    Tesla Model 3 Production Has Some 'Bottlenecks'

    By William Maley

      • Only has delivered on 220 Model 3s

    Earlier this week, Tesla announced its quarterly production figures and the Model 3 is getting off to a slower start than expected.

     

    In a statement, Tesla said that it had delivered a total of 26,150 vehicles in the third quarter. Here is how it breaks down,

    • Model S: 14,065 Units
    • Model X: 11,865 Units
    • Model 3: 220 Units

    Only 260 Model 3s were built in the third quarter. Tesla said the reason for the small production of Model 3s was due to "production bottlenecks." The company didn't go into detail as what the bottleneck is. This isn't a good start as Tesla promised to build 5,000 Model 3s by the end of the year.

    "It is important to emphasize that there are no fundamental issues with the Model 3 production or supply chain. We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term," said Tesla.

     

    Source: Tesla
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Tesla Q3 2017 Vehicle Deliveries and Production

    PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Q3, Tesla delivered 26,150 vehicles, of which 14,065 were Model S, 11,865 were Model X, and 220 were Model 3. This was our all-time best quarter for Model S and X deliveries, representing a 4.5% increase over Q3 2016, our previous best quarter, and a 17.7% increase over Q2 2017.

    We had previously indicated that second half Model S and X deliveries would likely exceed first half deliveries of 47,077, but we now expect to exceed that by several thousand vehicles. In total, we expect to deliver about 100,000 Model S and X vehicles in 2017, which would be a 31% increase over 2016.

    In addition to Q3 deliveries, about 4,820 Model S and X vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the quarter. These will be counted as deliveries in Q4 2017.

    Q3 production totaled 25,336 vehicles, with 260 of them being Model 3. Model 3 production was less than anticipated due to production bottlenecks. Although the vast majority of manufacturing subsystems at both our California car plant and our Nevada Gigafactory are able to operate at high rate, a handful have taken longer to activate than expected.

    It is important to emphasize that there are no fundamental issues with the Model 3 production or supply chain. We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term.

    Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5%. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.


    oldshurst442
    39 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Good car no radio?  LOL Rube

    In 2017...hell...in 2012...hell...in 2010...hell...in 2001

    Do you really need a radio...FM radio...

    hqdefault.jpg

    But then again...you prolly think Jobs was a shyster too...

    But seriously...

    Why in 2017...we think that a DELAY in a FM radio downloaded program is a negative?

    Like I wanna know why?

    I mean...who the phoque in 2017 still listens to FM radio?

    I get it that you are an old fossil

    MOaeLUj.gif

     

    and asking you to use the clouds or the Onedrive thingy is an anathema for you...but you dont own at least a music player or USB key?

    I even own a  USB key!!!

    I aint a spring chicken myself either!

    656028bb62422b75414efaa991e359cb.jpg

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Haha 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    I don't understand how people continually forget the timeless truth  : Everybody is Different". In other words, not everyone else does/likes everything a given person does. It's like if I said 'who still goes to fast food places / why are they still around?' merely because I personally haven't been in one in like 5 years.

    If "no one" listened to FM, there wouldn't be any FM.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    I mostly listen to a few SiriusXM stations or my USB stick w 10k tracks.  I also have AM/FM, CD and phone as options.  But since I work from home, I'm driving very little currently.  But I do like having a lot of choices. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    30 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    I don't understand how people continually forget the timeless truth  : Everybody is Different". In other words, not everyone else does/likes everything a given person does. It's like if I said 'who still goes to fast food places / why are they still around?' merely because I personally haven't been in one in like 5 years.

    If "no one" listened to FM, there wouldn't be any FM.

    True..

    But...

    1. I never said "nobody listens to"....

    I merely asked a question....

    Who the phoque listens to FM radio in 2017? Pinpointing to the fact that this device has evolved

    360_walkman_0630.jpg

    Which I owned BTW...and to boot...

    In 1986...my dad bought 1986  Chevrolet Celebrity with AM radio only...no cassette deck...

    In 1986...FM radio/cassette was still an option...

    Think about that for awhile...

    In the late 1960s...FM radio became a thing with the youth...STEREO was THE advantage...

    This was in 1986 and FM radio was still an option in cars...

    Joplin, Hendrix had come and gone...Presley died...

    Kiss was no longer that popular in 1986...

    1986...Top Gun was THE blockbuster movie...But Michael Jackson's Thriller was sooooooo old news...

    Hell...even the Walkman was old news...

