The internet went aflame last week when a NHTSA filing revealed an interesting tidbit about the next-generation Jeep Wrangler. The turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder was said to produced 368 horsepower. A crazy number and one that made a number of people - some here on our forum question whether that was actually true or a mistake.

It seems to be the latter as The Truth About Cars found an updated filing from FCA which now lists the turbo 2.0L at NR (Not Rated). Everything else on the table is unchanged.

A source at FCA told Road & Track last week that the 368 figure was 'dead wrong'.

For now, we'll to have wait patiently for Jeep to debut the Wrangler or for another leak to come out.

Source: The Truth About Cars, Road & Track