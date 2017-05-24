GMC Adds More Gears, New Grille for 2018 Yukon Denali

Here is some food for thought: over 50 percent of Yukon/Yukon XL models sold are Denalis. A pretty nice number and one that makes a fair amount of profit for GMC. But that also means GMC needs to keep Denali models up to date to keep those sales up.

For 2018, GMC is making some updates to the Denali trim for the Yukon family. First up is a new multidimensional chrome grille featuring grille shutters to improve fuel economy.

"The new grille, which is flanked by HID headlamps and LED Signature Lighting, advances the design legacy established with the very first Yukon Denali in 1999. It’s a more exciting and sophisticated design, while remaining instantly recognizable as part of the GMC Denali family," said GMC Global Exterior Design Director Matt Noone.

Under the skin is a new 10-speed automatic transmission featuring wider, 7.39 overall gear ratio spread that will help make the Yukon/XL Denali more efficient. A 6.2L V8 engine offering up 420 horsepower is standard.

The updated Yukon/XL Denali arrives at dealers this fall.

Source: GMC

Press Release is on Page 2

