    2018 Dodge Durango SRT Packs 475 Horsepower

    By William Maley

      • Because who doesn't need a 475 horsepower three-row crossover

    Dodge has gone mad in terms of power. Case in point is the 2018 Durango SRT that will be shown this week at the Chicago Auto show. 

    Under a new hood featuring a functional scoop is a 6.4L HEMI V8 producing 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. This is paired up with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. 0-60 mph is said to take 4.4 seconds and the quarter-mile takes 12.9 seconds. If you're interested, the Durango SRT is rated to tow a max of 8,600 pounds.

    The suspension gets revised springs, a stiffer rear sway bar, and adjustable dampers. Larger Brembo brakes are hidden by a set of 20-inch wheels finished in black. There will be the choice of two Pirelli tire choices. 

    Outside, the Durango SRT looks the part with a new front fascia with a reshaped grille, additional air vents, and a revised rear fascia with dual exhausts that have been tuned to sound like the Charger 392. The interior comes with six-passenger arrangement with heavily bolstered bucket seats for the front and second row. Optional will be a hand-stitched leather dash and carbon fiber trim.

    The Durango SRT will arrive during the fourth quarter of the year.

    Source: Dodge
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Dodge Unleashes New 2018 Dodge Durango SRT: America’s Fastest, Most Powerful and Most Capable Three-Row SUV

    "Dodge Charger of the Full-size SUV Segment" Will Be First Shown at 2017 Chicago Auto Show on February 9

    • New 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is the most powerful three-row SUV with its 475-horsepower legendary 392-cubic-inch HEMI® V-8 engine
    • Fastest and most capable three-row SUV with a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)–certified quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds and capable of 0-60 miles per hour (mph) acceleration in 4.4 seconds
    • Durango SRT out-hauls every three-row SUV on the road with best-in-class towing capability of 8,600 pounds
    • New exterior performance features include wide body exterior design and functional SRT hood with center air inlet duct flanked by heat extractors, as well as a new front fascia and lower valence to house new cold-air duct and LED fog lamps
    • Standard leather and suede, available high-performance Demonic Red Laguna leather seating and new carbon-fiber trim distinguish Durango SRT’s performance interior
    • All customers who buy a new Durango SRT will receive one full-day session at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving
    • The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT will start arriving in Dodge dealerships during fourth quarter 2017

    February 7, 2017, CHICAGO - The Dodge and SRT brands are rocking the high-performance automotive world once again, bringing a huge burst of American power, acceleration and best-in-class tow capability to the three-row SUV segment with the new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT – the fastest SUV in its class.
     
    With the proven 392-cubic-inch HEMI® V-8 under its new functional SRT hood, the new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT delivers 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, and a wicked fast time on the drag strip – from 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.4 seconds, covering the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds as certified by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA).

    “The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars Brands, Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. “This is what you get, when you take everything great about the Durango and combine it with the performance of the Charger SRT: a 12-second quarter mile, toy-hauling, three-row muscle car.”
     
    The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT will make its debut at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show on Feb. 9. Vehicles will start arriving in Dodge dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2017.

    The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is loaded with performance features designed to make it America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV, including:

