Chevy Removing Blazer Display After Backlash

In some ways, old-school General Motors is still around. This time it is over the tone-deafness of placing a Mexican built product on display at Comerica Park in Detroit just months after announcing the shutdown of GM two plants in Michigan.

GM said in a statement that it picked the Blazer, along with the Silverado, for display because the vehicle is brand new and the Blazer is an iconic American nameplate. However, people are upset with GM for the pick of a Mexican built vehicle when two plants in Michigan, Warren and Detroit-Hamtramck will be closing and thousands of jobs will be lost.

Now, just days after being installed over centerfield at the park, GM is quietly swapping the Blazer out with a new Chevrolet Traverse at the park fountain. GM said they wanted fans to enjoy baseball without the distraction and further added that the Blazer will add $500 million a year to the U.S. manufacturing economy.

GM recently announced a $300 million upgrade to the Orion Assembly plant and the addition of a new Chevrolet EV just says after Trump criticized General Motors and Mary Barra for closing the Lordstown Ohio plant.