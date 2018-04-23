Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup is Still Coming

      Just a few bumps on the road to get there

    Ever since Hyundai revealed the Santa Cruz concept back at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show, there have been questions whether or not it would make it to production. The last we heard anything about the truck was last August where the home office finally gave the green light to go forward with the project. No time frame was given at the time. 

    Speaking to Motor Trend, Hyundai Motor America's chief operating officer Brian Smith said Santa Cruz will likely arrive in 2020 or so. Smith also revealed that the model would be using the Tuscon's platform.

    “We love it, we talk about it a lot,” said Smith.

    It is unclear whether Hyundai is planning to change up the Santa Cruz's design or not.

    Getting the Santa Cruz from concept to this point has been long and arduous. Then-CEO Dave Zuchowski pushed hard for this model to go into production after it got enough positive feedback. In 2016, Hyundai reportedly gave the ok for the project to go forward and Zuchowski said an official announcement was coming. The plan was to have the Santa Fe launched in 2018 as a 2019 model. But things fell apart only a year later as Zuchowski was shown the door due to falling sales. The champion for the Santa Cruz was lost and the model was up in the air.

    Now, it seems things are back on track.

    Source: Motor Trend


    dfelt

    Very cool as I liked the look of this concept, but I have to doubt it will ever really get built. They are watching Honda and the Ridgeline 2.0 according to Motor Trend and sales for the first 3 months of 2018 has the Honda Truck down 30% which does make one wonder about Unibody pickups. Also VW is testing the waters for a Unibody pickup and while they believe they could sell from 50-70K units a year, the Honda Ridgeline has sold 7005 through the end of March, that means a total of 28,020 trucks for the year and this is down 30% from last year.

    I question them investing in a truck that has such low sales numbers. Currently the Honda Ridgeline average transaction price as of this week is $40,723. 

    40,723 * 28,020 = $1,141,058,460.00

    OK, can they R&D, tool up, build, support and do a truck for $500 million looking at sales of $1 billion? :scratchchin: Maybe........

    Drew Dowdell

    Well, it's not going to look anything like that.  My bet is that Hyundai is just trying to beat VW to market. 

    @dfelt, so much of the R&D is done already. 90% of the interior and mechanical bits are probably found on the Santa Fe.

    smk4565

    Hyundai definitely needs to build this, I said that when the concept first came out.  I am sure it won't look like the concept but they need a pickup.  And I think a unibody design that has the same towing and weight hauling ability of a Santa Fe is fine, because for a lot of people that is all they need.  I also think there are people that may want a pick up (and possibly a lot of females) but don't want something so truck like and high off the ground or with a 10,000 lb tow rating since they will never tow.  

    The current pick up trucks are almost the SUV equivalent of the 3-row SUV, well not everyone needs a 3-row or can afford it, so all these small SUVs exploded onto the market.  Small pickups can make a rise too, and I mean smaller than a Colorado or Tacoma.

    frogger

    Owners will have to put up with some negative vibes from people who think they know it all trolling them in public over their unibody truck.. 

    Sometimes I think a better looking/executed Honda Element could do well these days.

     

    riviera74

    I have seen only a few Ridgelines around here, and around here is F-Series country (with a lot of Silverados and Sierras too).  This unibody Hyundai will have a tough time convincing traditional truck buyers to actually want one, especially in the era of the CUV.  I also doubt that Hyundai's new unibody pickup will make inroads against the Colorado/Canyon, let alone the Tacoma.

    I will ask the same question that also applies to the Ridgeline and its fairly low sales numbers: why would anyone buy a midsize or compact unibody pickup truck?!

    daves87rs

    While I think it's cool....it's coming to late.

    By the time this thing finally rolls out, gas prices could be sky high again. Vw can find success with theirs because it's quirky, cool-but not going to be a huge seller. 

    Though as said above 90% is already done-so they can adjust stuff on the fly.

    Also question if folks will still be interested......

    dfelt
    3 hours ago, frogger said:

    Gas prices are already sky high up here again

    Agreed, Last week Seattle was in the mid $2.20-$2.30 a gallon and the Anacortes oil refinery was shutdown as they were changing over from winter blends to summer blend gas. This week $3.09 a gallon. WTF, clearly an investigation into oil manipulation of refined gas needs to be done as you just do not have big jumps when the trading price is not changing that much.

    Something Stinks and I smell Big Oil Manipulation!