    • Proven 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 delivers 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque and 4.4 second 0-60 mph times
    • New wide body exterior brings the Durango SRT together as a true performance SUV
    • Newly designed SRT hood with a functional cold-air duct and heat extractors to cool the engine and improve overall performance
    • Standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission specifically calibrated for the Dodge Durango SRT to optimize shift points and deliver maximum torque to all four wheels
    • New driver-oriented electronic T-shifter, standard on all 2018 Durango models, provides the driver with intuitive gear selection and offers an Auto Stick selector gate for added control
    • New SRT seven-mode drive system gives the driver the ability to precisely adjust drive settings to maximize performance or comfort
    • New Sport Mode reduces shift times by up to 50 percent versus Auto Mode and delivers up to 65 percent of the 392 HEMI engine’s torque to the rear wheels
    • New Track Mode delivers maximum performance track driving with 160-millisecond shifts and up to 70 percent of engine torque to the rear wheels for the most pronounced rear-wheel-drive experience
    • New performance-tuned AWD system helps the Durango SRT set world-class performance marks
    • Sophisticated Active Damping System opens and closes the Durango SRT’s suspension’s damper valves, according to which of the seven modes is chosen, giving the driver options for any driving style
    • Stiffer front springs (3 percent), stiffer rear springs (16 percent) and stiffer rear sway bar (18 percent) give Durango SRT drivers outstanding high-speed cornering capability.
    • New exhaust system tuned to offer an unmistakably deep, high-performance Dodge SRT exhaust note modeled after the Dodge Charger SRT
    • Massive new Brembo high-performance six-piston (front) and four-piston (rear) calipers and vented rotors at all four corners, measuring 15 inches (front-slotted) and 13.8 inches (rear)
    • New Pirelli 295/45ZR20 Scorpion Verde all-season tires or available Pirelli P Zero three-season tires
    • New performance Laguna leather and carbon fiber trim offered for the first time in a Durango
    • New interior appointments, including a hand-wrapped instrument panel with live silver accent stitch, SRT flat-bottom performance steering wheel with SRT paddle shifters, heated and ventilated front and heated second-row captain’s chairs with embossed SRT logos
    • New 180-mph speedometer
    • True carbon-fiber instrument panel and door bezels (late availability)
    • Premium velour bound floor mats with embroidered SRT logo
    • Suede-wrapped headliner and A pillars
    • New SRT rear body-color lower fascia with Gloss Black accent surrounds the 4-inch dual round exhaust tips finished in Nickel Chrome
    • New performance AWD badging on liftgate  

    Performance at its core
    For the first time ever, SRT power is now available in the Dodge Durango. The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is powered by the potent 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 engine with Fuel Saver Technology that delivers 475 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 470 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,300 rpm – providing America’s best horsepower and torque ratings and making the new Dodge Durango SRT the fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV.

    To keep the powertrain running cool and efficient in higher demand environments, a new cold-air duct provides cooler outside air into the engine. Testing has shown up to an 18-degree Fahrenheit improvement in intake air temperature, resulting in an engine that performs flawlessly on the street, racetrack or when towing a favorite trailer or toy. 
     
    Assuring maximum performance under extreme conditions, the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT has been validated through rigorous 24-hour track durability testing – a testing standard that every SRT vehicle adheres to.
     
    The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT provides enhanced shift quality and performance drivability, as well as optimized fuel economy through its TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. This proven transmission was specifically calibrated for the Dodge Durango SRT to optimize shift points and deliver maximum torque to all four wheels. For the ultimate driver-controlled experience, the transmission can be manually shifted using the performance-inspired steering wheel paddle controls on the exclusive SRT-lit flat-bottom steering wheel.
     
    The TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission takes into account variables, including engine torque gradients, kick-down events, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, grade changes, tire slip and downshift detection to determine the appropriate transmission shift map. The end result is a fully adaptable performance experience.
     
    Additional parameters integrated into the control strategy include vehicle speed control, electronic stability control interaction and temperature. The result is automatic shifting that is ideally attuned to the performance requirements of any performance-oriented driving demand.
     
    When the driver downshifts, the “rev match” function uses the engine controller to blip the throttle, which provides optimal transition between gears for improved performance and greater stability when downshifting at the traction limit.
     
    When placed in “Sport Mode,” the transmission reduces shift times by up to 50 percent versus Auto Mode and delivers 65 percent of the engine’s torque to the rear wheels.
     
    Acceleration and performance handling are enhanced by transfer case proportioning and dynamic controls for the AWD system when the vehicle is in Track Mode. When in Track Mode, maximum performance track driving is achieved with 160-millisecond shifts and up to 70 percent of the engine’s torque delivered to the rear wheels for the most pronounced rear-wheel-drive experience. Durango SRT drivers will also notice a vehicle that is more responsive from mid-corner to exit.