    And sooooo much groundbreaking FM music had passed us by from the late 60's to the mid '80s yet in the Celebrity for 1986...FM radio was an option...and that Walkman...only carried about 10 songs...

    iCloud and USB sticks and better Walkmans but just as passé technology in MP3 players exist today in that I dont think that we should be complaining...

    What we SHOULD be complaining about is the fact that that center screen is the ONLY thing that controls the Model 3's stuff...and THAT is a tragedy and travesty!

     

     

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu
    12 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    True..

    But...

    1. I never said "nobody listens to"....

    I merely asked a question....

    Who the phoque listens to FM radio in 2017? Pinpointing to the fact that this device has evolved

    360_walkman_0630.jpg

    Which I owned BTW...and to boot...

    In 1986...my dad bought 1986  Chevrolet Celebrity with AM radio only...no cassette deck...

    In 1986...FM radio/cassette was still an option...

    Think about that for awhile...

    In the late 1960s...FM radio became a thing with the youth...STEREO was THE advantage...

    This was in 1986 and FM radio was still an option in cars...

    Joplin, Hendrix had come and gone...Presley died...

    Kiss was no longer that popular in 1986...

    1986...Top Gun was THE blockbuster movie...But Michael Jackson's Thriller was sooooooo old news...

    Hell...even the Walkman was old news...

    And sooooo much groundbreaking FM music had passed us by from the late 60's to the mid '80s yet in the Celebrity for 1986...FM radio was an option...and that Walkman...only carried about 10 songs...

    iCloud and USB sticks and better Walkmans but just as passé technology in MP3 players exist today in that I dont think that we should be complaining...

    What we SHOULD be complaining about is the fact that that center screen is the ONLY thing that controls the Model 3's stuff...and THAT is a tragedy and travesty!

     

     

    So many words... so little sense... my my

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    5 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    88.7 wxpn BAYBEE!

    Well...we got CHOM 97.7 FM in Montreal...ROCK-N-ROLL

    But...

    c26-B005XVC504-2-l.jpg

    I got a little gizmo like that...that has about 400 songs on it...

    From disco, to 90s dance, to 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s all kinds of rock and soul and surfin' and doo wop and punk and hair metal and bubble gum and psychedelic and British Invasion and and rock-a-billy, to Greek, to French to love songs to all kinds of music really!!!

    Downloaded from apps from Youtube or straight from my own CDs...

    I dont use Onedrive or iCloud or streaming stuff...but I know it exists...

    Artists themselves dont do the record company/FM radio station no more!!!

    So I ask again...who the phoque uses FM radio in 2017?

     

     

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    Real folks do.  The ones who keep this great country operating.  Breadwinners.  Hard workers.  Americans.  However, pantywaists may not.  Not sure.  I'm not into them.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Having a touch screen control basic functions is risky, esp if the electronics fail or the screen gets cracked/shattered.  While it won't get cracked from dropping like a phone screen, I can think of some scenarios--say that an on-screen function freezes (like the nav) and the driver repeatedly punches the screen until it cracks (I could see myself doing this)  or the driver smashes a passenger's head repeatedly into the screen until it cracks...

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    3 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    So many words... so little sense... my my

    That my friend just proves to me you aint that much of a musicophile...

    You could wax poetic all you want about your 88.7 wxpn...but it means nothing to me as if you really enjoyed music...you would have other avenues to explore music...it aint the 1970s or 1980s anymore to have bumper sticker radio station call numbers on your car!!!

    Its a by-gone era, dude!

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    7 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Real folks do.  The ones who keep this great country operating.  Breadwinners.  Hard workers.  Americans.  However, pantywaists may not.  Not sure.  I'm not into them.

    Get within the times, dude.

    From 1964...

     

    Its 2017...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    53 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I never said "nobody listens to"....
    I merely asked a question....
    Who the phoque listens to FM radio in 2017?

    My assumption was this was rhetorical. You know the medium exists, you know it lives via advertising dollars & ratings, therefore you know the answer is 'all sorts of people all over the country'. There's no other answer and frankly the question seems rather nonsensical. Just as asking 'who the phoque uses a USB stick to listen to music?' would be. 'People all over' is the answer to both.

    in a industry piece from Nielson dated 09.01.2017 : 18-24 yr olds spend an average of 10.25 hrs/week listening to AM-FM.

    Edited by balthazar

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Going back to Tesla, interesting how the company prefers quarterly numbers in contrast with everyone else.

