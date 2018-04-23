Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup is Still Coming

Ever since Hyundai revealed the Santa Cruz concept back at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show, there have been questions whether or not it would make it to production. The last we heard anything about the truck was last August where the home office finally gave the green light to go forward with the project. No time frame was given at the time.

Speaking to Motor Trend, Hyundai Motor America's chief operating officer Brian Smith said Santa Cruz will likely arrive in 2020 or so. Smith also revealed that the model would be using the Tuscon's platform.

“We love it, we talk about it a lot,” said Smith.

It is unclear whether Hyundai is planning to change up the Santa Cruz's design or not.

Getting the Santa Cruz from concept to this point has been long and arduous. Then-CEO Dave Zuchowski pushed hard for this model to go into production after it got enough positive feedback. In 2016, Hyundai reportedly gave the ok for the project to go forward and Zuchowski said an official announcement was coming. The plan was to have the Santa Fe launched in 2018 as a 2019 model. But things fell apart only a year later as Zuchowski was shown the door due to falling sales. The champion for the Santa Cruz was lost and the model was up in the air.

Now, it seems things are back on track.

