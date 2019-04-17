Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Lincoln Unveils the 2020 Corsair in New York

      ... Latest entry to round out Lincoln's remade crossover lineup...

    At the New York International Auto Show today, Lincoln unveiled the 2020 Lincoln Corsair.  The Corsair is a small crossover that takes over for the MKC in Lincoln's lineup and joins the new Lincoln Aviator, Lincoln Nautilus, and Lincoln Navigator

    Lincoln says the Corsair has "Visually soothing design" and offers a sanctuary for drivers.  Effortless power comes standard.

    large.All-New-2020-Lincoln-Corsair_Interior-01_72-DPI.jpgCustomers can use their phone as a key to enter the cabin, and should their phone go dead, they can use the standard exterior keypad and then the interior touch screen to enter and start driving.  If the customers phone is lost or stolen, the digital key can easily be deleted.  The key saves a profile of up to 80 driver preferences to be automatically adjusted when a specific driver enters the vehicle. 

    Lincoln designers obsessed over interior quietness, providing things like a double wall dashboard to create extra space between the engine and driver.  This is further enhanced with standard Active Noise Cancellation.  Six unique symphonic chimes inform the driver of various status in and around the vehicle.  The chimes were recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.  When you do want sound, there is a 14-speaker Revel sound system tuned specifically for the Corsair.

    Power for the Corsair comes in the form of either a 250 horsepower 2.0 Ecoboost with 275 lb-ft of torque, or a 2.3 liter Ecoboost with 280 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a new 8-speed automatic to either the front or all wheels.

    Lincoln Co-Pilot360 is standard and comes with automatic emergency braking and Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Information System, a Lane-Keeping System, rear backup camera and auto high-beam lighting.  Co-Pilot360 Plus is an option that adds Adaptive cruise control, Evasive steer assist, Reverse brake assist, and Active Park Assist Plus. 

    The 2020 Lincoln Corsair will be built in Lincoln's Louisville Assembly Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, and will be arriving in dealerships this fall.

     

    Source: Lincoln Media

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Love the look of this externally especially as it has that Butch Station wagon vibe. Interior, just not a fan of the dash. This should sell well for them.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272

    Yeah, not feeling that at all but then again, it’s just another CUV to me. Even the interior is a let down after the Navigator and Aviator reveals. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    frogger

    Looks decent, a lot more get up and go than the XT4.  Not sure about that center stack..

     

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I think the interior looks fantastic other than the HVAC pod shape that looks like it came off a last gen Escape.  I am not a fan of the push button shifter but that is on all Lincolns.  Really pretty looking interior though and definitely among the best of the 20 or so small SUVs out there.  

    Good power out of the engines too, I like that there are 2 engines and this should move well unless it is obese.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    It's odd that the power figures are tweaked form the current 2.3. 

    Current: 285/305

    New: 280/310

    More torque, more happy. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    This should be popular. Good work. Not a fan of the standing up tablet but that’s getting typical. 

    Great base engine specs. Cadillac doesn’t seem to get that. Should make this Lincoln zoom

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      6th Generation 2020 Subaru Outback Debuts in New York: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      New XT models with 260-horsepower 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine Debut of Onyx Edition XT trim level with unique exterior and interior Tablet-style high-definition SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch touchscreen New Hands-Free Power Gate Available segment-exclusive DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System Standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control and new Lane Centering   The 2020 Outback delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The 8.7 inches of ground clearance for all Outback models is greater than that in many SUVs, yet the Outback maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry.

      For the first time since 2009, the Outback lineup offers a turbocharged engine. Standard on XT models, the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine delivers robust all-around performance with 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the standard naturally aspirated 2.5-liter BOXER, with direct injection and nearly 90 percent of its parts new, delivers 182 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 176 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm.

      All 2020 Outback models are paired with a CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The 2.4-liter turbo delivers a 3,500-lb. towing capacity, the most of any Outback in history, while the 2.5-liter provides more than a 600-mile range on a single tank. Manufacturer’s estimated fuel economy is 26/33 mpg city/highway for the 2.5-liter and 23/30 mpg city/highway for the turbo.   The 2020 Outback offers a peaceful cabin that is almost 3 dB quieter at highway speeds. Subaru engineers worked extensively to find ways to reduce unwanted noise coming into the cabin, fitting the Outback with new door weather strips that feature a baffle in the mid-section and dual lips on the roof side for improved quietness. Sound-insulated glass, which uses a sound-insulating inner film for the windshield and front-door glass, has been adopted, while glass thickness all around has been increased for quietness   SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology offers an integrated cockpit experience by allowing the driver to control entertainment and vehicle settings through a large touchscreen display.   Pricing for the 2020 Outback will be announced closer to this fall’s on-sale date.
      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      6th Generation 2020 Subaru Outback Debuts in New York
      By Drew Dowdell
      New XT models with 260-horsepower 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine Debut of Onyx Edition XT trim level with unique exterior and interior Tablet-style high-definition SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch touchscreen New Hands-Free Power Gate Available segment-exclusive DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System Standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control and new Lane Centering   The 2020 Outback delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The 8.7 inches of ground clearance for all Outback models is greater than that in many SUVs, yet the Outback maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry.