    The new driver-oriented electronic T-shifter provides the driver with intuitive gear selection and offers an Auto Stick selector gate for added control. Drive and Sport shifting can be selected with no effect on the chosen suspension, stability control and driveline torque split settings.
     
    The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT features launch control, which mimics a professional driver’s inputs to optimize performance by bringing engine, transmission, driveline, stability control and suspension together for an optimal launch and consistent straight-line acceleration.
     
    The new exhaust system has been tuned to offer an unmistakably deep, high-performance note that is distinctive to Dodge/SRT and provides a lasting impression. To achieve this iconic exhaust tone, engineers have replaced the rear mufflers with resonators to increase overall sound level and improve tone of the true performance 2.75-inch dual exhaust system.

    Ride and handling
    The Dodge Durango SRT rides on a short- and long-arm (SLA) independent front suspension with coil springs, specially tuned Bilstein adaptive damping suspension (ADS), upper- and lower-control arms (“A” arms) and a stabilizer bar. Additional changes include 3 percent stiffer front springs, 16 percent stiffer rear springs and an 18 percent stiffer rear sway bar to provide Durango SRT drivers with outstanding high-speed cornering capability.
     
    In the rear, a specially tuned multi-link suspension design has coil spring, Bilstein ADS, aluminum lower control arm, independent upper links (tension and camber), plus a separate toe link, and a stabilizer bar.
     
    The 120-inch wheelbase allows for outstanding stability and consistency in high-speed cornering, while a new performance-tuned AWD system helps the Durango SRT set the world-class performance marks. 
     
    The Durango SRT also features the SRT seven-mode drive system, which provides the driver the ability to precisely adjust drive settings to maximize performance or comfort. Suspension, torque distribution, shift points, stability control and engine mapping are all controlled through this system. In addition to these parameters, suspension feel is controlled by a sophisticated Active Damping System that opens and closes the suspension’s damper valves according to the chosen drive mode, providing the driver with options for any driving style.
     
    The seven SRT drive modes include:

    • Auto: activates automatically when starting the vehicle. Sets the suspension and steering to comfort setting and longer shift times for longer, relaxed driving conditions 
    • Sport:  delivers increased vehicle performance capability over Auto Mode. Tightens up suspension damping and increased steering gradient feel for improved cornering response. In addition, shift speed increases 23 percent in 1-4 gears and electronic stability control (ESC) allows more yaw for spirited driving
    • Track: delivers maximum vehicle performance capability on smooth, dry surfaces. Tightens up to full hard suspension damping and steering gradient feel for maximum cornering response. In addition, shift speed increases 50 percent in 1-4 gears from Auto mode and ESC allows maximum yaw
    • Snow: sets ideal configuration for driving in snow by setting transmission to use second gear (rather than first gear) during launches to minimize wheel slippage; stability control is set to Full-on and AWD is set to 50/50 distribution
    • Tow: sets ideal configuration to tow a trailer by using full stability control; AWD is set to 50/50 distribution and trailer sway control is enabled in the ESC system. In addition, the Active Noise Cancelation system is automatically engaged to reduce engine noise from the high-load towing condition  
    • Valet: engine is remapped to mimic the Dodge Charger V-6 engine’s torque and horsepower settings; transmission locks out access to first gear and upshifts earlier than normal; traction, steering and suspension are set to their Auto settings; steering wheel paddle shifters are disabled; ESC is enabled to Full-on and launch control is disabled
    • ECO: maximizes fuel economy with a revised shift schedule, second-gear starts and extended range of the Fuel Saver Technology

    Standard five-spoke 20-inch “Goliath” wheels with a new “Black Noise” finish ride on Pirelli 295/45ZR20 Scorpion Verde all-season tires or available Pirelli P Zero three-season tires. Available, 20-inch forged aluminum wheels feature a new split five-spoke design also featuring the “Black Noise” finish.

