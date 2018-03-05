Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Geneva 2018: 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Revamps the Middle Ground

    A little more horsepower doesn't hurt

    A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz announced a mid-cycle refresh for the base C-Class sedan, but not for the AMG variants. It seemed Mercedes was holding back somewhat as they announced today a refreshed version of the C43 will debut this week at the Geneva Motor Show.

    Being an AMG model, let's begin with performance. The twin-turbo 3.0L V6 comes with larger turbos that boost horsepower to 385 - up 23 from last year's model. Torque remains at 384 pound-feet. A nine-speed automatic transmission routes power to all four-wheels via Mercedes-AMG’s rear-biased 4Matic AWD system. No improvement in the C43's performance figures - the run to 60 mph still takes 4.6 seconds.

    Like the standard C-Class, the C43's exterior sees some minor changes with new bumpers, lighting, and 18-inch wheels. A set of 19-inch wheels are optional. The interior comes with a new steering wheel featuring touch control buttons, and a larger 10.25-inch screen for the COMAND infotainment system.

    No word on pricing, but the 2019 C43 arrives at Mercedes-Benz's dealers later this year.

    Source: Mercedes-Benz
    Press Release is on Page 2

    The new 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan

    • Enhanced performance and a design update for the bestseller

    Mar 5, 2018 – Affalterbach: With four body variants globally (three available in the US market), three output levels and two drive types, the C-Class is the most versatile and most successful model series from Mercedes-AMG. Extensive measures now make the entry-level 2019 C43 Sedan even more attractive. The AMG radiator grille in a twin-louver design, powerfully sculpted front bumper and the new rear bumper with round twin tailpipe trim elements visibly enhance the new C43 Sedan and give it an even more distinct positioning. The interior benefits from an optional fully digital cockpit with unmistakable AMG displays and the new-generation of AMG steering wheels. The AMG-enhanced 3.0L V6 biturbo now delivers 385 hp. Together with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9-speed transmission and rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive, the engine combines agile driving dynamics with comfort on long journeys.

    "As the most successful model series for Mercedes-AMG, the C-Class family in all its facets has made a major contribution to our corporate success. One major component in this success story was the implementation of the 43-series of models, which have thrilled our customers worldwide since the market launch in 2015. The high demand and positive feedback have encouraged us to sharpen up not only the appearance of the facelift, but also its performance, efficiency and sportiness in true AMG style," says Tobias Moers, Chairman of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

    For this the AMG development engineers have increased the output of the 3.0-liter V6 engine by 23 hp to 385 hp. The peak torque of 384 lb-ft is available from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm. This package guarantees impressive performance figures: the new C43 Sedan accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds (est.). The top speed is electronically limited to 130 mph.

    Sporty and distinctive: the exterior design

    The exterior of the C43 Sedan is considerably more expressive, even more strongly identifying the new model as a member of the family. New distinguishing features include the AMG radiator grille with twin louver in matt iridium silver and the powerfully sculpted front bumper with additional flics. The side air curtains in the front bumper help with optimum guidance of the front airstream. The attachment on the cross fins plus the trim element on the front splitter are finished in silver chrome.

    The rear view also conveys a sporty impression with two round twin tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome. The rear bumper with side air curtain and the significantly more expressive diffuser improve air flow characteristics at the rear. The spoiler lip on the trunk lid is painted in the vehicle color.

    The optional AMG Night Package creates highlights which are even sportier: a more expressive front splitter, the standard-fit spoiler lip, broader side skirt inserts and flics in the rear bumper are finished in high-gloss black.

    Enhanced for aerodynamic efficiency: new AMG wheels

    When viewed from the side, eye-catching features include the sporty side skirts plus new, aerodynamically optimized AMG light-alloy wheels. Their specifically designed outer aero rings and spoke geometry which has been optimized in the wind tunnel help to improve air flow around the wheels and thus increase aerodynamic efficiency. As part of this the developers aimed for the optimum combination of aerodynamics, weight and brake cooling, together with maximum performance and reduced fuel consumption.

