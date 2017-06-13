  • Sign in to follow this  
    2018 Buick Enclave To Begin Just Under $41,000

    By William Maley

      • How much will the 2018 Enclave set you back?

    When the 2018 Buick Enclave hits dealers later this year, it will cost slightly more than the outgoing model.

    The redesigned full-size crossover will now begin at $40,970, almost $1,000 more than the current model. But considering how much standard equipment the new model comes with, it seems quite fair. All Enclaves feature keyless entry, hands-free liftgate, three-zone automatic climate control, eight-inch infotainment system with Buick Intellilink, Rear Seat Reminder, and Teen Driver.

    The Essence comes up next and the option of all-wheel drive. Prices begin at $45,190 for the FWD model and $47,190 for AWD. Premium comes next with prices of $48,990 and $51,290 respectively.

    Topping the Enclave lineup is the new Avenir. Filled with many luxury items such as dual sunroofs, navigation, contrast stitching and piping on the seats, and LED headlights, the top-line Enclave will begin at $54,390 for FWD and $56,690 for AWD.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Roadshow
    Pic Credit: Newspress USA

    dfelt

    Love the look, wish they had an option for Monochromatic Avenir and Premium version. Not sure why American auto companies think Chrome Everything is a requirement to express that you have a top of the line auto!

    :scratchchin:

    smk4565

    I think it is appropriately priced.  My one question though is with the Avenir trim, and if that includes everything, or is there another $10,000 in options available on top of that $56,000.    Because we are getting into Audi Q7 territory in the $50s, and $65k is an Audi Q7 Prestige package.  And the Enclave isn't Q7 nice or Q7 fast.   Avenir loaded at $56k I think is still worth it if 3-row crossovers is your thing, but over $60k, why wouldn't you buy the Audi?

    And to that point, this is why they need a Cadillac XT7 in a hurry.  

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    I think it is appropriately priced.  My one question though is with the Avenir trim, and if that includes everything, or is there another $10,000 in options available on top of that $56,000.    Because we are getting into Audi Q7 territory in the $50s, and $65k is an Audi Q7 Prestige package.  And the Enclave isn't Q7 nice or Q7 fast.   Avenir loaded at $56k I think is still worth it if 3-row crossovers is your thing, but over $60k, why wouldn't you buy the Audi?

    And to that point, this is why they need a Cadillac XT7 in a hurry.  

    Because not everyone wants an Audi.

    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Love the look, wish they had an option for Monochromatic Avenir and Premium version. Not sure why American auto companies think Chrome Everything is a requirement to express that you have a top of the line auto!

    :scratchchin:

    Americans are attracted to Bright shiny things.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Love the look, wish they had an option for Monochromatic Avenir and Premium version. Not sure why American auto companies think Chrome Everything is a requirement to express that you have a top of the line auto!

    :scratchchin:

    Monochromatic trim seems like a 'sporty' trim of the late 80s-early 90s, and blackout or black chrome seems to be a Millenial thing...I don't get it....regular chrome looks much better, IMO...it's hilarious--I'm in a FB group for Grand Cherokees and the most common posts are people asking about how to black out their chrome trim... black or body color trim just looks cheap to me, like a base trim level, not premium. 

     

    Cmicasa the Great
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I think it is appropriately priced.  My one question though is with the Avenir trim, and if that includes everything, or is there another $10,000 in options available on top of that $56,000.    Because we are getting into Audi Q7 territory in the $50s, and $65k is an Audi Q7 Prestige package.  And the Enclave isn't Q7 nice or Q7 fast.   Avenir loaded at $56k I think is still worth it if 3-row crossovers is your thing, but over $60k, why wouldn't you buy the Audi?

    And to that point, this is why they need a Cadillac XT7 in a hurry.  

    Because a vast majority of RESPECTABLE Americans and Chinese don't go around lookin for Germans asses to lick between and suck on like U do. They also prefer going out to their vehicles and pushing the button and having them actually WORK 99% of the time.. and not get their pockets drained to do it. Be honest.. U and Hitler would have made great cell mates after WWII wouldn't U have

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    2 minutes ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    Because a vast majority of RESPECTABLE Americans and Chinese don't go around lookin for Germans asses to lick between and suck on like U do. They also prefer going out to their vehicles and pushing the button and having them actually WORK 99% of the time.. and not get their pockets drained to do it. Be honest.. U and Hitler would have made great cell mates after WWII wouldn't U have

    A bit much hyperbole, isn't it?  You seem to have some weird hate of German cars and fans of those cars...  