    Benchmark braking
    The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT delivers excellent braking performance, requiring an estimated 115 feet to come to a full stop from 60 mph. Credit belongs to massive new Brembo high-performance six-piston (front) and four-piston (rear) calipers, and vented rotors at all four corners measuring 15 inches (front-slotted) and 13.8 inches (rear).
     
    Aggressive, functional and luxurious inside and out 
    Along with its new ultimate performance capabilities, the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT provides the same combination of uncompromised utility, advanced technology and aggressive styling its well known for.
     
    Inside the refreshed cabin of the Durango SRT, new appointments include a hand-wrapped dashboard with live silver accent stitch, SRT flat-bottom performance steering wheel with standard paddle shift, heated and ventilated front and heated second-row captain’s chairs with embossed SRT logos. Nappa leather with suede inserts and silver-stitched SRT logos are standard. Demonic Red Laguna leather interior with embossed SRT logos is optional.
     
    Other luxurious touches brought to Durango for the first time in the SRT model include new Light Black Chrome center stack, HVAC, full console and door handle bezels along with two choices of decorative bezels. Standard finish is Matte Reverse Chain, and for the first time on Durango a true carbon-fiber instrument panel and door bezels will be offered (late availability). Premium velour bound floor mats with embroidered SRT logo are standard. Adding to the impact of the hand-wrapped instrument panel, the headliner and A pillars are available in Dynamica suede. 
     
    A newly designed 7-inch, thin-film transistor (TFT) customizable digital instrument gauge cluster with 180-mph speedometer allows drivers to select from a multitude of layouts and information. The class-exclusive Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen media center houses the new SRT Performance Pages along with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HD radio, downloadable apps and 5-year trial of SiriusXM Travel Link and Traffic. The standard BeatsAudio premium sound system features nine speakers, subwoofer and 506-watt amplifier.
     
    On the exterior, the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT carries a SRT hood with functional center air-inlet ducts flanked by heat extractors that help to keep the engine bay cool by removing hot air from the engine compartment. A new front fascia and lower valence house the new cold-air duct and LED fog lamps. This new unique look will also include the SRT-inspired grille mesh pattern finish.
     
    New integrated wheel flares and body-color side rocker panels help provide an aggressive stance. The “392” badges flanking each fender with Bright Chrome and Metallic Grey accents differentiate the ultimate performance Durango.
     
    At the rear, a new SRT rear body-color lower fascia with Gloss Black accent surrounds the 4-inch dual round exhaust tips finished in Nickel Chrome. 
     
    The Durango SRT is also distinguished by new badging on the rear liftgate that denotes the new performance AWD system. 
     
    The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is available in 11 exterior colors, including Billet Clear Coat, Blu by Yu Pearl Coat, Bruiser Grey Clear Coat, Dark Black Clear Coat, Granite Clear Coat, Ocean Blue Pearl Coat, Octane Red Pearl Coat, Redline Pearl Coat, Sangria Metallica Clear Coat, White Knuckle Clear Coat and Vice White.  

    Safety and security
    The 2018 Dodge Durango offers consumers more than 60 available safety and security features, including standard all-speed traction control and ESC, which improve overall vehicle handling and performance both on- and off-road. Standard trailer-sway control enhances towing capabilities and keeps the vehicle and trailer aligned as the Durango travels down the road.
     
    Available safety and security features include forward collision warning with crash mitigation, adaptive cruise control with stop, Uconnect Access with 9-1-1 call and roadside assistance. Blind-spot Monitoring (BSM) and Rear Cross Path (RCP) detection, which aid drivers when changing lanes or in parking lot situations. In addition, standard front-row active head restraints, standard full-length three-row side-curtain air bags and standard front-seat-mounted side thorax air bags offer enhanced occupant protection to passengers in the event of a collision. In total, Durango offers seven standard airbags.

