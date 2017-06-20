  • Ford Moving Focus Production to China

    By Drew Dowdell

      • Originally slated for Mexico, Ford abruptly changes plans and moves production of the Focus to China.

    Ford announced today that once the current Ford Focus ends production in mid-2018, the model will shift production of the 2019 Ford Focus to China rather than Mexico. 

    The Focus is currently built at Ford's Michigan Assembly in Wayne, MI along side the C-Max Hybrid.  It has been known since mid-2015 that Focus production would be moving out of the U.S. once this model run was finished.

    During the 2016 Presidential election, then Candidate Trump criticized Ford for the move to Mexico, however Ford pointed out that they were making room for the upcoming Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco and that no jobs at Wayne Assembly will be lost as it retools for truck and SUV production.

    The Ford Focus will be the third vehicle sold in the United States built in China.  The other models currently manufactured in China for U.S. consumption are the Volvo S60 Inscription and the Buick Envision. Ford states this move will save $500 million on top of $500 million projected from a move to Mexico. Part of that savings comes from a reduction of the number of plants. Ford will only re-tool the plant in China rather than both China and North America.

    In the same announcement, Ford stated they will spend $900 million to retool its Kentucky Truck plant for the new 2018 Ford Expedition and 2018 Lincoln Navigator

    No word as to which vehicle will take the place of the Focus in the Mexico plant.

    Press Release on Page 2

    Source: Ford Media, Picture courtesy of Ford Motor Company

    FORD INVESTS IN KY. PLANT TO BUILD NEW EXPEDITION, NAVIGATOR; SMART, SPACIOUS NEW FOCUS FOR N.A. TO BE GLOBALLY SOURCED

    • Ford is investing $900 million in Kentucky Truck Plant, securing 1,000 U.S. hourly jobs to build all-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator
    • All-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator to be exported to more than 55 markets  globally – including Navigator to China; the company is a top auto exporter in the U.S.
    • Exciting new Ford Focus on the way for North American customers beginning in 2019 with more technology, more space and a number of new Focus models. Next-generation Focus for North America will be globally sourced primarily from China – rather than Hermosillo, Mexico – with production starting in the second half of 2019. Current model production ends in mid-2018
    • This manufacturing plan allows the company to further grow its leadership as an exporter and deliver world-class Focus to North American customers in a way that makes business sense – with no U.S. employees out of a job
    • Ford is saving $1 billion in investment costs versus its original Focus production plan, improving the financial health of its Focus business and further improving manufacturing scale in China – all helping create a more operationally fit company

    DEARBORN, Mich., June 20, 2017 – Ford today announced manufacturing actions centered on improving the company’s operational fitness and building vehicles that excite customers around the world.

    Ford is investing $900 million in Kentucky Truck Plant for plant upgrades to build the all-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, which begin arriving in dealerships this fall. Both full-size SUVs will be exported to more than 55 markets globally – including Navigator to China. Ford is a top auto exporter in the U.S.

    The $900 million investment secures 1,000 jobs for hourly workers at the Louisville plant. This is in addition to the $1.3 billion investment and 2,000 jobs created at that plant in late 2015 to build the all-new Ford Super Duty. Kentucky Truck employs nearly 7,600 full-time hourly workers – and Ford has more U.S. hourly workers and builds more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker.

    “Large SUVs are attracting a new generation around the world – and we’re finding new ways to deliver the capability, versatility and technology that customers around the world really want with our all-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford executive vice president and president, Global Operations. “At the same time, we also have looked at how we can be more successful in the small car segment and deliver even more choices for customers in a way that makes business sense.”

    Ford’s next-generation Ford Focus will be more spacious and packed with technology that customers want.

    Production begins in the second half of 2019, with models coming from the company’s existing Focus plants globally. Most new North American Focus models initially will come from China, with additional variants coming from Europe later.

    No U.S. hourly employees will be out of a job tied to the new manufacturing plan for Focus. Production of the current North American Focus at the Michigan Assembly Plant continues through mid-2018. Following that, the plant will be converted to produce the Ranger midsize pickup truck in late 2018 and the Bronco midsize SUV in 2020.

    The new North America Focus production plan saves $1 billion in investment costs versus the original plan – $500 million on top of the $500 million savings announced earlier this year by cancelling plans for an all-new manufacturing facility in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and moving Focus production to Ford’s Hermosillo, Mexico, plant.

    “Finding a more cost-effective way to deliver the next Focus program in North America is a better plan, allowing us to redeploy the money we save into areas of growth for the company – especially sport utilities, commercial vehicles, performance vehicles as well as mobility, autonomous vehicles and electrified vehicles,” Hinrichs said.


      Report Article
    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback



    Recommended Comments

    surreal1272

    There is something about the word "irony" that comes to mind, given the absolutely hell GM caught for selling cars here that were built in China, mostly by those in the Ford camp.

     

    We won't even begin to delve into the political irony mentioned in the article. That is just pure fodder and too easy right now lol.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    China is even stealing Mexico's jobs now.  You wonder how long before the Escape or Fusion is made in China.  And then Cruze, and Sonic, etc.  A lot of these are global products that are being shipped anyway.  More and more will go this route.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    13 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    China is even stealing Mexico's jobs now.  You wonder how long before the Escape or Fusion is made in China.  And then Cruze, and Sonic, etc.  A lot of these are global products that are being shipped anyway.  More and more will go this route.

    Abdication....we are doing it to ourselves as a country regardless of which party you belong to.

    And robots are stealing jobs from workers everywhere....

    19 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    There is something about the word "irony" that comes to mind, given the absolutely hell GM caught for selling cars here that were built in China, mostly by those in the Ford camp.