    Anyone know how the Model S & X saw huge jumps last month? If the demand was there, sales should have been excalating steadily prior to. Does Tesla offer incentive deals?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    39 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    My assumption was this was rhetorical. You know the medium exists, you know it lives via advertising dollars & ratings, therefore you know the answer is 'all sorts of people all over the country'. There's no other answer and frankly the question seems rather nonsensical. Just as asking 'who the phoque uses a USB stick to listen to music?' would be. 'People all over' is the answer to both.

    in a industry piece from Nielson dated 09.01.2017 : 18-24 yr olds spend an average of 10.25 hrs/week listening to AM-FM.

    Yes! But there are other avenues to get/listen to music...in 2017...and one buying such a downloadable vehicle because people in 2017 are comfy with internet related stuff and KNOW that Teslas are highly internet friendly vehicles and wouldnt feel constricted if in the beginning FM radio was not available to them...and in 2017...FM is not the 'end all, be all' of new music releases...or the go-to medium to listen to your fave diva pop star...as it was say in...1987..or in 1977...or in 1967...

    But even if this happened in say 2007...not really that big a deal either...

    Its a hella weird and kinda stupid...that FM aint gonna be available for the short term...because Teslas are sooooo incredibly internet friendly...but not so much of an apocalyptic event for an owner or potential onner of a Model 3 that @ocnblu or anybody else wants to make it sound like it would be...

    So...I repeat...who in the phoque in 2017 still really listens to FM radio?

    Edited by oldshurst442

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Your question was answered multiple times (even tho it didn't need answering at all).

    "Hella weird and stupid" I could agree with. "Not an apocalyptic event" I would agree with also... but as you implied; shouldn't such an 'internet friendly' company have gotten this small factor right, out the door?

    Tesla is still learning how to be an auto manufacturer... and they have a long way to go.

    • Thanks 1
    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    1 minute ago, balthazar said:

    1. shouldn't such an 'internet friendly' company have gotten this small factor right, out the door?

    2. Tesla is still learning how to be an auto manufacturer... and they have a long way to go.

    1. Yes! I would even say "Damn phoquing right they should have!"

    2. And I could agree with this! I would even say "Damn phoquing right they have a loooong way to go!"

    3 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Your question was answered multiple times (even tho it didn't need answering at all).

    Well...maybe it was answered...maybe it was not...

    If you and @ocnblu could admit that FM radio is not as a relevant music medium that it once was...even falling LOWER on the relevant scale than it did when MTV was introduced in the 1980s (obviously MTV is nothing now and FM radio bounced back by the 1990s when MTV decided to give us Bling That Car with that rapper or whatever it was called and Jersey Shore)...then and only then will my question will have been answered....:D

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    44 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    No; it was answered.

    I dont see you admitting that FM radio is not that relevant...so..no.

    Maybe you dont believe what I said...but THAT dont mean it aint true what it is that Im saying...so...

     

    https://hbr.org/2016/12/how-streaming-is-changing-music-again

     

    There is all kinds of info there....and if one realizes what that means...

     

    http://www.ifpi.org/news/IFPI-GLOBAL-MUSIC-REPORT-2017

     

    Quote

     

    IFPI Global Music Report 2017

    25th April 2017

    Global Recorded Music Revenues Increase by 5.9%

    • 112 million users of paid streaming subscriptions driving streaming revenue growth of 60.4%

    • Digital income now accounts for 50% of global revenues

    • ‘Value Gap’ remains biggest challenge to sustainable growth

    • Read the ‘State of the Industry’ report here (English language)

    The global recorded music market grew by 5.9% in 2016, the highest rate since IFPI began tracking the market in 1997, according to the IFPI Global Music Report 2017, released today. Total revenues for 2016 were US$15.7 billion.

    At the end of 2016 there were 112 million users of paid music streaming subscriptions driving year-on-year streaming revenue growth of 60.4%. Digital income last year accounted for half the global recorded music industry’s annual revenue for the first time. Growth in streaming more than offset a 20.5% decline in downloads and a 7.6% decline in physical revenue.

    Streaming is helping drive growth in developing music markets, with China (+20.3%), India (+26.2%) and Mexico (+23.6%) seeing strong revenue growth.

    Record companies have fuelled this revenue growth through ongoing investment, not only in artists, but also in the systems supporting digital platforms, which has allowed for the licensing of over 40 million tracks across hundreds of services.

    The industry is now working towards a return to sustainable growth following a 15-year period during which revenues dropped by nearly 40%. Success requires resolution of the market distortion known as the ‘value gap’ – the growing mismatch between the value that user upload services, such as YouTube, extract from music and the revenue returned to those who create and invest in music.


     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


