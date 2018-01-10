Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    GM Plans On Building More Crew Cab Models Of 2019 Trucks

    More crew cabs are expected to be rolling off the production line

    When the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra begin rolling off the assembly line sometime later this year, there will be a larger number of crew cabs.

    GM's vice president of global product development, Mark Reuss tells Automotive News that the company has been "constrained' when it comes to the output of their crew cab pickups, a segment that has seen its popularity increase in recent years. Reuss said the company is planning to increase capacity for crew cabs with their next-generation pickups.

    A Chevrolet spokesman said that crew cabs have grown from more than 50 percent of GM's truck sales in 2013 to more than 60 percent.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Edited by William Maley


    Scout
    1 hour ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Surprised the percentage is so low... maybe there are regional variations, but I ever see usually are crew cabs. 

    I was thinking the same thing. I almost never see regular cab trucks that aren't utility or maintenance trucks of some kind. I would have guessed it would closer to 80/20 split. 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    Just now, Scout said:

    I was thinking the same thing. I almost never see regular cab trucks that aren't utility or maintenance trucks of some kind. I would have guessed it would closer to 80/20 split. 

    Yeah, out here in the burbs civilian use ones seem to all be crew cabs.  And in Phoenix, they all seemed to be 4WD crew cabs...

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, Scout said:

    I was thinking the same thing. I almost never see regular cab trucks that aren't utility or maintenance trucks of some kind. I would have guessed it would closer to 80/20 split. 

    I'd agree but I think the 80/20 would include both Crew Cab and Double Cab. 

    Chris Jenish
    1 hour ago, Scout said:

    I was thinking the same thing. I almost never see regular cab trucks that aren't utility or maintenance trucks of some kind. I would have guessed it would closer to 80/20 split. 

    Your forgetting about the Double cab. 

    • Thanks 1

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Yeah, out here in the burbs civilian use ones seem to all be crew cabs.  And in Phoenix, they all seemed to be 4WD crew cabs...

    It's easy to mix Crew Cab and Double Cab from Chevy and Ram because they have four doors opening up "regularly" where Ford's middle cab configuration doesn't have exposed door handles and are more of a "suicide door" style.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Crew Cab is a Double Cab.  Maybe you are thinking Extended Cab?   (double cab is more of an EU/Asia market term, meaning what we call a Crew Cab).

    Since GM and Ram have normal doors on their extended cabs, I'm not sure the point of having an extended cab anymore, since the only difference between it and a crew cab is the length, rear doors, and rear leg room.  Why not just offer a regular cab and a crew cab and cut out the middle version?   Not sure of the value of the middle version.

    4dr trucks--whether Extended Cab or Crew Cab, far outsell regular cabs.   BTW, remember when Ford's regular cabs even had little rear opening extended cab style doors? 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    dfelt
    19 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    :butthead:

    Weird, but all my searches for a Coupe Crew Cab Pickup keeps bringing me to these type of trucks. Anything but a Coupe Style I think, but still a cool old Ford Pickup that should be restored into a Rat rod or performance cool truck.

    #1old-pickup-trucks-ford-trucks.jpg

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    Weird, but all my searches for a Coupe Crew Cab Pickup keeps bringing me to these type of trucks. Anything but a Coupe Style I think, but still a cool old Ford Pickup that should be restored into a Rat rod or performance cool truck.

    #1old-pickup-trucks-ford-trucks.jpg

    Interesting...wonder what the story is with that.. a Ford F1 extended cab??

    • Like 1

    Chris Jenish
    8 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Crew Cab is a Double Cab.  Maybe you are thinking Extended Cab?   (double cab is more of an EU/Asia market term, meaning what we call a Crew Cab).

    4dr trucks--whether Extended Cab or Crew Cab, far outsell regular cabs.   BTW, remember when Ford's regular cabs even had little rear opening extended cab style doors? 

    image.jpeg.16c422bce9b4ee2a2068bba246ee857d.jpeg2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab

    • Thanks 1

    dfelt

    @balthazar Please confirm or correct me but it seems 1936 built by Chevy Coupe Pickups?

    ChevyCoupePickup.jpg

    Cool found a 1937 Terraplane Hudson Coupe Pickup.

    1937TerraplaneHudsonCoupePickup.jpg

    I can now see a Node to the Past in building a CUV Pickup. Very cool! :metal: 

    • Upvote 1

    Chris Jenish

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado has changed their naming from the "Extended Cab" to a "Double Cab." The double car is slightly smaller than the Crew Cab and this affect ordering car windows for the rear driver and passenger's doors.

    image.jpeg

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

     

    3 minutes ago, Chris Jenish said:

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado has changed their naming from the "Extended Cab" to a "Double Cab." The double car is slightly smaller than the Crew Cab and this affect ordering car windows for the rear driver and passenger's doors.

     

    Wow..that's f*ked up... and Ram calls theirs a Quad Cab....and doesn't Ford call their extended cab a Super Cab and the crew cab a Super Crew?   Need standardized terminology for the body styles. 

    6 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    @balthazar Please confirm or correct me but it seems 1936 built by Chevy Coupe Pickups?

    ChevyCoupePickup.jpg

    Cool found a 1937 Terraplane Hudson Coupe Pickup

    1937TerraplaneHudsonCoupePickup.jpg

    I can now see a Node to the Past in building a CUV Pickup. Very cool! :metal: 

    The Terrorplane looks like an Australian Ute..which were called Coupe Pickups also, I think..car body with a bed, kind of the precursor to El Caminos and Rancheros.

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Scout
    20 minutes ago, Chris Jenish said:

    Your forgetting about the Double cab. 

    No, I'm aware of the different configurations. The article says they will be building more crew cabs. I was  surprised the "crew cab" was only 60 percent of sales. I really would have expected it to be more. 

    • Like 1

    ccap41
    34 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Crew Cab is a Double Cab.  Maybe you are thinking Extended Cab?   (double cab is more of an EU/Asia market term, meaning what we call a Crew Cab).

    They're different. They have 3 different cabs on Silverados and F150's. Ram has a 4th, Mega Cab. 

    2018 Silverado.PNG

    30 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Weird, but all my searches for a Coupe Crew Cab Pickup keeps bringing me to these type of trucks. Anything but a Coupe Style I think, but still a cool old Ford Pickup that should be restored into a Rat rod or performance cool truck.

    #1old-pickup-trucks-ford-trucks.jpg

    That's actually super cool looking but it doesn't look like what I would imagine a 4 door coupe truck would look like in 2018..which would be crap. 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    Just now, ccap41 said:

    They're different. They have 3 different cabs on Silverados and F150's. Ram has a 4th, Mega Cab. 

     

    As was brought up in Chris J's post, GM is now calling their extended cabs double cabs.  Which is odd, since Double Cab was always synonymous with Crew Cab in my understanding.  Problem is everyone uses a different term for an extended cab---Super Cab, Quad Cab, etc.

    • Confused 1

    Drew Dowdell
    30 minutes ago, Chris Jenish said:

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado has changed their naming from the "Extended Cab" to a "Double Cab." The double car is slightly smaller than the Crew Cab and this affect ordering car windows for the rear driver and passenger's doors.

    image.jpeg

    I think they changed the name because they stopped the front opening rear doors. They wanted to make sure customers weren't confused with the old truck. 