    Stew

    It is about time.  This should have been done at least with the 14 refresh.   Anyway, looking at the hood and those wheels i am rather positive I saw a test mule a few weeks ago. 

    0

    FAPTurbo

    dodge is the dad rock band of the automotive world...

    tries repeatedly and desperately to mimic its lone charting hit from a decade ago, can't successfully do anything new, and ends up just being the favourite of creepy uncles. 

    4

    Cmicasa the Great
    7 minutes ago, FAPTurbo said:

    dodge is the dad rock band of the automotive world...

    tries repeatedly and desperately to mimic its lone charting hit from a decade ago, can't successfully do anything new, and ends up just being the favourite of creepy uncles. 

    Its not just Dodge.. but FCA. They are the literal epitome of the One-Trick Pony. The made a $1.9 billion net profit for 2016, while Ford recorded a Net Income of $7.4B and GM pulled in $9.5B. To be clear.. FCA pulled in one year $100M less than what GM made in Q1 and exactly what Ford made in Q2.

    They simply have no mix outside of the Muscle car strategy, constantly putting a big engine band-aid on their real cuts. No Mid-size, no compact, no hybrid (well except the minivan). They literally made profits from simply not reeeeeeeeeeally updating shit else but engines since 2006

    4

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    3 minutes ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    Its not just Dodge.. but FCA. They are the literal epitome of the One-Trick Pony. The made a $1.9 billion net profit for 2016, while Ford recorded a Net Income of $7.4B and GM pulled in $9.5B. To be clear.. FCA pulled in one year $100M less than what GM made in Q1 and exactly what Ford made in Q2.

    They simply have no mix outside of the Muscle car strategy, constantly putting a big engine band-aid on their real cuts. No Mid-size, no compact, no hybrid (well except the minivan). They literally made profits from simply not reeeeeeeeeeally updating shit else but engines since 2006

    They have a lot of brand equity with Jeep as far as SUVs go, though.   And Ram seems to still sell well w/ full size trucks.   But zilch in the (albeit declining) compact and midsize car niches.

    0

    Cmicasa the Great
    1 minute ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    They have a lot of brand equity with Jeep as far as SUVs go, though.   And Ram seems to still sell well w/ full size trucks.   But zilch in the (albeit declining) compact and midsize car niches.

    Yes. I bet good money that Jeep.. is the real responsible one for those profits... and of course what I mentioned before. Toyota is now getting hit with low profits because they FINALLY started updating some things. Before that.. they were riding on cars that were literally designed and engineered 10+ years ago. (See Corolla, Camry, Avalon, ES, RX..)

    That being said.. bravo. GM should do something similar with the Tahoe/Yukon/Escalade. With them.. it wouldn't be a "band-aid" because these lines already sell in droves and are a part of defined line-ups

    0

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    1 minute ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

     

    That being said.. bravo. GM should do something similar with the Tahoe/Yukon/Escalade. With them.. it wouldn't be a "band-aid" because these lines already sell in droves and are a part of defined line-ups

     I'd love to see a Tahoe SS and Suburban SS, Escalade V-series, etc w/ lots of power...

    0

    Cmicasa the Great
    5 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

     I'd love to see a Tahoe SS and Suburban SS, Escalade V-series, etc w/ lots of power...

    Yup. Sick and easy thing for those is that as always.. GM V8s are easy as shit to add power to. Take a 6.2L and tune it, put a CAI on it and a nice exhaust and U are easily at about the same HP. Shit.. if U get the same parts that Hennessy uses and do it yourself.. U could get that 557 bhp and 542 lb-ft of torque for about $8K.. or the 665 bhp @ 5,500 rpm  658 lb-ft Torque @ 4,200 rpm for about $10K.

