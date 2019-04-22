Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    First Impressions: 2020 Cadillac CT5

      ...Cadillac takes a middle road...

    2020 Cadillac CT5-3.jpgThe Cadillac ATS and CTS didn't sell well.  They had great handling and a large selection of engines, but they were hampered by interiors that were cramped for the class and infotainment systems that could confound people.  Sedans are dying, Cadillac gets that too. That's why they are consolidating the ATS and CTS onto a single car called the CT5, released last week at the New York International Auto Show. Rumors have it that the CT5 will start in the mid-30s and Cadillac is insisting that, despite its size, the CT5 is aligned against the 3-series and C-Class. But in doing so, where does that leave the car? Could Cadillac be realigning their cars so they become the largest cars in a particular price class?  It would be a very traditionally Cadillac thing to do. There was a time when Cadillac would brag about having the longest production cars in its class. Even the original CTS was sized like a 5-series but priced like a 3-series.  More on that later. 

    2020 Cadillac CT5-4.jpgI'm a lifelong fan of Cadillac.  I want to be excited about the CT5. While I do think the car looks handsome, it doesn't excite me like the CT6 does.  There is no one thing I can put my finger on, not even the black plastic triangle playing the part of a third window.  The car just doesn't command a presence as the CT6 does. And though the overall look of the front is handsome, I get flashbacks of Impala from certain angles. It does look far better in person than Cadillac's or my own photography show.

    Inside, Cadillac has upped their game on the quality of the materials, but they phoned the styling in. As some readers have pointed out, it even appears as if some trim pieces have been repurposed from the CTS. There is a large tablet stuck to the dash for the infotainment system, which is thankfully no longer the old CUE system. It looks to be similar in function and layout to those found in GMC's trucks. I have found that system to work well, so I don't see any problem there. A large dial in the center console can control the unit as well, useful if you're wearing gloves.  Capacitive touch buttons have been replaced by real physical buttons. They are well weighted and feel substantial, indeed even Mercedes-like for the HVAC controls.    Cadillac took to heart all of the criticism over their gauges in the previous cars and produced a good looking set of round dials for tach and speedometer with a driver information screen between.  The seats are firm and supportive, getting into position is quick and easy, but they don't 2020 Cadillac CT5-5.jpgmatch the 24+ way seats that Lincoln is offering these days.  Rear seat room has improved dramatically over the ATS, though feels about the same as a CTS.  Cadillac's Precision Control Shift is there.  I've found it annoying to use, but it has a similar operation to the BMW gear control that many people like, so maybe it is just me.  I think Cadillac (and everyone else) should chuck the shifter knob on their cars and go to something more digital.  One piece of technology in the CT5 that I really love is Cadillac's SuperCruise.  I've used SuperCruise to drive from Pittsburgh to New York, roughly 350 miles, and I was only actively piloting the car for about 10% of the time. 

    Engines in the CT5 seem to be introductory offers, but there is also room to grow. The base engine is a 2.0 liter twin-scroll turbo producing 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. That's a bit light for the class.  The optional engine is a 3.0 liter twin-turbo making 335 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque.  Both engines are mated to a 10-speed automatic with all-wheel drive optional. Both engines also have displacement on demand and can shut down cylinders to conserve fuel in light-load situations.  Cadillac has plenty of room to maneuver here with engines though. For future versions like V-Sport and V-Series, they have the 400hp version of the 3.0TT, or the 420hp 3.6TT, or the new 4.2 liter Blackwing when more performance is called for.  

    Overall, this could be a very compelling car starting at $34,995 and being as long as a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. That's where the size issue comes in. Cadillac would have a hard time moving this CT5 if they price it alongside the same size German models. If this is going to be Cadillac's strategy, offer the biggest car for the price, then they need to drum that mindset into the heads of consumers. That takes advertising dollars.  Otherwise, they are just going to be repeatedly compared to vehicles outside of their price class and lose in every comparison test.  The CT6 being priced just $1,000 more than an E-Class leads me to believe this is what they are intending to do.   

    Read other First Impressions from the New York International Auto Show below:

    First Impressions: 2020 Hyundai Venue

    First Impressions: 2020 Lincoln Corsair

    First Impressions: 2020 Ford Escape

    2020 Cadillac CT5-1.jpg

     

     

    • Upvote 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, Matt 967 said:

    Nice review but I’m still torn on the CT5 which I keep calling the CTS...

