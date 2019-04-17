Lincoln Unveils the 2020 Corsair in New York

At the New York International Auto Show today, Lincoln unveiled the 2020 Lincoln Corsair. The Corsair is a small crossover that takes over for the MKC in Lincoln's lineup and joins the new Lincoln Aviator, Lincoln Nautilus, and Lincoln Navigator.

Lincoln says the Corsair has "Visually soothing design" and offers a sanctuary for drivers. Effortless power comes standard.

Customers can use their phone as a key to enter the cabin, and should their phone go dead, they can use the standard exterior keypad and then the interior touch screen to enter and start driving. If the customers phone is lost or stolen, the digital key can easily be deleted. The key saves a profile of up to 80 driver preferences to be automatically adjusted when a specific driver enters the vehicle.

Lincoln designers obsessed over interior quietness, providing things like a double wall dashboard to create extra space between the engine and driver. This is further enhanced with standard Active Noise Cancellation. Six unique symphonic chimes inform the driver of various status in and around the vehicle. The chimes were recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. When you do want sound, there is a 14-speaker Revel sound system tuned specifically for the Corsair.

Power for the Corsair comes in the form of either a 250 horsepower 2.0 Ecoboost with 275 lb-ft of torque, or a 2.3 liter Ecoboost with 280 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a new 8-speed automatic to either the front or all wheels.

Lincoln Co-Pilot360 is standard and comes with automatic emergency braking and Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Information System, a Lane-Keeping System, rear backup camera and auto high-beam lighting. Co-Pilot360 Plus is an option that adds Adaptive cruise control, Evasive steer assist, Reverse brake assist, and Active Park Assist Plus.

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair will be built in Lincoln's Louisville Assembly Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, and will be arriving in dealerships this fall.