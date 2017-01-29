Sales Figure Ticker: January 2017

Maserati North America, Inc. - Up 69% (889 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Volkswagen of America - Up 17.09% (23,510 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Audi of America - Up 11.4% (13,201 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Mazda North American Operations - Up 10.1% (21,698 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Nissan North America - Up 6.2% (112,319 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Ford Motor Company - Down 0.6% (172,612 Vehicles Sold This Month)

General Motors Co. - Down 3.8% (195,909 Vehicles Sold This Month)

FCA US LLC - Down 11% (152,218 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Toyota Motor North America - Down 11.3% (152,218 Vehicles Sold This Month)



American Honda Motor Co. -

BMW Group U.S. -

Hyundai Motor America -

Jaguar Land Rover North America -

Kia Motors America -

Mercedes-Benz USA -

Mitsubishi Motors North America -

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. -

Subaru of America, Inc. -

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC -



Brands:

Acura -

Alfa Romeo - Up 59% (108 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Audi - Up 11.4% (13,201 Vehicles Sold This Month)

BMW -

Buick - Down 28.2% (13,117 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Cadillac - Down 4.1% (10,298 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Chevrolet - Down 1.9% (135,170 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Chrysler - Down 39% (13,377 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Dodge - Down 17% (40,109 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Fiat - Down 9% (2,164 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Ford - Down 1.6% (163,827 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Genesis -

GMC - Up 1.1% (37,324 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Honda -

Hyundai -

Infiniti - Up 35.8% (11,558 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Jaguar -

Jeep - Down 7% (58,415 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Kia -

Land Rover -

Lexus - Down 25.6% (15,572 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Lincoln - Up 22.4% (8,785 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Maserati - Up 69% (889 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Mazda - Up 10.1% (21,698 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Mercedes-Benz -

Mercedes-Benz Vans -

MINI -

Mitsubishi -

Nissan - Up 3.6% (100,761 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Porsche -

Ram -

Smart -

Subaru -

Toyota - Down 9.2% (127,476 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Volkswagen - Up 17.09% (23,510 Vehicles Sold This Month)

Volvo -