    Hell the TVS 1900 Magnuson Supercharger kit is only $6K

    0

    smk4565

    I agree with what everyone has said.  A 475 hp crossover is cool, but if it costs $65,000 are there that many people that want an expensive Dodge?  Plus this is a bit of a dated vehicle now, they they are hoping putting a big engine in helps pump life into it but that usually doesn't work.  

    FCA has no real strategy to sell to the masses, the 500 hp Alfa Romeo is fast as hell but they will sell like 50 a month.  Mostly of FCA's product is designed for what the market was, not what it is or where it is going.

    0

    Stew
    6 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I agree with what everyone has said.  A 475 hp crossover is cool, but if it costs $65,000 are there that many people that want an expensive Dodge?  Plus this is a bit of a dated vehicle now, they they are hoping putting a big engine in helps pump life into it but that usually doesn't work.  

    FCA has no real strategy to sell to the masses, the 500 hp Alfa Romeo is fast as hell but they will sell like 50 a month.  Mostly of FCA's product is designed for what the market was, not what it is or where it is going.

    Hasn't stopped Charger and Challenger Hellcats from sellin out and they go deep into the 70k range fully loaded.  They will have no problem moving thse as the GC SRT is already the best selling SRT. 

     

    Guys, neither the Durango or the 6.4, and certainly not the 8 speed ZF auto are old hat or dated.  I am glad the rest of the world doesn't just want to see a company die so bad they sit even on the good things they do.  give it a rest.

     

    A Tahoe SS would be sweet as hell.  Love the latest gen even more than the last gen, which is amazing because I thought the last gen was impossible to improve upon. 

    0

    ccap41

    50k?  The SRT Grand Cherokee starts at 67k. It would be great to start at 50k but that just sounds way too low.  

    1

    Stew

     

    Yeah,, 50 just isn't going to happen when you bread and butter Explorers, Durangos, Traverse, etc, can be optioned to 50 or 60k as is.  Tahoe starts out basically at 50k and can be optioned well into the 70s.  In any case, even at mid high 60k it is still a hell of a bargain for what you get. 

    0

    dfelt

    Time for FCA to clean house, Dump the stupid Fiat and Alfa brand names.

    Move Fiat into Dodge.

    Move the Minivan, Chrysler's sole product now into Dodge.

    Move Alfa sole product into Chrysler and rebuild it as a Luxury line ONLY.

    FCA becomes 4 product lines

    Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler.

    Spin off the other non-essential products.

    :metal: Totally agree with everyone about performance versions of GM Full Size SUV's.

    1

    ccap41
    23 minutes ago, Stew said:

     

    Yeah,, 50 just isn't going to happen when you bread and butter Explorers, Durangos, Traverse, etc, can be optioned to 50 or 60k as is.  Tahoe starts out basically at 50k and can be optioned well into the 70s.  In any case, even at mid high 60k it is still a hell of a bargain for what you get. 

    That's what I was thinking as well. But I guess if they would keep it at 60k and it would basically undercut the Tahoe/Expy with that performance that's a huge win.

    0

    Cmicasa the Great
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Time for FCA to clean house, Dump the stupid Fiat and Alfa brand names.

    Move Fiat into Dodge.

    Move the Minivan, Chrysler's sole product now into Dodge.

    Move Alfa sole product into Chrysler and rebuild it as a Luxury line ONLY.

    FCA becomes 4 product lines

    Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler.

    Spin off the other non-essential products.

    :metal: Totally agree with everyone about performance versions of GM Full Size SUV's.

    And that was part of my point. FCA is carrying  Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat,  Jeep, Ram,  and Maserati. & brands and nothing that is really appealing to the mainstream of today, nor anything that can truly deal with the perceived value of fuel efficiency.

    They almost remind me of GM pre-2009. Waittaminute.. Didn't Chrysler also go BK??? SMDH. I remember people saying that because of Sergio's push for the SRTs and HC.. that FCA was doing more with their "second life" than GM, because GM had no dedicated performance division. 

    0

