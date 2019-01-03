Jump to content
    Rumorpile: General Motors Reaches 200,000 EV Sales Milestone, Credit Begins To Be Cut In April

      Joining Tesla in the 200,000 EV sales club

    We've known for some time that both Tesla and General Motors would soon be reaching the 200,000 sales mark for electrics, meaning that $7,500 tax credit would begin phasing out. Yesterday, we reported Tesla cut prices on their 2019 model year vehicles to soften the blow. But what about GM?

    A source told Reuters that GM hit the 200,000 model milestone during the fourth quarter of last year - most likely happening in December. This begins the 15-month phase-out which will see the credit drop to $3,750 in April, $1,875 in October, and then disappear next April. GM declined to comment about this, but we're likely to find out later this morning as the company will be announcing fourth-quarter sales.

    Source: Reuters


    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Maybe part of the reason the Volt is getting dropped. 

    Plus the BOLT is just so much more roomy inside over the VOLT. Volt Powertrain should have been as we have stated before in a CUV 3-4 years ago or at least when the Volt 2.0 came out should have had a Volt 2.0 CUV.

    Suaviloquent

    Yeah, government incentives should end as intended makes reach 200,000 unit sales. I was always skeptical of EVs in that regard. Yes it does say much about incentives, but these affordable EVs, is a problem for GM.

    This puts even higher pricing pressure on say, a Cadillac EV. Audi, Porsche, Mercedes can have a higher income bracket demographic buy their new EVs and they get the tax rebate at tax time. 

    Hyundai, Kia eating you from the bottom, Ford and FCA yet to dip into EVs, Toyota and Honda into the hybrid incremental game..

    I think there's a real chance that if the Bolt doesn't get a price cut in 2019 or another refresh it might see a big drop. 

    We've seen GM make incredibly competent cars, heck all of Detroit, and they've just cancelled them left and right.  What is the secret sauce that makes GM electric cars immune from short-term product cycles?

    Maybe they're just leaders, I'm seeing Lexus for example killing the IS and GS, for example...

    balthazar

    Bolt did have it's best month ever in November, but I would also welcome another variant and a power upgrade ('Bolt RS'?).

