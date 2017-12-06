The previous sets of Cadillac XT4 spy shots haven't revealed much aside from the basic shape. But finally, a spy photographer was able to catch a group of them with a fair amount of camouflage removed.

We can see the front end has a lot of influence from the Escala concept with a similar grille shape. The front headlights appear to stretch into the front fenders, but don't drop as far down on the fascia. Moving to the side, shares a similar profile to the XT5. The only difference between the two is a lack of window behind the rear doors.

Cadillac has the Germans in its sight with the XT5. According to the spy photographer, a BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC were being tested alongside the XT4.

We'll hopefully learn more about the XT4 in the near future as Cadillac plans on launching it sometime next year.

Source: Motor1