    There is a choice of three aerodynamically optimized rim designs for the C43 Sedan: the standard specification includes the AMG wheel with five twin spokes painted in tremolite grey with a high-sheen finish, in size 7.5" x 18" with 225/45 R 18 tires at the front, and 8.5" x 18" with 245/40 R 18 tires at the rear. As an option there is another aerodynamic design with five twin spokes, painted with accents in tantalite grey or high- gloss black with a high-sheen finish, in size 7.5" x 19" with 225/40 R 19 tires at the front, and 8.5" x 19" with 255/35 R 19 tires at the rear.

    Sporty look with model-specific details: interior design

    The interior reinforces the dynamic caliber of the new C43 Sedan with numerous individual details. Sporty materials such as leather, DINAMICA microfiber and aluminum in a high-quality finish continue the theme of the expressive exterior in the interior.

    The optional AMG Performance Seats provide optimum lateral support when adopting a dynamic driving style thanks to the special design of the seat side bolsters of the seat cushion and backrest. The AMG Performance Seats with integrated head restraints emphasize the sporty character of the cockpit. For the first time in the C43 Sedan, the AMG Performance Seats can not only be heated, but is now ventilated in three levels in conjunction with leather upholstery.

    The upholstery in MB-Tex / DINAMICA microfiber in black with red topstitching equally underscores the dynamic driving character of the C43 Sedan. Matching the seat design, the door center panels and dashboard are finished in MB-Tex with red topstitching. Aluminum sports pedals with black studs, trim elements in Natural Grain Black Ash Wood and Brushed Aluminum, the black roof liner and the red seat belts create further sporty highlights.

    Comprehensive individualization options

    As an option there is a comprehensive choice of individualization options. New features include trim elements in Natural Grain Walnut Wood & Aluminum and Natural Grain Grey Oak Wood. On top of these there is the familiar Dark Brown Linden Wood trim and AMG trim in Carbon Fiber / Aluminum and AMG Silver Fiber Glass. In terms of upholstery, as an option there is leather in black, black with red topstitching, cranberry red / black and also as a new highlight saddle brown / black.

    A fine combination available from the designo range comes with diamond quilting in saddle brown / black and platinum white pearl / black, which can likewise be combined with the AMG Performance Seats.

    Interior with innovative display concept and operating system

    Whether with touchpad and Controller, Touch Control buttons on the steering wheel or via voice entry, the operating system of the C43 Sedan is just as versatile as it is flexible. All options are aimed at enabling the control tasks to be carried out as conveniently, quickly and appropriately to the situation as possible in this sporty environment.

    Just as flexible is the display of the optional, fully digital instrument cluster with 12.3-inch screen diagonal, which brings the vehicle functions directly to life with the three AMG-specific display styles of "Classic," "Sport" or "Supersport."

    A host of additional AMG information

    Via the specific AMG menu, the driver is able to call up a host of additional information to make the driving experience even sportier:

    • Warm-up: engine and transmission oil temperature plus charge pressure as Boost display
    • Setup: current status of systems such as the drive system, suspension, exhaust system, ESP® and transmission
    • G-Force: display of current g-forces in a coordinate system and ability to save maximum values
    • Race Timer: manual stopwatch for lap times and color display of fastest and slowest laps, plus average speed and distance
    • Engine Data: engine torque / rated output in a bar chart plus charge pressure as Boost display

    In addition, there is a digital display of the current speed and the currently engaged gear. The manual transmission mode is marked with a yellow "M."

    The visualizations in the central media display likewise enable further vehicle functions to be experienced even better, for example, with animated presentation of the driving assistance, vehicle and communication systems. Standard fitment on the new C43 Sedan is a 10.25-inch media display with a resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels.

    New generation of AMG steering wheels

    Extremely sporty design, a grippy shape with a heavily contoured rim and intuitive operation are the key attributes of the new AMG steering wheel in nappa leather, which comes as standard equipment. It has a flattened bottom section and is perforated in the grip area. The galvanized steering wheel gearshift paddles support a sporty driving style with manual gear shifting. As an option it is also available in nappa leather / DINAMICA microfiber and in nappa leather with trim in black piano lacquer.

    The built-in Touch Control buttons are a new feature. These can be used to control the functions of the instrument cluster (left) and the multimedia system (right) by means of horizontal and vertical swiping movements of the finger. As in the S-Class, the settings for Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and cruise control are made in the left control panels. The control panels on the right are used to activate the voice control and telephone, and to regulate the sound volume, music selection and other functions of the multimedia system.

