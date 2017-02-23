  • Sign in to follow this  
    Rumorpile: The MR2 Might Make A Return to Toyota's Lineup

    By William Maley

      • Return of the 'Three Brothers'

    Toyota appears to be building out their sports car lineup with the 86 and the rumored Supra coupe. There is now talk of third sports that would mark the return of the 'Three Brothers'; MR2, Celica, and Supra.

    Evo reports that Tetsuya Tada, chief engineer of the Toyota 86 and head of Gazoo Racing revealed that a spiritual successor to the MR2 is in the works. The successor would act as the starting point for the 'three brothers,' with the 86 serving as the successor to the Celica and the Supra as the top dog. Tada said the company hopes to have the trio in production together, "as soon as possible."

    Details are slim, but Evo expects the model to be smaller and lighter than the 86 coupe. There is the possibility of a hybrid powertrain, using tech from Toyota's Le Mans prototype race car.

    Source: Evo

    dfelt

    Pretty Dead Market, I would be surprised if the ultra conservative board would green light this. I honestly see no reason to bring back the MR2 or even the Celica. 

    Supra, yes, I can see that if done right.

    frogger

    Loved the originals, especially fond memories of opportunities I had to drive the second gen... As much as I like the idea, they are better off making "performance" trims of their CUVs.

    Stew

    I hope this is true.  I am sure it would be meant as low volume from the start and hopefully like the 1st and second gens and NOT that crap pile MR2 Spyder. 

    dfelt
    13 hours ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    More coupes would be nice to see instead of more CUVs....

    I see no sense in this, Yes some people love to have the top down, or smaller auto to drive, but the market show spoken that 2 door 2 person coupes are not what the bulk of people want. They have limited use and honestly the market is not supporting them. Why waste R&D money on 3 variations. I can see having 1 model and in this case make it the Supera with a stripped, mid and top end model.

    Frisky Dingo

    Not sure there's enough room to position this below the 86. That car is underpowered as is, and is already very light and small. Unless they have plans of taking it upmarket, which they seem to have no interest in, and which would also overlap with the base model Supra, I don't see how they could make a business case for having 3 sports cars.

    Stew
    26 minutes ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    Not sure there's enough room to position this below the 86. That car is underpowered as is, and is already very light and small. Unless they have plans of taking it upmarket, which they seem to have no interest in, and which would also overlap with the base model Supra, I don't see how they could make a business case for having 3 sports cars.

    Yeah, there does seem to be a lot of overlap.  When they separated the Supra from the Celica line and introduced the MR2 it made sense.  Celica was FWD with NA 4s for the must parts, Supra RWD with NA and Turbo I6s, , and MR2 rear drive/mid engine with NA or turbo 4s (or supercharged on the 1s gen). 

    aurora97

    Sadly, the three brothers will be related to other cousins with platform sharing if the trend continues.

    The 86 (Celica) already is the twin with the Subaru BRZ.

    The Supra (when?) will be developed in partnership with BMW.

    Who will Toyota join to make the MR2 come back?

