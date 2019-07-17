Subaru Announces Legacy and Outback Pricing

Subaru has announced pricing for the 2020 Subaru Legacy and 2020 Subaru Outback. Both get modest price increases, but also increases in base equipment. The Legacy starting price is $200 more than last year at $24,995, and the Outback is $300 more at $26,645.

Some of the biggest equipment upgrades is that Subaru's Eyesight now features Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, a heads up monitoring system, LED headlights for low and high beam, and high beam assist.

Both cars are built on Subaru's new global platform that offers increased safety, and reductions in noise, vibration, and harshness. The base engine is a revised 2.5 liter boxer-four that produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. An upgraded 2.4T boxer engine is standard in Limited XT models and produces 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm. Both engines come with start-stop to improve fuel efficiency.

Fuel economy figures are as follows:

Legacy 2.5 - 35 MPG highway

Legacy XT - 32 MPG highway

Outback 2.5 - 33 MPG highway

Outback XT - 30 MPG highway

The only transmission available is Subaru's Lineartronic CVT that now has an 8-speed manual shift mode via paddles on the steering wheel.

Six different trims are available on the Legacy and seven different trims available on the Outback. Inside, the infotainment system features dual 7.0 inch touch screens. The upper screen controls the audio with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, while the lower screen controls climate control, controls for Eyesight, and other vehicle systems.

Both the Legacy and Outback are built in Lafayette, IN, and will go on sale this fall.