    Well-proven and powerful: the AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine

    The AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine boasts a high power output combined with low fuel consumption and emissions. The high power output is in part courtesy of separate, larger turbochargers (max. charge pressure 16 psi). Installed close to the engine, the two turbochargers are especially spontaneous in their response. The AMG power unit can be identified by the engine cover with red aluminum insert and AMG lettering.

    AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9-speed transmission with shorter shift times

    The C43 Sedan makes use of the AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9-speed transmission, which the Mercedes-AMG developers have tuned specifically for  a dynamic driving experience. This has a model-specific software application to achieve very short shift times.

    The multiple downshift function allows more spontaneous bursts of speed, while the double-declutching function in "Sport" and "Sport+" drive programs makes for an even more emotional driving experience. Defined ignition adjustments also provide faster gear shifts in the other modes. In all modes moving off occurs in first gear in order to always guarantee a dynamic driving experience.

    "Manual" mode can be selected using a separate button in the center console. The gear changes are based on the selected drive program, and the driver can now change gear using the paddles on the steering wheel. Moreover, the transmission stays in the selected gear and does not automatically shift up when the engine speed reaches the limit.

    Characteristics at the touch of a finger: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT

    With the proven DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Comfort," "Sport," "Sport+" and "Individual," the characteristics of the C43 Sedan can be customized at the tap of a finger. The available range extends from efficient and comfortable to very sporty. This modifies key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. Independently of the DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the driver has the option of pressing the "M" button to switch directly to manual mode, in which gearshifts are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. The suspension set-ups can also be selected specifically on demand.

    The fifth mode "Slippery" is new, and is identified by means of the snowflake symbol. The moderate and even power delivery is specially programmed for slippery or snow-covered road conditions.

    Rear-biased and agile: AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive

    The standard-specification AMG Performance 4MATIC four-wheel drive features rear-biased torque distribution with a front/rear axle split of 31 to 69 percent. This configuration provides for enhanced driving dynamics and higher lateral acceleration on the road as well as improved traction when accelerating. The single-stage transfer case of the four-wheel drive system is flange-mounted to the transmission as a separate system.

    This configuration makes it easier to modify the torque split for each particular model, allowing even more individual characteristics for the respective model series. Its compact design means that it does not entail any space restrictions for passengers or luggage.

    With adaptive adjustable damping: AMG RIDE CONTROL sport suspension

    With its adjustable, electronically controlled damping system, the AMG RIDE CONTROL sport suspension of the C43 Sedan provides both sporty driving dynamics and brand-typical comfort on long journeys. The basis for this is formed by the 4-link front axle and independent multilink rear suspension. The AMG-specific kinematics and elastokinematics with newly developed components result in very high camber stability when cornering at speed. The axial brake connection on the front axle supports the agile and precise handling.

    The adaptive adjustable damping comes as standard. This fully automatic, electronically controlled system adjusts the damping at each wheel to the current requirements. This improves driving safety and ride comfort. The damping is adjusted individually for each wheel, and depends on the driving style, the road surface and the selected suspension setting. The ideal operating point can be selected at all times on the basis of a broad scope of information relating to acceleration or vehicle speed, for example. Via a switch on the center console, the driver can select between three different sets of damper characteristics, namely "Comfort," "Sport" and "Sport+," and thus individually influence the driving experience — from highly comfortable to sportily taut.

    Direct and with clear feedback: the AMG speed-sensitive steering

    The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio. It impresses with its precise, authentic feedback. The steering servo assistance is reduced at high speeds and continuously increases at lower speeds. This means that comparatively little steering force is required at low speeds, and that the best possible control over the vehicle is maintained at high speeds. The steering servo assistance depends on the selected suspension setting. In "Sport" mode, more feedback is conveyed about the driving conditions.

    Data logger for use on the race track: AMG TRACK PACE

    As the virtual race engineer for recording data when driving on closed-off race tracks, AMG TRACK PACE provides a significantly extended and even more precise scope of functions. TRACK PACE can be ordered as an option for the COMAND Online infotainment system.

    When this function is activated, a wealth of vehicle-specific data (e.g. speed, acceleration) are recorded ten times per second while driving. On top of this there are displays of lap and sector times and also the respective difference for a reference time. Because specific display elements light up in green or red, the driver is able to see at a glance, without reading numbers, whether he/she is currently faster or slower than the best time.

