2018 Buick Enclave To Begin Just Under $41,000

When the 2018 Buick Enclave hits dealers later this year, it will cost slightly more than the outgoing model.

The redesigned full-size crossover will now begin at $40,970, almost $1,000 more than the current model. But considering how much standard equipment the new model comes with, it seems quite fair. All Enclaves feature keyless entry, hands-free liftgate, three-zone automatic climate control, eight-inch infotainment system with Buick Intellilink, Rear Seat Reminder, and Teen Driver.

The Essence comes up next and the option of all-wheel drive. Prices begin at $45,190 for the FWD model and $47,190 for AWD. Premium comes next with prices of $48,990 and $51,290 respectively.

Topping the Enclave lineup is the new Avenir. Filled with many luxury items such as dual sunroofs, navigation, contrast stitching and piping on the seats, and LED headlights, the top-line Enclave will begin at $54,390 for FWD and $56,690 for AWD.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Roadshow

Pic Credit: Newspress USA