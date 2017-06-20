Ford Moving Focus Production to China

Ford announced today that once the current Ford Focus ends production in mid-2018, the model will shift production of the 2019 Ford Focus to China rather than Mexico.

The Focus is currently built at Ford's Michigan Assembly in Wayne, MI along side the C-Max Hybrid. It has been known since mid-2015 that Focus production would be moving out of the U.S. once this model run was finished.

During the 2016 Presidential election, then Candidate Trump criticized Ford for the move to Mexico, however Ford pointed out that they were making room for the upcoming Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco and that no jobs at Wayne Assembly will be lost as it retools for truck and SUV production.

The Ford Focus will be the third vehicle sold in the United States built in China. The other models currently manufactured in China for U.S. consumption are the Volvo S60 Inscription and the Buick Envision. Ford states this move will save $500 million on top of $500 million projected from a move to Mexico. Part of that savings comes from a reduction of the number of plants. Ford will only re-tool the plant in China rather than both China and North America.

In the same announcement, Ford stated they will spend $900 million to retool its Kentucky Truck plant for the new 2018 Ford Expedition and 2018 Lincoln Navigator.

No word as to which vehicle will take the place of the Focus in the Mexico plant.

Source: Ford Media, Picture courtesy of Ford Motor Company