Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    China To Back Off the 40 Percent Tariff on U.S. Built Cars Beginning Next Month

      Walking somewhat back from the tariff cliff

    China has announced today that it would be reducing tariffs on U.S.-built cars and car parts from 40 to 15 percent beginning on January 1st. This reduction will last for three months as the U.S. and China begin hashing out a new trade deal. We first reported the reduction of the tariffs earlier this week.

    China's Ministry of Finance posted on their website said it hopes the talks between the two can go quickly and remove "all additional tariffs on each other’s goods" that were brought forth before the current trade-war.

    “China just announced that their economy is growing much slower than anticipated because of our Trade War with them. They have just suspended U.S. Tariff Hikes. U.S. is doing very well. China wants to make a big and very comprehensive deal. It could happen, and rather soon!” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter in response to the announcement.

    China raised the tariffs on U.S.-built vehicles and parts back in July in response to the U.S. raised tariffs on Chinese-built vehicles and parts to 27.5 percent. The move caused a number of headaches for automakers which had to increase prices on models sold in China or change up various plans. Various automakers and groups welcomed the news.

    At the moment, the U.S. hasn't announced any plans to reduce the 27.5 percent tariff on Chinese-built vehicles and parts.

    Source: Associated Press, Reuters


    Go to articles Automotive Industry

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    If anyone calls this a win they are an Idiot. There is no win having a country go back to the original tariff on cars. It would have been a win if they had gone at least 5% below the original 15% tariff. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    The positive take-away here is that finally there is direct focus on the imbalance issue. We had I don't know how long a years span where it was never seemingly brought to the table. We'll have to see where the trade terms end up, long-term.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    Since the CT6 may end up being sourced from China if it stays, it would be a direct result of what this tariff ends up as.  I also believe the future fate of a Buick Envision and Enspire depend on this. If the tariff stays low I bet we see a redesigned Envision, and an all new Enspire like the concept.

    Edited by regfootball

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    3 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    I call it a win because NOTHING was done up to now.

    Not true, China went from the 15% to 40% and that killed imports of CUVs from America and other auto's. All auto companies even you hated Tesla EVs saw a rise in price, drop in importing due to this. No win as they went back to what it was before the stupid Tariff war.

    How do say it is a win when costs have increased on numerous products hitting the consumer.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×