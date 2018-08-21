2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Has A 258 Mile Range

If you wanted an long-range electric vehicle that didn't have a Tesla badge, your best choice was the Chevrolet Bolt EV as it offered a range of 238 miles. But there is a new long-range EV champion/

The EPA has announced the figures for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric. It will have a maximum range of 258 miles, which is 20 miles more than the Chevrolet Bolt. It also soundly beats a number of other competitors,

107 miles more than a Nissan Leaf (151 mile range)

134 miles more than a Hyundai Ioniq Electric (124 mile range)

169 miles more than a Honda Clarity EV (89 mile range)

Of course, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range beats the Kona Electric soundly with a range of 310 miles. But standard range Model 3 trails it by 33 miles (215 mile range).

No word on pricing, but the Kona Electric will go on sale towards the end of the year.

Source: EPA