    After fast laps on the racetrack, driving skills can be analyzed and improved on the basis of the data. In addition, acceleration and deceleration values (e.g. 0-60 mph, ¼ mile, 60-0 mph) can be measured and saved. Thanks to a new developed algorithm which determines the vehicle position as precisely as possible, TRACK PACE even detects when the circuit is departed from or shortened. Alongside GPS data, the sensors available in the vehicle  (acceleration, gyroscope, steering angle, wheel speeds) are used. The points of data are displayed on the multimedia display, in the instrument cluster and on the head-up display. Known race tracks, for example the Nürburgring, are already stored.

    Furthermore, it is also possible to record your own circuits. The map display can be switched from 2D to 3D and updated online. A suitable iPhone app can also be connected via WiFi. Customers can use it to share their experiences and data from the race track with other AMG drivers via Facebook, YouTube or the AMG Private Lounge.

    The 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan will make its debut at the Geneva International Motorshow before arriving in US dealerships by the end of the year.

    Technical data at a glance

     

    Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan

    Engine

    AMG-enhanced 3.0L V6 biturbo

    Displacement

    2,996 cc

    Output

    385 hp at 6,100 rpm

    Peak torque

    384 lb-ft at 2,500-5,000 rpm

    Drive system

    AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive with rear-biased torque distribution (31 / 69)

    Transmission

    AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9-speed transmission

    Acceleration 0-60 mph

    4.6 s (est.)

    Top speed

    130 mph (electronically limited)


    dfelt

    Dated styling, Very Dated Dash, Added HP that gives nothing to the performance of the car.  Nothing to be excited about or to bother buying this model over last years model.

    dfelt
    21 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    lol what in the world about that dash says "dated"? 

    Old style floating screen, even SMK says MB was stopping this since everyone was coping it. Old Plastic Circle vents. Mustang had that back in the early 2000's. ATS Dash is better than this.

    21st century dash this is not, clearly 20th or a step back in time.

    20 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    More HP is always good.  This car still has the best interior in the segment.  

    HP is good when it actually helps the car, it does nothing except is clearly a marketing message to sell a dated product with a very dated dash. ATS is better than this.

    ccap41
    23 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    More power, more gears, but no improvement in performance?

    Does not compute. 

    Probably same exact tune and everything. They just underrated it originally. Germans are known to underrate their engines... 

    ccap41
    3 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Old style floating screen, even SMK says MB was stopping this since everyone was coping it. Old Plastic Circle vents. Mustang had that back in the early 2000's. ATS Dash is better than this.

    21st century dash this is not, clearly 20th or a step back in time.

    The floating screen is only four years old, as of 2018. That's half a car's generation. Nothing about that amount of time or looks is dated to anybody other than somebody reaching at something to dislike about the vehicle. Mercedes pretty much leads every class they are in in interior quality, materials, and design(obviously subjective). 

    Every shape of vent has already been used. I don't know what shape you want them do have. I guarantee I could find some 80's vehicle that has vertical vents like the ATS and complain about that if I wanted to and say "it's old" but that's just ridiculous. 

    I like the ATS interior design but I know it is not better in pretty much any way. Buttons? Nah... let's to the haptic touch BS that nobody really likes.. try and tell me that's BETTER. 

    12 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    ATS is better than this.

    I don't think there is a single thing the ATS does better than a 2018 C Class.

    Okay, it probably takes an aggressive corner better.. 

    frogger

    Still a fan of this car but I prefer the open pore wood dash and something other than black leather seats.

    To me the only part that is dated is the size of the bezel on the screen.

     

    Drew Dowdell
    57 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Probably same exact tune and everything. They just underrated it originally. Germans are known to underrate their engines... 

    Reasonable hypothesis.

    Drew Dowdell
    48 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I don't think there is a single thing the ATS does better than a 2018 C Class.

    Okay, it probably takes an aggressive corner better.. 

    That's easy... the ATS handles better, has more precise steering, and more standard equipment. Plus, when you option the C43 up to matching the standard equipment of a regular ATS V6, you're within $2k of an ATS-V which moves to a whole different level of performance over the C43. 