      For the first time since 2009, the Outback lineup offers a turbocharged engine. Standard on XT models, the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine delivers robust all-around performance with 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the standard naturally aspirated 2.5-liter BOXER, with direct injection and nearly 90 percent of its parts new, delivers 182 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 176 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm.

      All 2020 Outback models are paired with a CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The 2.4-liter turbo delivers a 3,500-lb. towing capacity, the most of any Outback in history, while the 2.5-liter provides more than a 600-mile range on a single tank. Manufacturer’s estimated fuel economy is 26/33 mpg city/highway for the 2.5-liter and 23/30 mpg city/highway for the turbo.   The 2020 Outback offers a peaceful cabin that is almost 3 dB quieter at highway speeds. Subaru engineers worked extensively to find ways to reduce unwanted noise coming into the cabin, fitting the Outback with new door weather strips that feature a baffle in the mid-section and dual lips on the roof side for improved quietness. Sound-insulated glass, which uses a sound-insulating inner film for the windshield and front-door glass, has been adopted, while glass thickness all around has been increased for quietness   SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology offers an integrated cockpit experience by allowing the driver to control entertainment and vehicle settings through a large touchscreen display.   Pricing for the 2020 Outback will be announced closer to this fall’s on-sale date.
    • Drew Dowdell
      2020 Hyundai Sonata Unveiled in New York: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      The all-new Sonata embodies Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language with a sophisticated four-door-coupe look
      Hyundai’s third-generation vehicle platform enables improvements in design, safety, efficiency and driving performance Hyundai First: Sonata’s Digital Key allows the vehicle to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key, via a smartphone Hyundai First: Hidden Lighting Lamps turn chrome when off and lit when on Hyundai today introduced its all-new 2020 Sonata at the New York International Auto Show, marking the North American debut of Hyundai’s longest-standing and most successful model. The eighth-generation Sonata is unlike any of its predecessors, showcasing Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, an all-new Smartstream G2.5 GDI engine and segment-first technology that can be personalized. Production of the 2020 Sonata starts in September at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and retail sales begin in October.
      Customers can choose between two Smartstream gasoline powertrains: a 2.5 GDI and a 1.6 T-GDI engine, both mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The new Smartstream G2.5 GDI engine, with high-efficiency combustion, cooled EGR and an optimized ITMS cooling system, boasts a generous 191 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 181 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm, plus an expected combined EPA estimated fuel economy of 33 mpg. Meanwhile, the new Smartstream G1.6 T-GDI has 180 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 195 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,500–4,500 rpm and is expected to achieve an EPA estimated 31 mpg combined, thanks to its world-first Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) system.
      Production of the 2020 Sonata starts in September 2019.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      2020 Hyundai Sonata Unveiled in New York
      By Drew Dowdell
      The all-new Sonata embodies Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language with a sophisticated four-door-coupe look
      Hyundai’s third-generation vehicle platform enables improvements in design, safety, efficiency and driving performance Hyundai First: Sonata’s Digital Key allows the vehicle to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key, via a smartphone Hyundai First: Hidden Lighting Lamps turn chrome when off and lit when on Hyundai today introduced its all-new 2020 Sonata at the New York International Auto Show, marking the North American debut of Hyundai’s longest-standing and most successful model. The eighth-generation Sonata is unlike any of its predecessors, showcasing Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, an all-new Smartstream G2.5 GDI engine and segment-first technology that can be personalized. Production of the 2020 Sonata starts in September at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and retail sales begin in October.
      Customers can choose between two Smartstream gasoline powertrains: a 2.5 GDI and a 1.6 T-GDI engine, both mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The new Smartstream G2.5 GDI engine, with high-efficiency combustion, cooled EGR and an optimized ITMS cooling system, boasts a generous 191 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 181 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm, plus an expected combined EPA estimated fuel economy of 33 mpg. Meanwhile, the new Smartstream G1.6 T-GDI has 180 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 195 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,500–4,500 rpm and is expected to achieve an EPA estimated 31 mpg combined, thanks to its world-first Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) system.
      Production of the 2020 Sonata starts in September 2019.
       

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. surgeont
      surgeont
      (66 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...