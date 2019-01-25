Ask Me About: 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss Crew Cab

Jump to content
      Have questions on the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss? I have one for the week and can try to answer them.

    "I love it when a plan comes together." Hannibal from the A-Team.

    I wasn't expecting to get back into a review vehicle for some time as the Detroit Auto Show tends to reduce the number of vehicles available - they're reserved for those coming out-of-state and OEM representatives. I thought next month is when I would begin my rotation once again. But a surprise email this morning from General Motors asking if I was able to take a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado today. Of course!

    This particular Silverado is an LT Trail Boss Crew Cab with the 5.3L V8 and eight-speed automatic transmission. Base is $48,300 and my as-tested price comes to $55,965 with a few option packages like the Convenience package (front bucket seats, dual-zone climate control, and heated steering wheel).

    First Impressions?

    • Even though it may appear the truck is black, it is actually painted a dark blue (blame my iPhone). Even though I'm not sold on the design on the Silverado as a whole, the Trail Boss make it look aggressive.
    • Interior looks a rehash of the one seen in the previous Silverado. Material quality is better, but I was kind of hoping more in terms of design.
    • 5.3L V8 doesn't feel muzzled when leaving a stop or needing to accelerate quickly - THANK YOU GM!
    • Haven't quite figured out how to open the power tailgate. Spent a few moments just pressing the button and not having the tailgate come down. Need to some reading in the owners manual.

    I'll be trying my best to update this piece with other observations and impressions throughout the week. You can also drop some questions below if you want to something about the truck.

    Gallery: 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss Crew Cab

    William Maley
    54 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    How is the ride? Bouncy or more soft?

    Bouncy. Can't tell if its due to the Z71 off-road package or the tires. I think I've been spoiled by driving too many Ram 1500s.

    35 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    How is the forward visibility from the driver's seat?  The front end seems awfully tall..

    About what I expected where I can't fully place where my front wheels or front end at the moment. I expect this go away in a few days time.

    oldshurst442

    Did you put a bag on its hood while you were driving it?  ('cause its sooooo ugly)

    But then again, all black like that and it becomes a 'butterface'...  

     

    dfelt

    That is the best looking image of that ugly mug! :P 

    William, does the seat go all the way down to the floor or does it stop and still have considerable gap underneath?

    If the seat is all the way back for long legs, how much room is between the back of the front seat and the back seat? Can a person site behind the driver?

    Yes Tall person who has found like the 2007 Escalade over the 2006 I could not sit in with out being seriously reclined due to the seat not going all the way down to the floor for us very tall body people..