    If you're capped out at $58k and not a penny more... yes the C43 will accelerate better than an ATS V6.  Spend $2k more and the ATS-V wins.  Spend $2k less and you're stuck with a 4-cylinder Benz verse a V6 Cadillac. 

    ccap41

    Cool, the ATS is a bargain in the luxury world. Good for it.  

    So it does the one thing I said better, handles. That's it. Not a big accomplishment when there are so many other aspects of a car. 

     

    12 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Reasonable hypothesis.

    They did mention different turbos which I thought was a little odd. 

    Mercedes-AMG’s engineers have installed bigger turbochargers to increase output by 23 horsepower to 385 hp at 6,100 rpm ..."

    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    They did mention different turbos which I thought was a little odd. 

    Mercedes-AMG’s engineers have installed bigger turbochargers to increase output by 23 horsepower to 385 hp at 6,100 rpm ..."

    It's probably a case of the peak torque output being the same, but the area under that curve being deeper.  Bigger turbos will give more boost at lower RPM, but that potentially also means more lag. 

    ccap41
    4 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It's probably a case of the peak torque output being the same, but the area under that curve being deeper.  Bigger turbos will give more boost at lower RPM, but that potentially also means more lag. 

    Yeah, weird they'd go with more lag but as technology increases maybe its the same lag but better output. 

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    Yeah, weird they'd go with more lag but as technology increases maybe its the same lag but better output. 

    Yeah, could all be in the setup. 23 horsepower at 6,100 rpm is not a huge increase, so the turbo size increase could be quite minimal, thus any lag change could probably dialed out by adjusting the throttle input mapping. 

    Frisky Dingo

    I'll take this over the ATS-V all day. Not even close. One is a sport sedan, the other a real luxury car with sporting capabilities. I'd gladly give up that last 10% of precision and dynamics the ATS might have for the AWD, stunning interior, greater room, refinement levels, and all-around usability the C43 offers.

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    I'll take this over the ATS-V all day. Not even close. One is a sport sedan, the other a real luxury car with sporting capabilities. I'd gladly give up that last 10% of precision and dynamics the ATS might have for the AWD, stunning interior, greater room, refinement levels, and all-around usability the C43 offers.

    I give up the AWD, for the stunning interior, greater room, refinement levels and all-around usability that the ATS does have. On top of better performance and value at a lower cost to maintain and own.

    smk4565
    5 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    More power, more gears, but no improvement in performance?

    Does not compute. 

    I thought it already had the 9-speed but maybe not, there seems to be rhyme or reason as to when they switch cars from the 7 to the 9.

    I think Car and Driver clocked the old C43 at 4.3 seconds 0-60, so the 4.6 is probably conservative, the E43 can do it in 4.3 and has to pull more weight.

    smk4565
    4 hours ago, frogger said:

    Still a fan of this car but I prefer the open pore wood dash and something other than black leather seats.

    To me the only part that is dated is the size of the bezel on the screen.

     

    You can get open pore wood on every Mercedes I think.  I haven’t looked at the color pallet for the C43, but the E-class convertible has a champagne beige and yacht blue interior that you can pair up with some flowing lines wood to full on Monaco motif. 

    And while we are making ATS-V comparisons, there is a C63 than can outdo the ATS-V if all out performance is the goal, but this C43 gives you like 90% of the C63 and most people areas going to a track to use that last 10% anyway, so this is a nice happy medium.  Plus this comes in convertible, the ATS, Giulia, XE and IS do not.

    ccap41
    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    You can get open pore wood on every Mercedes I think.  I haven’t looked at the color pallet for the C43, but the E-class convertible has a champagne beige and yacht blue interior that you can pair up with some flowing lines wood to full on Monaco motif. 

    That sounds like a beautiful color combination. 

    smk4565
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    That sounds like a beautiful color combination. 

    If I had the money to get an E-class or S-class convertible, I think it is the color you have to buy, you gotta go all in, just like if you buy a Rolls Phantom Drophead you need the stainless steel hood and white leather and seashell pearl trim.

    balthazar
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    I know you're trolling, now, when you're saying the ATS has "greater room". 

    No trolling.
    c-class has 88 CF of passenger comp, ATS has 91 CF.
    Only interior dimension with any appreciable difference is headroom, tho the ATS sits an inch lower than the C.