     

    We won't even begin to delve into the political irony mentioned in the article. That is just pure fodder and too easy right now lol.

    Agree completely...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    No different than any other consumer product made in China...phones, TV sets, etc... global companies source product from where it can be made most efficiently and cost effectively...such it is.  Manufacturing has been dying in NA for a long time, nothing new, unfortunately, that's just the way it is...it's the higher priced product that still is built in the US in general...the cheap high volume stuff is usually sourced from lower cost countries...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    1 minute ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    No different than any other consumer product made in China...phones, TV sets, etc... global companies source product from where it can be made most efficiently and cost effectively...such it is.  Manufacturing has been dying in NA for a long time, nothing new, unfortunately, that's just the way it is...it's the higher priced product that still is built in the US in general...the cheap high volume stuff is usually sourced from lower cost countries...

    ...and we have ourselves to blame for it.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    38 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    No different than any other consumer product made in China...phones, TV sets, etc... global companies source product from where it can be made most efficiently and cost effectively...such it is.  Manufacturing has been dying in NA for a long time, nothing new, unfortunately, that's just the way it is...it's the higher priced product that still is built in the US in general...the cheap high volume stuff is usually sourced from lower cost countries...

    Wayne Assembly isn't closing though. They'll be building the Ranger and Bronco. Supposedly, no jobs lost there. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    30 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Wayne Assembly isn't closing though. They'll be building the Ranger and Bronco. Supposedly, no jobs lost there. 

    But none gained either, which I believed a certain person in D.C. claimed. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs
    15 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    I just don't like the idea of more trade deficit with China.

    Can't complain too much, as the woodworking planer I am thinking about getting is built there...

    And more butt  kissing to go along with it....if China decided to stop selling products here, we'd be screwed......

    This doesn't surprise me in the least, as there has been whispers at GM with doing the very same thing with a few of their products.....and as soon as they decide what they want to build out of Lordstown, the Cruze is heading out of the US as well (more likely Mexico though)

    Profit looks to win again......

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    14 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    And more butt  kissing to go along with it....if China decided to stop selling products here, we'd be screwed......

    This doesn't surprise me in the least, as there has been whispers at GM with doing the very same thing with a few of their products.....and as soon as they decide what they want to build out of Lordstown, the Cruze is heading out of the US as well (more likely Mexico though)

    Profit looks to win again......

    Lordstown will make a very nice homeless shelter when we finally move the last manufacturing job out of Ohio.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    But none gained either, which I believed a certain person in D.C. claimed. 

    A certain person in D.C. also thanked Ford for not moving jobs to Mexico.... it's almost like he didn't read the whole story here on C&G. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Lordstown will make a very nice homeless shelter when we finally move the last manufacturing job out of Ohio.

    Lordstown would probably shift to Truck or SUV production.  They can't build Colorado/Canyons or the Terrain/Equinox/XT5/Acadia/Traverse/Enclave fast enough.  Those have such a high markup, it's easier economically to build them in the US, especially since they are primarily consumed here. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    38 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    A certain person in D.C. also thanked Ford for not moving jobs to Mexico.... it's almost like he didn't read the whole story here on C&G. 

    Like I said, you send a semi literate Klansman to do the job of an actual president...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs
    3 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    ...it is where we are heading...on the plus side we can film the Mad max sequels and other movies about a dystopian future in downtown Youngstown...

    Well, at least the tribes in Youngstown and Detroit can become friends.....mad car people, maybe?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Lordstown would probably shift to Truck or SUV production.  They can't build Colorado/Canyons or the Terrain/Equinox/XT5/Acadia/Traverse/Enclave fast enough.  Those have such a high markup, it's easier economically to build them in the US, especially since they are primarily consumed here. 

    I hope so!

    1 minute ago, daves87rs said:

    Well, at least the tribes in Youngstown and Detroit can become friends.....mad car people, maybe?

    One can hope...I know Columbus and Ann Arbor will never get along...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs
    4 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Lordstown would probably shift to Truck or SUV production.  They can't build Colorado/Canyons or the Terrain/Equinox/XT5/Acadia/Traverse/Enclave fast enough.  Those have such a high markup, it's easier economically to build them in the US, especially since they are primarily consumed here. 

    Terrain and Nox would be my guess.......

    2 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    I hope so!

    One can hope...I know Columbus and Ann Arbor will never get along...

    Eh, I'm sure those tribes will figure it out......

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    10 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    Terrain and Nox would be my guess.......

    That would make the most sense since GM seems to be itching to be able to close Oshawa.   They're also Delta platform vehicles, which means minimal retooling from building Delta Cruze

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That would make the most sense since GM seems to be itching to be able to close Oshawa.   They're also Delta platform vehicles, which means minimal retooling from building Delta Cruze

    Why do they want to close Oshewa?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs
    4 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That would make the most sense since GM seems to be itching to be able to close Oshawa.   They're also Delta platform vehicles, which means minimal retooling from building Delta Cruze

     

    +1

    My thought as well.....

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Guest AsianPersuasian

    Guest AsianPersuasian

    Posted

    I wonder what Trump will tweet about this news.  Trump has single handedly made Twitter relevant again.  

    So most production will first come from China, and then more later from Europe.  Well, can't blame them. Hard to compete with the imports.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    7 minutes ago, Guest AsianPersuasian said:

    I wonder what Trump will tweet about this news.  Trump has single handedly made Twitter relevant again.  

    So most production will first come from China, and then more later from Europe.  Well, can't blame them. Hard to compete with the imports.

    He thanked Ford for not moving jobs to Mexico. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online