    2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Has A 258 Mile Range

      20 Miles more than the Chevrolet Bolt EV

    If you wanted an long-range electric vehicle that didn't have a Tesla badge, your best choice was the Chevrolet Bolt EV as it offered a range of 238 miles. But there is a new long-range EV champion/

    The EPA has announced the figures for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric. It will have a maximum range of 258 miles, which is 20 miles more than the Chevrolet Bolt. It also soundly beats a number of other competitors,

    • 107 miles more than a Nissan Leaf (151 mile range)
    • 134 miles more than a Hyundai Ioniq Electric (124 mile range)
    • 169 miles more than a Honda Clarity EV (89 mile range)

    Of course, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range beats the Kona Electric soundly with a range of 310 miles. But standard range Model 3 trails it by 33 miles (215 mile range).

    No word on pricing, but the Kona Electric will go on sale towards the end of the year.

    Source: EPA


    smk4565

    These look good for a small crossover, and because it doesn't look funky like a Leaf or i3, it looks really good compared to other EV's.  And this is how an EV should look, you want it be a small crossover because that is the hottest segment of the market, and the range is great too, and it as fast as or faster than other small SUVs.  

    Big question is what does it cost?

    Suaviloquent

    More competition, and Hyundai stilll has EV credits.

     

    This thing pretty much checks the Bolt everywhere. Even the styling and interior is better. 

    smk4565
    7 minutes ago, Suaviloquent said:

    More competition, and Hyundai stilll has EV credits.

     

    This thing pretty much checks the Bolt everywhere. Even the styling and interior is better. 

    It looks better than the Bolt inside and out, and it is a small crossover which is the most coveted body style, vs some lifted hatchback or whatever the Bolt is.  This thing beats the Bolt on all fronts, except we don't know the price of it.

    balthazar

    ^ LOL it's the EXACT same size as the Bolt- 164" overall length. They're both tall liftback/hatchbacks.

    Suaviloquent

    Yeah but GM has a snag. With the forthcoming EV credits I imagine Hyundai will swoop in and get those early non-Tesla adopters that want the credits to make the purchase viable.

     

    Yet no one wants to buy fire sale midsize sedan hybrids it seems. Bummer

    daves87rs
    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    A abomination unto God.  But you knew that.

    Kinda like the Kona...

     

    But that grill.....eek!

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    ^ LOL it's the EXACT same size as the Bolt- 164" overall length. They're both tall liftback/hatchbacks.

    But the Bolt doesn't look like an SUV.  Nor does the BMW i3.  Which is a problem.  SUV body style is what sells, where as wagons, hatchbacks, minivans, etc do not.

    ocnblu

    ocnblu 1,262

    Posted (edited)

    It will go on sale in wacko California as a compliance contraption.  It certainly won't move off the lots anywhere else in the country. Hyundai knows better than to even try.  Same old story.

    Edited by ocnblu

