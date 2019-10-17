Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Rumorpile - AMG C63 To Lose V8 in Favor of Four-Cylinder Hybrid

      ... No more V8 rumble, but still lots of torque...

    Rumor has it that the next AMG C63 will be the first of a number of models to ditch their V8 in favor of 4-cylinder hybrid power. According to Autocar, the C63 could also lose a rear-wheel drive option, going instead with standard all-wheel drive. 

    The engine would be an electrified version of the new M139 turbocharged 2.0-liter.  In it's most powerful current form, it is the most powerful 4-cylinder in production anywhere putting out 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, and that's without any electric boosting.  The engine was engineered to be mounted transversely or longitudinally and also with an eye on hybridization.

    For the C63, the M139 engine would adopt a 48 volt starter motor similar to the one used in the CLS 53 4Matic.  On that car, the motor provides an additional 22 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, however in the C63, it would be tuned for even more power to reach up to a total system horsepower over 500. 

    One main advantage to this setup would be a significant reduction in weight over the front axle.  Additionally, the engine/motor combination has a lower center of gravity, that would be expected to improve handling and control. 

    Moving the C63 to a hybrid powertrain is consistent with Mercedes' desire to reduce fleet CO2 emissions.

    Source: Autocar.co.uk

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt
    44 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Extreme disappointment. 

    What?????? No EXCITEMENT at 500 plus horse power in Hybrid form? Some people say that is the ultimate power train. ;)

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    12 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    What?????? No EXCITEMENT at 500 plus horse power in Hybrid form? Some people say that is the ultimate power train. ;)

    Zero.

    AMG V8's are glorious. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    This will be interesting and a gamble if they go this route.  I don’t know if people want to pay $90k for a turbo 4 hybrid.  I think if they use the inline 6 with electric boost for over 500 hp then no one would complain because it is sill 6 cylinders and smoother.  Could pay off if the C63 is a 500 hp car getting 30 mpg.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu
    4 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    a 500 hp car getting 30 mpg

    Even if that becomes true on paper... it will never happen at the same time.  And V8 noise is nirvana to a car enthusiast.  Anything less is just... less.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Even if that becomes true on paper... it will never happen at the same time.  And V8 noise is nirvana to a car enthusiast.  Anything less is just... less.

    Is an I6 a joke by comparison?  That is what MB/AMG should do instead.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu
    9 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Is an I6 a joke by comparison?  That is what MB/AMG should do instead.

    I6 engines are great too

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    12 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Is an I6 a joke by comparison?  That is what MB/AMG should do instead.

    Isn't BMW's M3/4 an inline 6 again? 

    Just went to their site and yes, it is an I6 again. 

    I'm not a huge fan of any 6 cylinder noise but it is worlds better than any I4. 

    I6 isn't terrible but it is no V8. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    Just now, ccap41 said:

    Isn't BMW's M3/4 an inline 6 again? 

    Just went to their site and yes, it is an I6 again. 

    Maybe MB and BMW are about to flip roles of leadership in engines. :)

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    5 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Maybe MB and BMW are about to flip roles of leadership in engines. :)

     

    I don't know. They're all going to be turbo 4's and turbo inline 6's, I believe. Every top model engine in this class is pretty spectacular from the TT3.6 in the former ATS-V to the TT4.0 V8 in the Mercedes. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    V8s are dying every year, and Mercedes is usually a trendsetter not a holder on.   Porsche Boxster/Cayman are 4 cylinder only now and they are still fast.  We will probably see a 4 cylinder is a volume engine of full size crossovers in the next few years.  It is just how it goes.  

    Personally I’d rather see an inline six C63, but we don’t know what they will come up with.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    22 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    V8s are dying every year, and Mercedes is usually a trendsetter not a holder on.   Porsche Boxster/Cayman are 4 cylinder only now and they are still fast.  We will probably see a 4 cylinder is a volume engine of full size crossovers in the next few years.  It is just how it goes.  

    Personally I’d rather see an inline six C63, but we don’t know what they will come up with.

