative, award-winning SRT Power Chiller™, standard on the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye only, diverts the air-conditioning refrigerant from the interior cabin to a chiller unit mounted by the low-temperature circuit coolant pump. Charge air coolant, after being cooled by ambient air passing through a low-temperature radiator at the front of the vehicle, flows through the chiller unit, where it is further cooled. The chilled coolant then flows to the heat exchangers in the supercharger.



The SRT Power Chiller™ lowers the intake air temperature further on the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, resulting in improved performance.



The After-Run Chiller, also an industry first, minimizes any heat soak effects, allowing the engine to stay in optimum operating temperature. When the engine shuts down, the After-Run Chiller, now standard across the Challenger SRT Hellcat model lineup in 2019, keeps the engine’s cooling fan and low-temperature circuit coolant pump running to lower the supercharger/charge air cooler temperature. The driver can track the supercharger coolant temperature on the SRT Performance Pages in the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen and know in real time when the supercharger is at the optimum temperature for another run.

2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat lineup: more horses, expanded technologies and more features

From 717 to 797 horsepower, Dodge is delivering the most powerful Challenger SRT Hellcat lineup ever. Both a manual and automatic transmission are available to handle the immense horsepower and torque output.



The Challenger SRT Hellcat receives a standard Tremec six-speed manual transmission, while the efficient TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission is available.



The Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye’s supercharged high-output engine is paired to the TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission. Internal changes to the transmission include an upgraded torque converter that delivers an 18 percent increase in torque multiplication when compared with the standard Challenger SRT Hellcat.



All 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat models are loaded with standard performance features, including:

Adaptive Damping Suspension — SRT-tuned Bilstein three-mode Adaptive Damping Suspension system includes: Auto Mode = sporty but compliant ride; Sport Mode = firm, maximum handling; Track Mode = firm, maximum handling plus performance shifting and gear-holding feature

Braking system — braking power comes from the standard Brembo brake system with two-piece, 15.4-inch front rotors and six-piston front calipers for outstanding heat management, thermal capacity and longevity

Electric power steering (EPS) — electric power steering delivers better steering feel and ease of turning efforts at parking lot speeds. It can be calibrated to optimize steering effort for a variety of driving situations via settings in the SRT Performance Pages

Launch Assist — launched on the Challenger SRT Demon as a factory-production car first, Launch Assist helps resolve one of the biggest challenges to clean launches and driveline integrity – wheel hop, which happens when tires quickly slip and regain traction at launch, rapidly storing up and releasing energy in the driveline. These high torque spikes can quickly and severely damage driveline components, and up until now, the only solution was to back out of the throttle. The 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat models use the wheel speed sensors to watch for signs that the tires are slipping/sticking. If hop is detected, the engine control module momentarily reduces torque to maximize traction almost instantly – without the driver having to lift the throttle. Launch Assist reduces loads in the driveline from wheel hop by up to 20 percent

Torque Reserve — becomes active once the engine speed passes 950 rpm. The system closes the bypass valve, “prefilling” the intake with boost, manages fuel flow to cylinders and manages spark timing to balance engine rpm and torque

Launch Control — holds the engine at optimal launch RPM and waits for the driver to release the brake. Launch Ccontrol then uses engine torque management to optimize wheel slip for maximum acceleration. All 2019 Challenger models with Launch Control receive an improved system that increases hold time from five to 10 seconds for optimal launch and consistent straight-line acceleration

Line Lock — engages the front brakes to hold the Challenger stationary but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires. The system will also let the driver perform a controlled rolling burnout and can engage for up to 200 rear wheel revolutions

Larger induction air box — with three sources of intake air: new dual-snorkel hood, driver-side Air Catcher headlamp and inlet near the wheel liner

SRT Drive Modes — accessed via the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen, drivers can tailor their experience by adjusting horsepower, transmission shift speeds, steering effort, paddle shifters, traction and suspension settings. SRT Drive Modes offer selectable settings for Street (Auto), Sport and Track. There is also a Custom setting for the driver to select individual preferences

SRT Performance Pages — bring critical vehicle performance data to the driver’s fingertips, including a real-time dyno graph, g-force heat map and much more

Also available on Challenger SRT Hellcat and R/T Scat Pack is the Rear Seat Delete Group, which allows customers to delete the rear seats, rear seat belts and add a rear cargo net.

Race-inspired, high-performance interior

Refocusing the Hellcat on its performance roots, the 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat lineup features standard Houndstooth cloth performance seats.



Three other seat options are available:

Nappa leather/Alcantara with embroidered SRT Hellcat logo (available with Plus Package)

Laguna leather with embossed SRT Hellcat logo (available with Laguna Leather Package)

Laguna leather/Alcantara with embossed SRT Hellcat logo (available with Alcantara Appearance Package)

The SRT Hellcat interior features a signature leather-wrapped, flat-bottom steering wheel with a backlit SRT logo and paddle shifters. Red gauges with a 200-mph speedometer flank the 7-inch display screen, which features performance timers and a Hellcat logo splash screen at start-up.



