Sales Figure Ticker: September 2017

Volkswagen of America - Up 33.2% (32,112 Vehicles Sold This Month, 252,456 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 17.2% (8,430 Vehicles Sold This Month, 79,195 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 17% (9,703 Vehicles Sold This Month, 84,709 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota Motor North America - Up 14.9% (226,632 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,831,479 Vehicles Sold This Year)

General Motors Co. - Up 11.9% (279,397 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,195,502 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi of America - Up 9.6% (19,308 Vehicles Sold This Month, 160,914 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Nissan North America - Up 9.5% (139,932 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,196,241 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford Motor Company - Up 8.7% (222,248 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,933,459 Vehicles Sold This Year)

American Honda Motor Co. - Up 6.8% (142,722 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,231,603 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia Motors America - Up 6.6% (52,468 Vehicles Sold This Month, 457,930 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda North American Operations - Up 3.4% (25,738 Vehicles Sold This Month, 220,297 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 0.4% (55,120 Vehicles Sold This Month, 478,848 Vehicles Sold This Year)

BMW Group U.S. - Down 0.4% (29,307 Vehicles Sold This Month, 254,962 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 2.2% (32,337 Vehicles Sold This Month, 270,112 Vehicles Sold This Year)

FCA US LLC - Down 10% (174,266 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,579,138 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Hyundai Motor America - Down 14% (57,007 Vehicles Sold This Month, 511,740 Vehicles Sold This Year)



Brands:

Acura - Down 2.8% (12,946 Vehicles Sold This Month, 114,126 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Alfa Romeo - Up 2,993% (1,268 Vehicles Sold This Month, 7,352 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi - Up 9.6% (19,308 Vehicles Sold This Month, 160,914 Vehicles Sold This Year)

BMW - Up 0.7% (25,571 Vehicles Sold This Month, 220,175 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Buick - Down 20% (16,137 Vehicles Sold This Month, 159,830 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Cadillac - Up 1.1% (15,530 Vehicles Sold This Month, 113,846 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chevrolet - Up 17.4% (199,801 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,516,192 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chrysler - Down 16% (15,759 Vehicles Sold This Month, 143,809 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Dodge - Down 30% (29,938 Vehicles Sold This Month, 365,790 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Fiat - Down 24% (2,206 Vehicles Sold This Month, 21,252 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford - Up 9.1% (213,446 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,850,737 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Genesis - Up 43.5% (1,736 Vehicles Sold This Month, 15,102 Vehicles Sold This Year)

GMC - Up 9.4% (47,329 Vehicles Sold This Month, 405,634 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Honda - Up 7.4% (129,776 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,117,477 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Hyundai - Down 15.49% (55,271 Vehicles Sold This Month, 496,638 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Infiniti - Up 11.7% (12,745 Vehicles Sold This Month, 113,714 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar - Up 24% (3,296 Vehicles Sold This Month, 30,228 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jeep - Down 4% (73,409 Vehicles Sold This Month, 622,242 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia - Up 6.6% (52,468 Vehicles Sold This Month, 457,930 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Land Rover - Up 14% (6,407 Vehicles Sold This Month, 54,481 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lexus - Up 1.5% (26,196 Vehicles Sold This Month, 219,659 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lincoln - Up 0.1% (8,802 Vehicles Sold This Month, 82,722 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda - Up 3.4% (25,738 Vehicles Sold This Month, 220,297 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz - Down 1.7% (29,008 Vehicles Sold This Month, 242,250 Vehicles Sold This Year)

MINI - Down 7.2% (3.736 Vehicles Sold This Month, 34,787 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mitsubishi - Up 17.2% (8,430 Vehicles Sold This Month, 79,195 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Nissan - Up 9.3% (127,187 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,082,527 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ram Trucks - 0% (51,686 Vehicles Sold This Month, 418,693 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Smart - Down 60.2% (241 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,635 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru - Up 0.4% (55,120 Vehicles Sold This Month, 478,848 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota - Up 16.9% (200,436 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,611,820 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen - Up 33.2% (32,112 Vehicles Sold This Month, 252,456 Vehicles Sold This Year)

*Mercedes-Benz's sales numbers include Mercedes-Benz vans.