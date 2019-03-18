Maybach to Build SUV in Alabama

Mercedes-Benz has annouced that the new Maybach SUV, built on the Mercedes-Benz GLS will be built exclusively in Alabama. With an expected price over $200,000, the new SUV will then be the most expensive vehicle to be built in the U.S.

Mercedes-Benz plans to expand the Maybach brand to other models where it makes sense in the upper end of the Mercedes lineup.

The Mercedes Maybach GLS will have a V8 with north of 560 horsepower and will likely debut in China later this year. The vehicle is aimed primarily at the chauffeur driven population in China and as such, the rear seats are set up in a lounge like fashion.

The Alabama operation is also getting battery manufacturing operations, more than twice the size of the original assembly plant, due to build EQ vehicles starting in 2020. The factory, which is capable of producing more than 300,000 units a year, exports approximately two-thirds of its production.