    I make that typo all the time. Auto correct switches it back to cts even when I get it right 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Pricing is key for them.  If they price it like a Lexus ES or Acura TLX But have a better chassis and engine options, I think they can beat those cars.  They probably need this car to start in the $30s to give the salespeople a compelling reason for people to buy it.

    And they do have to get away from the Germans with this one.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    This is Mary Barra's GM.  I doubt the CT5 will start much lower than $39,995

    The CT5 competes with the E Class and the 5 Series, so pricing will matter but Cadillac does not quite have the brand equity of the E and the 5 to price above those two.  Now a Lexus GS should be the main price target of the CT5.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    55 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    This is Mary Barra's GM.  I doubt the CT5 will start much lower than $39,995

    The CT5 competes with the E Class and the 5 Series, so pricing will matter but Cadillac does not quite have the brand equity of the E and the 5 to price above those two.  Now a Lexus GS should be the main price target of the CT5.

    But the media people at the show I have listened to are being told by Cadillac that the CT5 competes with a C-class. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272

    So Cadillac is saying that the CT5, despite the fact that it 5 Series size, is a 3 Series competitor? How does that work and how does that affect the past statements of there being a CT4 (which was supposed to be the ATS replacement)? What is real and what is not?

     

    Also, I agree about the presence factor. The CT6 ( and the current CTS) both have it while this one a mixed bag. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    5 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    So Cadillac is saying that the CT5, despite the fact that it 5 Series size, is a 3 Series competitor? How does that work and how does that affect the past statements of there being a CT4 (which was supposed to be the ATS replacement)? What is real and what is not?

     

    Also, I agree about the presence factor. The CT6 ( and the current CTS) both have it while this one a mixed bag. 

    If they price it in the high $30s I guess it would compete with a Q50, 3-series, TLX, MKX, ES350, S60, etc.  Although the 3-series is a bit the oddball of that group.  

    Really what Cadillac should say, it is a mid-size luxury sedan at X price, and not compare it to BMW.  

    CT4 might be the size of today's ATS, but like $29,995.  Maybe it will be the size of today's ATS but with a CT6  level interior and cost the same as a CT5.  Who knows.  I don't get why the big car necessarily has to have the best interior, why can't the small car have the best interior and maybe they sell interior vs size and horsepower on CT4.  

    Edited by smk4565

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    I like the write up. It’s brutally honest. And I do like the holla. (Repurposing trim pieces) so thanks. 

    I agree with a lot of what you said. I get the feeling you’re not awestruck by this car. And I’d bet almost no one else is either. 

    I like the strategy of selling a larger car than the 3 series etc. this is an advantage that caddy fans would take to like you pointed out. I have a hard time believing this car will sticker at 35 for starters. Like Tesla would either. My reasoning. The XT4 is mostly all above 35k. And the CT5 should price higher.  And GM never keeps prices attractively low.  The current CTs if you look at the actual units at dealers they sticker 55k and up. I don’t doubt the CT5 May have a lot on the lot that is less than that.... I am guessing they will start CT5 at about 42k and up. Most xt4’s on the lot are mid forties for starters so I imagine most ct5’s on the lot will be 46-50k for starters. Maybe the ct4 is what will be 35k.  And will the ct4 have the same 2.0 engine?  Why two models? 

    Styling and interiors is what Cadillac needed to solve to have high hopes with this model release and for their brand.  And I don’t think they have got it done here. It’s not a knockout or even a solid double inside and out. In the end I think it will drive well but I think this will be a market wallflower. Sad to say.  Needs a bit more base engine. Needed styling outside. Needed awesome interior (although the GM picture album you posted it looks awesome in those pics inside ).  Needs low price now just to hope to move these I think. Unless the 3.0 is cheap and popular.  My advice for Cadillac is get the incentivized lease programs going otherwise not a lot to go on. Give me a ct6 or another brand. 

