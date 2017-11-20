2018 Kia Stinger to Begin At $32,800, GT At $39,200

“Although the Stinger is unlike any other Kia that has come before it in terms of pure driving enjoyment, it is still very much a traditional Kia in that it offers consumers a very compelling value proposition, providing excellent performance and handling, premium features and functionality when compared to its much higher-priced competitors.” said Orth Hedrick, vice president of product planning for Kia Motor America.

The Stinger comes standard with 18-inch wheels, limited slip differential, leather upholstery, power adjustable front seats with heat, dual-zone climate control, keyless ignition, and a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Stinger GT models add adaptive dampers, Brembo brakes, and a nine-speaker audio system with external amplifier. All-wheel drive is available for an extra $2,200 with either engine.

Kia has revealed the pricing for the 2018 Stinger and Stinger GT that will be arriving at dealers next month. The base Stinger with a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder will begin at $32,800. The twin-turbo 3.3 V6 Stinger GT kicks off at $39,250. Prices include a $900 destination charge.

KIA MOTORS AMERICA ANNOUNCES 2018 STINGER PRICING

Fastback Performance Sedan Brings Kia to New Heights While Maintaining Remarkable Value

Stinger delivers head-turning design, premium amenities and heart-pounding power at an incredibly value-packed price

Combination of aggressive pricing and spirited performance makes Stinger a compelling alternative to substantially more expensive luxury sport sedans

IRVINE, Calif., November 16, 2017 — Kia Motors America (KMA) today announced pricing for the highly anticipated all-new 2018 Stinger fastback sport sedan. Expected to arrive in Kia dealers in December1, the highest-performance production vehicle in the company’s history will be offered in five trim levels – Stinger, Stinger Premium, GT, GT1, and GT2.

Stinger starts at $31,900

Stinger Premium starts at $37,100

GT starts at $38,350

GT1 starts at $43,250

GT2 starts at $49,200

All-wheel drive: $2,200

Destination: $900

Designed in Frankfurt, developed on the Nürburgring, and built by the brand ranked highest by J.D. Power in initial quality3, the Stinger is offered with multiple engine and drivetrain configurations and luxurious accommodations. All Stingers come standard with a leather-appointed interior, though ultra-soft Nappa leather is available. A thick hand-stitched multifunction leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters sits front and center of the driver, while the GT trim gets a flat-bottom steering wheel. All Stingers are available with a large color TFT instrument cluster with performance gauges including a track timer, and in true gran turismo fashion, the Stinger has a generous 23.3 cu.-ft. of cargo space that can be accessed via a power liftgate with available Smart Trunk functionality.

The base Stinger rides on a passive suspension tuned to offer a balance of handling and ride comfort, while the GT is available with Kia’s first electronically controlled Dynamic Stability Damping Control and standard high-performance Brembo®4 disc brakes. Two turbocharged engines are available: The base Stinger and Premium trims get a 2.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 255 horsepower at 6,200 rpm with 260 lb.-ft. of maximum torque available from 1,400 – 4,000 rpm. Stingers wearing the GT moniker get a more powerful 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 which produces 365 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and offers 376 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,300 – 4,500 rpm. Both engines are matched to a second-generation eight-speed rear-drive automatic transmission. All-wheel drive also is available across all trims.

Multiple Advance Driver Assistance systems work together to enhance the driving experience, including Driver Attention Warning (DAW)5, Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA)6 with pedestrian detection, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/ S&G)6, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) 6, Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) 6, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)6. A height-adjustable color Head-Up Display (HUD)7 display is also available.

The base audio system for the 2.0-liter turbo features six speakers and a seven-inch color touchscreen with the latest version of UVO, Kia’s award-winning telematics systems8. The standard system found in the GT trim ups the speaker count to nine and includes an external amplifier. A premium Harman/Kardon®9 audio system that features Clari-Fi™10 and next-generation QuantumLogic™11 Surround Sound technology is also available.