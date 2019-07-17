Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Subaru Announces Legacy and Outback Pricing

      ...Modest price increase, more standard equipment...

    Subaru has announced pricing for the 2020 Subaru Legacy and 2020 Subaru Outback. Both get modest price increases, but also increases in base equipment.  The Legacy starting price is $200 more than last year at $24,995, and the Outback is $300 more at $26,645. 

    Some of the biggest equipment upgrades is that Subaru's Eyesight now features Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, a heads up monitoring system, LED headlights for low and high beam, and high beam assist. 

    Both cars are built on Subaru's new global platform that offers increased safety, and reductions in noise, vibration, and harshness. The base engine is a revised 2.5 liter boxer-four that produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. An upgraded 2.4T boxer engine is standard in Limited XT models and produces 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm.  Both engines come with start-stop to improve fuel efficiency.  

    Fuel economy figures are as follows:

    Legacy 2.5 - 35 MPG highway
    Legacy XT - 32 MPG highway
    Outback 2.5 - 33 MPG highway
    Outback XT - 30 MPG highway

    The only transmission available is Subaru's Lineartronic CVT that now has an 8-speed manual shift mode via paddles on the steering wheel. 

    Six different trims are available on the Legacy and seven different trims available on the Outback. Inside, the infotainment system features dual 7.0 inch touch screens.  The upper screen controls the audio with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, while the lower screen controls climate control, controls for Eyesight, and other vehicle systems. 

    Both the Legacy and Outback are built in Lafayette, IN, and will go on sale this fall.

     

     

    Source: Subaru Media

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Nice package that will truly make the Subaru faithful happy. I expect to continue to see plenty of these on the passes this coming winter season.

    For me, the CVT is a DOA issue and one I am not willing to budge on for an ICE auto.

    Yes, I get that they probably have one of the more reliable CVTs out there, but still not a fan of how the auto's drive even with the software induced manual feel of shift.

    regfootball

    Subaru is masterful at coming out with new models yet they look and feel the same to their fans but are improved. 

    Maybe it’s time to look at a Legacy but still there isn’t much to get the emotions going and that is really the Subaru brand.  Practical.  

    Will have to look at their full standard safety feature list.  So many other makes now have so much more of the safety features standard than GM does.  

    • Like 1

    ccap41

    An Outback with the 2.4T would be pretty sweet. 

    After looking at their website, are they axing the 3.6 in favor of this 2.4T? 

    The CTT thing is a little ocnfusing to me.. Their website says, "Lineartronic 6-Speed Continuously Variable Electronically Controlled Manually Interactive Automatic Transmission With Overdrive (Standard)"

    ykX
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    After looking at their website, are they axing the 3.6 in favor of this 2.4T? 

    Yes, same 2.4T as in the Ascent.  6 cylinder is gone.

    My friend has 2016 3.6R Outback.  It is a very nice car, engine was good but CVT completely kills all the fun.  On the positive side he gets very good fuel economy for a 6-cylinder.

    I think he paid for the fully loaded under $35k, now it is going to be close to $40k.  Prices getting really crazy.

    Edited by ykX
    • Thanks 1

    ccap41
    1 minute ago, ykX said:

    Yes, same 2.4T as in the Ascent.  6 cylinder is gone.

    Good to know, thanks. I don't keep up on my Subarus too well so I didn't know if it was a typo considering the 2.5 is the base engine. 

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    An Outback with the 2.4T would be pretty sweet. 

    After looking at their website, are they axing the 3.6 in favor of this 2.4T? 

    The CTT thing is a little ocnfusing to me.. Their website says, "Lineartronic 6-Speed Continuously Variable Electronically Controlled Manually Interactive Automatic Transmission With Overdrive (Standard)"

    The 8-speed thing is new for this generation, up from 6-speeds before.  But it's just programming to make people feel better about "shifting". To get the best performance, it's best to leave a CVT in CVT mode. 

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    The CVT thing is a little confusing to me.. Their website says, "Lineartronic 6-Speed Continuously Variable Electronically Controlled Manually Interactive Automatic Transmission With Overdrive (Standard)"

    🤣 What a mouthful, clearly the Japanese marketing team did not get the memo about minimal is better versus having an acronym of LCVECMIATwO🤣

    • Haha 1

    ccap41
    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    🤣 What a mouthful, clearly the Japanese marketing team did not get the memo about minimal is better versus having an acronym of LCVECMIATwO🤣

    In their defense, they probably just refer to it as a CVT. That was on a comparison page. 

    • Thanks 1

