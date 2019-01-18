Jump to content
    The Move to Electric Marks Cadillac's Last Stand

      “We don’t have any chances left with taking Cadillac to a really new place."

    For almost two decades, Cadillac has been undergoing a transformation of sorts to become a threat to likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz. The various models and changes have been met with mixed reactions. But the latest move to make Cadillac the lead brand in General Motors' electric car offensive marks a big change. According to an executive, this is the brand's last chance at success.

    “We don’t have any chances left with taking Cadillac to a really new place. This is pretty much it,” said GM President Mark Reuss to Reuters.

    “So we really have to hit the ball here. It’s my job to make sure we do.”

    Cadillac previewed their first EV on Sunday night during the press preview of the XT6 crossover. No name was given, but the model appears to be a small or midsize crossover. It will be the first vehicle to use GM's dedicated BEV3 platform that has been designed to underpin various types of vehicles and drivetrain layouts. 

    When asked how long it would take for Cadillac to transition to an all-electric lineup, Reuss said it is too early to tell. He expects a combination of electrified and combustion engine models “for quite a few years” in the lineup.

    Reuss did not elaborate what would happen if the transition to electric faltered.

    “All I’m focused on is what we’re doing right now…” Reuss said, “and getting momentum back in Cadillac.”

    Source: Reuters

    Edited by William Maley

    A Horse With No Name

    I think Tesla will be in big trouble when Lincoln and Benz and Cadillac start bringing Electrics.

    Or...it could be a paradigm shift and they are able to ride the wave. Not sure.

    http://farm2.static.flickr.com/1136/1485326119_9f04c8be06_b.jpg

    http://farm1.static.flickr.com/231/458776100_3c09656bcb.jpg

    http://www.3dluvr.com/grid/temp/Photo/cars/Stratimp07/Stratimp07_08_2___.jpg

    image.png

    image.png

    dfelt

    I REALLY HOPE that they shock everyone with a Escalade EV. They will have me putting money down if they do.

    @A Horse With No Name Are these car pictures for the Random thread or to make a point here on electrics? 🤔

    A Horse With No Name
    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I REALLY HOPE that they shock everyone with a Escalade EV. They will have me putting money down if they do.

    @A Horse With No Name Are these car pictures for the Random thread or to make a point here on electrics? 🤔

    Give eye candy to a thread..bored on break. Probably should be in Random thoughts...

    Edited by A Horse With No Name
    dfelt
    17 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Give eye candy to a thread..bored on break. Probably should be in Random thoughts...

    Then in that case lets put in the proper eye candy of what an AWESOME EV lineup could look like.

    See the source image

    See the source image

    See the source image

    See the source image

    Urban Commuter

    See the source image

    See the source image

    See the source image

    See the source image

    See the source image

    See the source image

    So many awesome EV possibilities! :metal:﻿

    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Gorgeous...and always down for a little automotive eye candy!

    Imagine how big that Frunk would be on the Ciel with as an EV plus a huge trunk.

    A Horse With No Name
    45 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Imagine how big that Frunk would be on the Ciel with as an EV plus a huge trunk.

    Like the Porsche Boxter and Cayman...two trunks.

    dfelt
    38 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Like the Porsche Boxter and Cayman...two trunks.

    Best part about this is that I believe many of the Cadillac's I have posted above would slip through the air with minimal resistance and be a silent stealthy luxury ride with tight handling that I would be proud to own.

    Those styles prove we do not need an ugly auto like Tesla. Tesla has amazing technology, but their style is anything but pleasing to me.

    dfelt

    I noticed that for the most part, that while Tesla puts a HP figure on their base home screen for their auto's, when you look at the specification page everything is metric. I also noticed that Atlis and Rivian is doing this.

    I wonder if Cadillac will take the risk of going metric rather than sticking with the old standard system? 🤔

    image.png

