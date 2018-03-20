Jump to content

    By William Maley

    Kia Reveals 2019 K900 Before New York

    Kia flagship sedan, attempt #2

    Kia revealed some details and pictures of the upcoming K900 flagship sedan that will be debuting next week at the New York Auto Show.

    The K900's new body was styled in California and Korea. It has slightly more presence than the outgoing model with a front grille featuring 176 jewel-like “cells,” and new LED headlights. The back looks Mercedes-esq with similar styling for the trunk and taillights. Kia has extended the K900's wheelbase by 60-millimeters (about 2.3-inches), which is similar to a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

    We also got a first look at the K900's interior thanks to someone leaking out the brochure for the Korean-market K900. Compared to the outgoing model, the new K900 has a modern and clean looking dashboard with less buttons and a strip of real wood trim. Two 12.3-inch displays are used - one for the instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment system.

    The KDM brochure reveals that that K900 will offer a 3.6L V6, twin-turbo 3.3L V6, and 5.0L V8 engines. We think the 3.3T and 5.0L V8 engines will be available for the U.S. market.

    We'll have more details when the K900 rolls out on March 28th.

    Source: Kia, Motor Graph
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Kia reveals first glimpse of all-new K900 luxury sedan

    • Kia releases first images of new flagship luxury sedan
    • Rich, sophistacted design and balanced proportions ensure a strong on-road presence for K900
    • Analog clock developed exclusively by Swiss watch brand Maurice Lacroix
    • Minimalist interior with advanced in-car technologies, new Human Machine Interface (HMI) and co-developed Pantone customizable mood lighting

    Kia Motors has revealed the design of the all-new K900 today in a series of exterior and interior images. The all-new K900 has been created in close collaboration between Kia’s global design headquarters in Namyang, Korea and the brand’s U.S. design studio in Irvine, California. The new model will make its world debut at the New York International Auto Show later on March 28.

    Exterior design and the Gravity of Prestige
    Combining a beautifully balanced design with elegant, flowing lines and geometric details, the K900 introduces a modern air of elegance and gravitas to the large sedan segment. Kia’s designers were inspired by the ‘Gravity of Prestige’ design concept, which exudes strength through rich detail and solid surfaces.  Based conceptually on the the changing shape of condensed energy, a new ‘Quadric pattern’ signature grille – seen for the first time today – is the focal point of the K900. Embodying the K900’s design concept, the grille contains 176 jewel-like ‘cells’, suggestive of released energy accelerating away from its center.

    Lines in the high-strength steel bodywork flow naturally from the grille, rising over the hood and, in profile, sweeping through to the rear flanks before meeting at the back.

    Geometric design details add an element of modernity and technology. Evoking the trajectory of light, the design of the ‘Duplex’ LED headlamps provides the K900 with a  visually progressive, high-prestige image. In profile, a chrome flash adds visual depth to the smooth bodywork, running along the base of the doors and around the lower rear section of the K900. The chrome window-line adds a degree of technicality and structure to the free-flowing C-pillar before it merges with the rear deck. The tail lights and exhaust housings are also finished with fine chrome details.

    A key element in the design of the all-new K900 comes from its new platform and elongated proportions. Longer and wider than its predecessor, the wheelbase of the new model has been extended by 60mm (2.3 inches) to 3,105mm (122.2 inches), while both the front and rear overhangs are shorter, pushing the wheels further out to the corners of the car. This subtle change to the K900’s proportions is a strong expression of space, while underpinning improvements in ride quality and creating greater passenger room on the inside.

    Elegant, minimalist and innovative interior
    Elegant by design, and with a high-class, minimalist layout, the interior of the new K900 provides the driver and passengers with a peaceful retreat in which to spend time. Kia has also developed a series of more expressive features for occupants to enjoy.

    Kia has created a refined and luxurious cabin which wraps around the driver, enhancing the sense of being cocooned from the outside world. Flowing from the center of the dash and outwards to the doors, surfaces are trimmed in a sophisticated combination of materials, with soft-touch surfaces, a blend of highly tactile wood and metal veneers, and genuine leather throughout the interior.

    The cabin is designed to offer greater space and comfort than ever before. The all-new K900’s longer, wider exterior proportions provides a more spacious cabin for occupants than its predecessor, while seats are trimmed in genuine leather, with smooth and quilted surfaces enhancing the prestige aspect of the interior.

    The K900’s 12.3-inch HMI screen is integrated in such a way as to enhance a sense of calm and serenity on-board, with a bezel-less display and simplified switchgear layout. At the base of the center console, the driver can also use a manual dial to rotate through on-screen functions. Inspired by the simplicity of fine watch design, the K900 dashboard also houses an elegant analog clock, developed specifically for the new model through an exclusive collaboration with Swiss luxury watch brand, Maurice Lacroix.

    The HMI features a new intelligent lighting control with proximity sensors, only illuminating the dashboard when it detects the driver’s hand reaching for a switch. Drivers can also adapt the cabin of the new K900 to personal preferences with a new mood lighting system. The new K900 is the first car in the world to incorporate an ambient lighting system developed in partnership with the Pantone Color Institute, the global authority on color. Customizable on the move, the subtle ambient lighting floods the interior in one of seven colors, jointly developed by Kia and the Pantone Color Institute. Drivers can also choose from 64 unique settings to adapt light levels throughout the car. Harmonizing with the cabin’s design, the glow of the lights creates a truly contemporary ambience while providing stability and rest for K900 occupants.

    The all-new Kia K900 will be manufactured in Korea and will go on sale across selected global markets from the second quarter of 2018.

    frogger

    Nice but will remain a small niche seller.  It will probably get a bit of a sales bump in its domestic market, but even in South Korea this will probably sell a few hundred units a month after a year or two on the market.

     

     

     

     

     

    ccap41

    I haven't looked at sales numbers but it's hard to believe this is going to a second generation while Ford is killing off the Continental after 1 generation. Does this sell better than it? 

    I'll look it up and report back..lol 

    K900 sold 455 units in 2017

    Continental sold 12,012 units in 2017

    ccap41

    riviera74
    ccap41 said:

    I haven't looked at sales numbers but it's hard to believe this is going to a second generation while Ford is killing off the Continental after 1 generation. Does this sell better than it? 

    I'll look it up and report back..lol 

    K900 sold 455 units in 2017

    Continental sold 12,012 units in 2017

    Maybe Ford does not know what to do with Lincoln so they are giving up on the Continental now and perhaps may give up on Lincoln entirely in the future.

    As for the K900, it reminds me of an MB S-class a little too much.  It needs to have a real unique selling point; otherwise it will perish like the Continental just did.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    I just don't get why Kia is making models that are redundant with Hyundai and Genesis models..it's like as a company overall, Hyundai-Kia doesn't seem to clearly delineate their 3 brands.  The Kia Stinger is one that stands out, but so many of the models across the brands seem redundant. 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