    Edited by regfootball
    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    FAPTurbo

    shame they spent money on the interior this time because nobody's gonna be caught dead inside that fugly thing

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    Wow, rear seat cushions are about as thick as cork drink coasters.  I hope the foam is plenty dense... chintzy.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball
    22 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    @regfootball you're right, I'm not awestruck by this car. I have pictures of the ct6 on my wall in my home office. I'd never with the Ct5

    I may grow to like the interior but the exterior will still take a long time for me, to warm up to. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Wow, rear seat cushions are about as thick as cork drink coasters.  I hope the foam is plenty dense... chintzy.

    Good catch!

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    2 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Wow, rear seat cushions are about as thick as cork drink coasters.  I hope the foam is plenty dense... chintzy.

    They probably had 20,000 rear seats that they bought for Malibus then cut production and never use the so they ended up in the CT5.  

    This car may have some flaws, but we don't know the price yet, if it is like $37k, then this is Nissan Maxima money, which then this doesn't look so bad.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cmicasa the Great

     To the rear seats... How do they feel though? How does the material feel? Is the seating arrangement up to snuff? The video reviews I've seen say nothing negative about the rear seat. Also.. from what I saw.. the materials are carried over from the CTS.

    Lastly.. pricing is to be between where the ATS was, $36K sedan/39K COupe and the CTS which started at $47K.. which means it will most likely be in the $43K range

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    While the CT5 does not carry the presence of the CT6 and I will attribute this to the over kill use of the Coupe design plus shaving here and there, the bigger reason is public perception of cars which is dying as folks move to trucks and SUV/CUVs in replacement of cars.

    Honestly, Cadillac could kill off a CT4, no need, just keep the CT5 and CT6 and upgrade the interiors and keep it best in class. Luxury does not need anything below the CT5 / low $30K to $20 K line when you have Buick and Cheverolet. Focus on world class with best ATP's.

    Then pour the rest of the money into the CUV / SUV lineup and focus on EVs.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      First Impressions: 2020 Lincoln Corsair: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      One of the most anticipated releases of the New York International Auto Show was the 2020 Lincoln Corsair.  The Corsair is the replacement for the Lincoln MKC, and with that, Lincoln has only two MK vehicles left in production, the MKT which is surprisingly still in production, and the MKZ which may go away once the Ford Fusion dies out.  Lincoln upgraded the MKX to Nautilus for 2019. That same year, the MKC got a refresh to look more like the rest of the Lincoln lineup for the 2019 model year only and that was an evolutionary step to the Corsair we see today.
      To say that the Corsair is a step up from the MKC is probably an understatement. Though similar in exterior form, the Corsair wears its styling in a much more confident fashion.  It is more upright and assertive a look than the outgoing MKC. While the Corsair shares a platform with the 2020 Ford Escape (My first impressions of the 2020 Escape here), this isn’t a simple badge job as all the sheet metal is different, and though they share the same wheelbase, the Lincoln is longer and wider than the Ford.  While originally derided as derivative, the big Lincoln grille is really coming into its own as a signature look. I’m glad that Lincoln has kept at it and not listened to critics of the look. The full-width tail lamps also are a continued improvement, this time reminding me of the Lincoln Continental.  The overall look is a much more cohesive design than the MKC which could look like a design compromise from some angles.
      The Corsair deserves the award for “Most Improved Interior”.  While the MKC was never a bad design, it hasn't aged well and still had some recession-era components. This new interior looks well above its class.  While I detected some areas of cost-cutting on door panels and lower trim, nothing seemed out of line for the class and the excellence of the styling will let most people overlook it.  I am a big fan of Lincoln’s interior styling direction and they are greatly outpacing crosstown rival Cadillac in that department. There is the “stuck on iPad” look of the infotainment system, but such is life in most vehicles these days. The infotainment system runs Sync3 which I’ve had good experiences with in the past. Lincoln’s toggle button shift control and the pod of buttons that reaches out from the dash feels almost like a 1950’s steampunk spaceship (that is a compliment).  Front seating position seems just right and the leg room in the 2nd row is what I would expect from this class. It’s adjustable too, as the second row can slide 6 inches fore and aft to give more cargo room or more legroom as needed. I clock in at 5’10” and found there to be more than enough headroom.  Lincoln’s 24-way adjustable seats take a while to get set up, but once you do, they feel great.
      Both the 2.0T and 2.3T from the MKC carry over, though the 2.3 has been tweaked slightly to add a bit more torque (Now 280 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque) and both come with an 8-speed automatic. Neither engine is a bad choice and should move the Corsair along with zest. A plug-in hybrid variant is coming. All-Wheel drive is optional on the 2.0 and standard on the 2.3.  The AWD system is able to decouple the rear axle in order to save fuel and recouple it when traction is needed. Up to 100% of the torque can be directed to the rear. Hopefully, the 8-speed automatic and decoupling AWD will improve the only average fuel economy of 20/27 city/highway that the MKC gets, but if not, at least there will be better performance.
      Corsair will likely start around $35,000, which makes it a better value than the smaller and less powerful Cadillac XT4 that starts around the same price. It will also likely be a better value than anything coming from Europe.  The most direct competition, in both size and price, will come from the Acura RDX, Infiniti QX50, and Lexus NX. I expect the Corsair to do well against them.
      The Corsair will be in dealerships by the Fall.  
      The Lincoln Corsair Gallery has been updated with shots from the show floor.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      First Impressions: 2020 Lincoln Corsair
      By Drew Dowdell
      One of the most anticipated releases of the New York International Auto Show was the 2020 Lincoln Corsair.  The Corsair is the replacement for the Lincoln MKC, and with that, Lincoln has only two MK vehicles left in production, the MKT which is surprisingly still in production, and the MKZ which may go away once the Ford Fusion dies out.  Lincoln upgraded the MKX to Nautilus for 2019. That same year, the MKC got a refresh to look more like the rest of the Lincoln lineup for the 2019 model year only and that was an evolutionary step to the Corsair we see today.
      To say that the Corsair is a step up from the MKC is probably an understatement. Though similar in exterior form, the Corsair wears its styling in a much more confident fashion.  It is more upright and assertive a look than the outgoing MKC. While the Corsair shares a platform with the 2020 Ford Escape (My first impressions of the 2020 Escape here), this isn’t a simple badge job as all the sheet metal is different, and though they share the same wheelbase, the Lincoln is longer and wider than the Ford.  While originally derided as derivative, the big Lincoln grille is really coming into its own as a signature look. I’m glad that Lincoln has kept at it and not listened to critics of the look. The full-width tail lamps also are a continued improvement, this time reminding me of the Lincoln Continental.  The overall look is a much more cohesive design than the MKC which could look like a design compromise from some angles.
      The Corsair deserves the award for “Most Improved Interior”.  While the MKC was never a bad design, it hasn't aged well and still had some recession-era components. This new interior looks well above its class.  While I detected some areas of cost-cutting on door panels and lower trim, nothing seemed out of line for the class and the excellence of the styling will let most people overlook it.  I am a big fan of Lincoln’s interior styling direction and they are greatly outpacing crosstown rival Cadillac in that department. There is the “stuck on iPad” look of the infotainment system, but such is life in most vehicles these days. The infotainment system runs Sync3 which I’ve had good experiences with in the past. Lincoln’s toggle button shift control and the pod of buttons that reaches out from the dash feels almost like a 1950’s steampunk spaceship (that is a compliment).  Front seating position seems just right and the leg room in the 2nd row is what I would expect from this class. It’s adjustable too, as the second row can slide 6 inches fore and aft to give more cargo room or more legroom as needed. I clock in at 5’10” and found there to be more than enough headroom.  Lincoln’s 24-way adjustable seats take a while to get set up, but once you do, they feel great.
      Both the 2.0T and 2.3T from the MKC carry over, though the 2.3 has been tweaked slightly to add a bit more torque (Now 280 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque) and both come with an 8-speed automatic. Neither engine is a bad choice and should move the Corsair along with zest. A plug-in hybrid variant is coming. All-Wheel drive is optional on the 2.0 and standard on the 2.3.  The AWD system is able to decouple the rear axle in order to save fuel and recouple it when traction is needed. Up to 100% of the torque can be directed to the rear. Hopefully, the 8-speed automatic and decoupling AWD will improve the only average fuel economy of 20/27 city/highway that the MKC gets, but if not, at least there will be better performance.
      Corsair will likely start around $35,000, which makes it a better value than the smaller and less powerful Cadillac XT4 that starts around the same price. It will also likely be a better value than anything coming from Europe.  The most direct competition, in both size and price, will come from the Acura RDX, Infiniti QX50, and Lexus NX. I expect the Corsair to do well against them.
      The Corsair will be in dealerships by the Fall.  
      The Lincoln Corsair Gallery has been updated with shots from the show floor.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      First Impressions: 2020 Hyundai Venue: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Arguably, one of the most important reveals at the New York Auto Show is the Hyundai Venue. The Venue is Hyundai’s smallest crossover slotting in just below the Kona.  With a price starting somewhere in the $17k - $18k range, it will also likely be the most prolific of the cars unveiled this week.   The Venue’s main competition is the Nissan Kicks, Kia Soul, Jeep Renegade, and Ford EcoSport.
      Outside, the Venue sits perky and upright, it will be the shortest length crossover on the market when it goes on sale in the fall.  In spite of its diminutive size, it manages to look more premium than it is. It’s about 5 inches shorter than the Hyundai Kona which sits just above it in Hyundai’s lineup.
      It has a deep set grill with a complex crosshatch pattern that gives an expensive look. The split light clusters add visual height to the front, making it look more truck-like.  There are a contrasting color roof and mirror covers. I like the looks of the alloy wheels too. In back, a good size hatch opens to 19 cubic feet of cargo room that expands to 32 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.  Hyundai even put some work into making the tail lamps display a unique Z pattern.
      Inside, the Venue really shines. The upright dash is covered in a soft rubberized material. The seats have a denim-like look to them and they offer a good seating position for the driver. There are options on the upper trim to have the front and rear seats heated.  Front legroom seemed a little tight, and I would need to move the seat back far enough that an adult probably couldn’t sit behind me.  Rear seat legroom is tight, and I struggled slightly to get in and out.  The rear seat is rather flat and park-bench-like. It is unlikely that if you are any taller than my 5’10” that you will be comfortable with the headroom.
      All of the controls are in easy reach. The primary HVAC controls are three large simple round dials. An 8-inch touch screen sits high on the center stack and only pops up about an inch over the dash.  My experience with Hyundai’s infotainment systems has been mixed, but the car was off when I visited, so I didn’t get the chance to try it. Either way, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard, so as long as you’re happy with those, it should just work.
      Hyundai is offering the Venue in just two trims, SE and SEL, and a single engine option, a 1.6 liter 4-cylinder. This engine will produce an estimated 121 horsepower and 113 lb-ft of torque. Like the Soul and Kicks, there is no all-wheel-drive option offered.  Power is sent to the front wheels either via a CVT or a six-speed manual transmission.  Hyundai is hoping to get an EPA combined rating of 33 mpg. 
      Tiny crossovers have become the 1990's hatchback of the twenty-teens. The Venue, Kicks, Soul, Renegade, and others offer crossover versatility in a city-sized package. Unlike those old hatchbacks which could be penalty boxes, my overall impression is that the Venue isn’t a car you buy just because it is cheap, but because you actually like it. It is a handsome, perky little package that looks more premium than it really is and offers a host of standard and optional safety features that some lack in the segment. Given that the Venue is likely to take the title of the most affordable crossover and do it while looking this good puts Hyundai in a great position.
      Read our other First Impressions from the New York International Auto Show below:
      First Impressions: 2020 Lincoln Corsair
      First Impressions: 2020 Ford Escape
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      First Impressions: 2020 Hyundai Venue
      By Drew Dowdell
      Arguably, one of the most important reveals at the New York Auto Show is the Hyundai Venue. The Venue is Hyundai’s smallest crossover slotting in just below the Kona.  With a price starting somewhere in the $17k - $18k range, it will also likely be the most prolific of the cars unveiled this week.   The Venue’s main competition is the Nissan Kicks, Kia Soul, Jeep Renegade, and Ford EcoSport.
      Outside, the Venue sits perky and upright, it will be the shortest length crossover on the market when it goes on sale in the fall.  In spite of its diminutive size, it manages to look more premium than it is. It’s about 5 inches shorter than the Hyundai Kona which sits just above it in Hyundai’s lineup.
      It has a deep set grill with a complex crosshatch pattern that gives an expensive look. The split light clusters add visual height to the front, making it look more truck-like.  There are a contrasting color roof and mirror covers. I like the looks of the alloy wheels too. In back, a good size hatch opens to 19 cubic feet of cargo room that expands to 32 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.  Hyundai even put some work into making the tail lamps display a unique Z pattern.
      Inside, the Venue really shines. The upright dash is covered in a soft rubberized material. The seats have a denim-like look to them and they offer a good seating position for the driver. There are options on the upper trim to have the front and rear seats heated.  Front legroom seemed a little tight, and I would need to move the seat back far enough that an adult probably couldn’t sit behind me.  Rear seat legroom is tight, and I struggled slightly to get in and out.  The rear seat is rather flat and park-bench-like. It is unlikely that if you are any taller than my 5’10” that you will be comfortable with the headroom.
      All of the controls are in easy reach. The primary HVAC controls are three large simple round dials. An 8-inch touch screen sits high on the center stack and only pops up about an inch over the dash.  My experience with Hyundai’s infotainment systems has been mixed, but the car was off when I visited, so I didn’t get the chance to try it. Either way, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard, so as long as you’re happy with those, it should just work.
      Hyundai is offering the Venue in just two trims, SE and SEL, and a single engine option, a 1.6 liter 4-cylinder. This engine will produce an estimated 121 horsepower and 113 lb-ft of torque. Like the Soul and Kicks, there is no all-wheel-drive option offered.  Power is sent to the front wheels either via a CVT or a six-speed manual transmission.  Hyundai is hoping to get an EPA combined rating of 33 mpg. 
      Tiny crossovers have become the 1990's hatchback of the twenty-teens. The Venue, Kicks, Soul, Renegade, and others offer crossover versatility in a city-sized package. Unlike those old hatchbacks which could be penalty boxes, my overall impression is that the Venue isn’t a car you buy just because it is cheap, but because you actually like it. It is a handsome, perky little package that looks more premium than it really is and offers a host of standard and optional safety features that some lack in the segment. Given that the Venue is likely to take the title of the most affordable crossover and do it while looking this good puts Hyundai in a great position.
      Read our other First Impressions from the New York International Auto Show below:
      First Impressions: 2020 Lincoln Corsair
      First Impressions: 2020 Ford Escape
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      2020 Ford Escape First Impressions: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford unveiled the 2020 Escape ahead of the New York International Auto Show and yesterday I finally got my chance to check it out. 
      The Escape’s overall shape has lost some of its edge. It is now more rounded and car-like born out by the fact that it is longer, lower, and wider than the current model.  From certain angles in the front, it almost looks to be a Tesla, an association I’m sure Ford won’t mind me making. In back, it has lost almost all of its character. Scrape the badges off and I couldn't tell you what manufacturer this car came from.
      Inside is a mixed bag. The dash is laid out in a simple organized fashion and I like how it no longer juts out at you as the outgoing model does.  The screen is well placed and easy to reach. My experiences with Sync3 in the past have been good, so I expect that will carry over into this Escape. The rear seat room is good for the class, though the rear seats do sit lower than I would like.
      Where I’m let down is in the quality of materials. Everything seems to be made of hard plastic. The door panels in the rear were especially tupperware feeling. One strange item is the unusual placement of the engine start/stop button, down and behind the steering wheel almost as if they were intentionally making it hard to reach. I did back to back comparisons with Ford’s competition at the show and I would put the new Escape near the bottom of the list on interior quality. It is even a step backward from the current Escape.
      The Escape will have four powertrain choices, a 1.5-liter turbo, a 2-liter turbo carried over from the previous generation, and making a return is the hybrid version, powered by a 2.5 liter 4-cylinder. A plug-in hybrid will also be available, but only in front-wheel drive form.  The most interesting of these engines is the 1.5 liter. It is a 3 cylinder EcoBoost producing 180 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. It is capable of running on just 2 cylinders during times of light load. I liked the 1-liter 3-cylinder EcoBoost in the Ford Fiesta, and if this new 1.5 liter runs the same, that would be a good thing. Driving impressions will have to wait till later this year when the Escape goes into production.
      Overall I think this Ford could and should do better on the interior quality. A 3-cylinder turbo may be a hard sell no matter how good the mileage is and Ford will have an interesting time convincing customers of that. 
      You can read more about the 2020 Ford Escape from the release article below.
       

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. dans30thta
      dans30thta
      (50 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...