    Not the whole 718 lineup is 4-cylinder-only. Only the two lowest trims. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Toyota News: 2021 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid Coming to LA Auto Show
      By Drew Dowdell
      Toyota has announced that they will be bringing a new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid to the Los Angeles Auto Show this year.  The difference for this hybrid is that it will be a plug-in and it will also be more powerful. Toyota promises "spirited acceleration" in their press release.  As we get closer to the show, we'll get more details on range, power, battery size, etc. 
      The RAV4 is already the best selling crossover in the segment and that could mean that the RAV4 PHEV could end up being the most popular PHEV for sale. Globally that title currently belongs to the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. 
      Toyota has twice previously made full EV versions of the RAV4, but limited their sales primarily to California where they enjoyed limited success as "compliance vehicles" with 1,484 sold of the first generation and 2,600 copies of the 3rd generation.  There was no second generation RAV4 EV.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      2021 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid Coming to LA Auto Show
      By Drew Dowdell
      Toyota has announced that they will be bringing a new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid to the Los Angeles Auto Show this year.  The difference for this hybrid is that it will be a plug-in and it will also be more powerful. Toyota promises "spirited acceleration" in their press release.  As we get closer to the show, we'll get more details on range, power, battery size, etc. 
      The RAV4 is already the best selling crossover in the segment and that could mean that the RAV4 PHEV could end up being the most popular PHEV for sale. Globally that title currently belongs to the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. 
      Toyota has twice previously made full EV versions of the RAV4, but limited their sales primarily to California where they enjoyed limited success as "compliance vehicles" with 1,484 sold of the first generation and 2,600 copies of the 3rd generation.  There was no second generation RAV4 EV.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedez Benz News Mercedes-AMG A45 Turbo 4 To Be Used In Other Models
      By Drew Dowdell
      Back on June 7th, Mercedes-AMG unveiled their newest 4-cylinder engine, and their most powerful.  Producing 416 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft of torque in the S Version, it is currently the most powerful 4-cylinder engine currently in production.  AMG is also making a base version with 382 horsepower and 354 lb.-ft of torque, both in transverse applications. Initially, this engine will debut in the Mercede A45 S AMG and Mercedes CLA 45 S AMG.  According to AMG head, Tobias Moers, expect to see use of this engine expand to other product lines. 
      According the Moers, the engine was designed from the start to be able to be mounted as longitudinal engines.  So while it probably won't become a C45 or E45, it could become the standard engine in the C43 or E53.  It is also capable of accepting electrification making for an even more powerful option. 
      This strategy of combining a small displacement 4-cylinder with electrification could contribute to Mercedes' strategy of stopping development of new internal combustion engine families. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes-AMG A45 Turbo 4 To Be Used In Other Models
      By Drew Dowdell
      Back on June 7th, Mercedes-AMG unveiled their newest 4-cylinder engine, and their most powerful.  Producing 416 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft of torque in the S Version, it is currently the most powerful 4-cylinder engine currently in production.  AMG is also making a base version with 382 horsepower and 354 lb.-ft of torque, both in transverse applications. Initially, this engine will debut in the Mercede A45 S AMG and Mercedes CLA 45 S AMG.  According to AMG head, Tobias Moers, expect to see use of this engine expand to other product lines. 
      According the Moers, the engine was designed from the start to be able to be mounted as longitudinal engines.  So while it probably won't become a C45 or E45, it could become the standard engine in the C43 or E53.  It is also capable of accepting electrification making for an even more powerful option. 
      This strategy of combining a small displacement 4-cylinder with electrification could contribute to Mercedes' strategy of stopping development of new internal combustion engine families. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Jeep News: Jeep Wrangler Plug-In Hybrid Inbound
      By Drew Dowdell
      Jeep is looking to add a plug-in hybrid variant of the Jeep Wrangler sometime in 2020. It will join the lineup next to the Pentastar V6, a Turbocharged inline-4 cylinder, and a newly added Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel. The plug-in hybrid version is a way to get consumers used to an electrified Wrangler, says Jeremy Acevedo, senior manager of insights for Edmunds. "If the Wrangler, arguably the most iconic SUV on the road, can pull off a plug-in hybrid, I think that it does give credibility to this technology having some merit beyond efficiency if it is truly a great off-roader [and] if it does carry that torch well.", Acevedo said.
      The Wrangler Hybrid should please those environmentally conscious consumers who still want to go off-road. Jeep has yet to share any performance characteristics, but says that capability won't be a problem. A hybrid powered Jeep will have more low-speed torque to deal with off-road challenges, yet still have improved fuel efficiency when on the pavement. Jeep expects that the hybrid powered Wrangler will appeal to a younger consumer.
      Meanwhile, Jeep dealers say there is pent up demand for the diesel Wrangler with consumers dropping by show rooms asking if it is available yet. 
       

      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Dusty
      Dusty
      (32 years old)
    2. larajohnson
      larajohnson
      (27 years old)
    3. Mule Bakersdozen LS
      Mule Bakersdozen LS
      (36 years old)
    4. thenewdamage
      thenewdamage
      (64 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...