Complementing the race-inspired cockpit are silver seat and console stitching, Light Black Chrome accents and a Gunmetal SRT Hellcat instrument panel badge.



The 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye has several unique interior features, including:

220-mph red speedometer

SRT Hellcat Redeye logo splash screen

Light Black Chrome instrument panel badge with SRT Hellcat Redeye logo

SRT Hellcat Redeye logo on the key fobs

Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack offers new standard hood; Widebody exterior available

The Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack continues to offer the most muscle for the dollar in the segment with 485 horsepower and a starting U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) less than $40,000. Power comes from the proven, naturally aspirated, 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 engine’s best-in-class 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque.



New for 2019, all Challenger R/T Scat Pack models get a new look, courtesy of the 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat. The power-bulge aluminum hood features a dedicated air intake flanked by dual-air extractors to ensure effective removal of heat and reduced air turbulence in the engine compartment. Standard illuminated Air Catcher headlamps feed additional air directly into the engine bay.



Also new for 2019, R/T Scat Pack buyers can leverage the on-track performance capabilities of the SRT Hellcat Widebody.



Featuring the same fender flares from SRT Hellcat Widebody, which add 3.5 inches to the overall width, the new R/T Scat Pack Widebody rides on sticky 305/35ZR20 Pirelli tires mounted to 20 x 11-inch forged “Devil’s Rim” aluminum wheels.



Many high-performance features are now standard on all a Challenger R/T Scat Pack models, including:

Launch Control

Launch Assist

Line Lock

SRT Drive Modes

SRT Performance Pages

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody adds:

SRT-tuned chassis, featuring stiffer front springs, retuned shock absorbers and larger sway bars in both front and rear

SRT-tuned high-performance adaptive damping suspension

Front fascia with integrated splitter optimizes airflow to the cooling modules without compromising vehicle balance

Rear spoiler from the Hellcat helps to deliver responsive and balanced handling

As a result, the R/T Scat Pack Widebody delivers its best on-road and on-track performance ever, with an improvement of close to 2 seconds per lap or 12 car lengths compared with the R/T Scat Pack. In a quarter-mile comparison, the new Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody gained .2 seconds – running 12.1 seconds E.T. at 112 mph.



The Challenger R/T Scat Pack’s superb stopping power comes from the SRT-engineered Brembo brake system with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers, resulting in braking (60-0 mph) performance improving to 108 feet (from 111 feet).



Exterior badging on the R/T Scat Pack includes new Scat Pack Bee badges that face forward on both fenders. Challenger script and R/T logos flank both sides of the front grille.



Inside the performance interior are front seats that feature the Scat Pack Bee logo embroidered into the seat backs; new Dark Dub Plate finish on instrument panel and console and new Liquid Titanium accents on the steering wheel, shifter and cluster bezels.

Challenger R/T and GT RWD Models Gain More Performance

Not to be outdone, the 2019 Challenger R/T and new GT rear-wheel-drive (RWD) models extend their performance capabilities with standard Super Track Pak features, including:

Performance suspension

Enhanced steering

20-inch Granite Crystal painted wheels

Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters (with automatic transmission)

Performance hood and front splitter

Performance bolstered cloth Houndstooth seats

Available on both the Challenger R/T and GT RWD models for 2019 is the Performance Handling Group, which brings enhanced braking and handling capabilities. On GT RWD, the Performance Handling Group features four-piston Brembo brakes (front and rear), wider 20 x 9-inch Black Noise wheels and a larger rear sway bar for improved driving experience and reduced understeer.



The Performance Handling Group on the Challenger R/T adds upgraded springs, sway bars, Bilstein shocks, bushings and mounts, helping to improve performance and response during spirited driving. For the driver looking to get even more out of the Challenger R/T model, the new Performance Plus Package adds track ready 20 x 9.5-inch forged wheels riding on 275/40ZR20 Pirelli P-Zero tires, limited-slip differential and enhanced handling balance for improved cornering performance.

Fourteen different distinct Dodge//SRT colors available across Challenger lineup

Dodge Challenger customers have a wide array of exterior colors and stripes from which they can choose to customize their muscle car. Fourteen different exterior colors and a wide variety of interior trim selections, including:

B5 Blue

Destroyer Grey

F8 Green

Go Mango

Granite Crystal

Indigo Blue

Maximum Steel

Octane Red

Pitch Black

Plum Crazy

TorRed

Triple Nickel (NEW)

White Knuckle

Yellow Jacket

Available Interior Colors: