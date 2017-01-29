Sales Figure Ticker: January 2017

Maserati North America, Inc. - Up 69% (889 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Volkswagen of America - Up 17.09% (23,510 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Audi of America - Up 11.4% (13,201 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Mazda North American Operations - Up 10.1% (21,698 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Nissan North America - Up 6.2% (112,319 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Ford Motor Company - Down 0.6% (172,612 Vehicles Sold This Month)
General Motors Co. - Down 3.8% (195,909 Vehicles Sold This Month)
FCA US LLC - Down 11% (152,218 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Toyota Motor North America - Down 11.3% (152,218 Vehicles Sold This Month)
American Honda Motor Co. -
BMW Group U.S. -
Hyundai Motor America -
Jaguar Land Rover North America -
Kia Motors America -
Mercedes-Benz USA -
Mitsubishi Motors North America -
Porsche Cars North America, Inc. -
Subaru of America, Inc. -
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC -
Brands:
Acura -
Alfa Romeo - Up 59% (108 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Audi - Up 11.4% (13,201 Vehicles Sold This Month)
BMW -
Buick - Down 28.2% (13,117 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Cadillac - Down 4.1% (10,298 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Chevrolet - Down 1.9% (135,170 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Chrysler - Down 39% (13,377 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Dodge - Down 17% (40,109 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Fiat - Down 9% (2,164 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Ford - Down 1.6% (163,827 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Genesis -
GMC - Up 1.1% (37,324 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Honda -
Hyundai -
Infiniti - Up 35.8% (11,558 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Jaguar -
Jeep - Down 7% (58,415 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Kia -
Land Rover -
Lexus - Down 25.6% (15,572 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Lincoln - Up 22.4% (8,785 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Maserati - Up 69% (889 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Mazda - Up 10.1% (21,698 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Mercedes-Benz -
Mercedes-Benz Vans -
MINI -
Mitsubishi -
Nissan - Up 3.6% (100,761 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Porsche -
Ram -
Smart -
Subaru -
Toyota - Down 9.2% (127,476 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Volkswagen - Up 17.09% (23,510 Vehicles Sold This Month)
Volvo -
