    Sales Figure Ticker: January 2017

    By William Maley

      • A new year means a new start for automakers in terms of sales

    Maserati North America, Inc. - Up 69% (889 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Volkswagen of America - Up 17.09% (23,510 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Audi of America - Up 11.4% (13,201 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Mazda North American Operations - Up 10.1% (21,698 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Nissan North America - Up 6.2% (112,319 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Ford Motor Company - Down 0.6% (172,612 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    General Motors Co. - Down 3.8% (195,909 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    FCA US LLC - Down 11% (152,218 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Toyota Motor North America - Down 11.3% (152,218 Vehicles Sold This Month)

    American Honda Motor Co. - 
    BMW Group U.S. - 
    Hyundai Motor America - 
    Jaguar Land Rover North America - 
    Kia Motors America - 
    Mercedes-Benz USA - 
    Mitsubishi Motors North America - 
    Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - 
    Subaru of America, Inc. - 
    Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - 


    Brands:
    Acura - 
    Alfa Romeo - Up 59% (108 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Audi - Up 11.4% (13,201 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    BMW - 
    Buick - Down 28.2% (13,117 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Cadillac - Down 4.1% (10,298 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Chevrolet - Down 1.9% (135,170 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Chrysler - Down 39% (13,377 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Dodge - Down 17% (40,109 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Fiat - Down 9% (2,164 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Ford - Down 1.6% (163,827 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Genesis - 
    GMC - Up 1.1% (37,324 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Honda - 
    Hyundai - 
    Infiniti - Up 35.8% (11,558 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Jaguar - 
    Jeep - Down 7% (58,415 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Kia - 
    Land Rover - 
    Lexus - Down 25.6% (15,572 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Lincoln - Up 22.4% (8,785 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Maserati - Up 69% (889 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Mazda - Up 10.1% (21,698 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Mercedes-Benz - 
    Mercedes-Benz Vans - 
    MINI - 
    Mitsubishi - 
    Nissan - Up 3.6% (100,761 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Porsche - 
    Ram - 
    Smart -
    Subaru - 
    Toyota - Down 9.2% (127,476 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Volkswagen - Up 17.09% (23,510 Vehicles Sold This Month)
    Volvo - 

      January 2017: Volkswagen of America
      By William Maley
      VOLKSWAGEN OF AMERICA REPORTS JANUARY 2017 SALES RESULTS
      January sales totaled 23,510 units, an increase of 17.1 percent over January 2016 Tiguan sales totaled 3,516 units, an increase of 39.1 percent over January 2016, marking the best January ever for the vehicle Golf SportWagen sales (which includes the all-new Alltrack) totaled 2,047 units, an increase of 189.9 percent over January 2016 Passat sales totaled 5,887 units, an increase of 64.2 percent over January 2016 Herndon, VA — (February 1, 2017) Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) today reported sales of 23,510 units delivered in January 2017. This marks a 17.1 percent increase over January 2016
        January 17
      January 16
      Yr/Yr% change
      January 17  YTD
      January 16 YTD
      Yr/Yr% change
      Golf
                  1,213
                      986
      23.0%
                  1,213
                     986
      23.0%
      GTI
                  1,731
                   1,496
      15.7%
                  1,731
                  1,496
      15.7%
      Golf R
                     443
                      477
      -7.1%
                     443
                     477
      -7.1%
      e-Golf
                     332
                      328
      1.2%
                     332
                     328
      1.2%
      Golf SportWagen
                  2,047
                      706
      189.9%
                  2,047
                     706
      189.9%
      Total Golf Family
                       5,766
                        3,993
      44.4%
                       5,766
                      3,993
      44.4%
      Jetta Sedan
                  6,846
                   8,175
      -16.3%
                  6,846
                  8,175
      -16.3%
      Jetta SportWagen       
      (now Golf SportWagen)
                        n/a  
                          2
      -100.0%
                        n/a
                         2
      -100.0%
      Total Jetta
                       6,846
                        8,177
      -16.3%
                       6,846
                      8,177
      -16.3%
      Beetle Coupe
                     740
                      666
      11.1%
                     740
                     666
      11.1%
      Beetle Convertible
                     341
                      273
      24.9%
                     341
                     273
      24.9%
      Total Beetle
                       1,081
                           939
      15.1%
                       1,081
                          939
      15.1%
      Eos*
                        n/a
                      123
      -100.0%
                                          n/a
                     123
      -100.0%
      Passat
                  5,887
                   3,586
      64.2%
                  5,887
                  3,586
      64.2%
      CC
                     167
                      379
      -55.9%
                     167
                     379
      -55.9%
      Tiguan
                  3,516
                   2,528
      39.1%
                  3,516
                  2,528
      39.1%
      Touareg
                     247
                      354
      -30.2%
                     247
                     354
      -30.2%
      TOTAL
                     23,510
                      20,079
      17.09%
                     23,510
                    20,079
      17.1%
      *Eos production ended in July 2015

