Chevy Trailblazer Pricing Released

Chevrolet has released pricing of the new Trailblazer crossover that is coming to the U.S. market in early 2020.
The base L model is the one that will start below $20k at $19,995. It comes with a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder, front wheel drive, and a continuously variable transmission. Inside it carries a 7.0 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Standard on the L are 16 inch steel wheels with wheel covers. All-wheel drive is not available on the L.
Moving up to the LS model which starts at $22,495 allows you to option into all-wheel drive for an additional $2,000. Opting for all-wheel drive also means you get a 0.1-liter engine upgrade to the 1.3 liter 3-cylinder that makes 155 horsepower. Wheels are upgrades to 17-inch alloys.
The LT will set you back $24,595, again standard with FWD and the 1.2-liter unless you spend an extra $2,000 for AWD and the 1.3-liter. However, you can opt for the 1.3-liter on its own at the LT level.
The Activ (pictured, top) which starts at $26,395 is billed as the off-road trim. It comes with a revised fascia with a larger grille opening, unique 17-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, changes to the dampers, and the 1.3-liter standard in both FWD or AWD models. This time, AWD costs $1,500 to select.
Then there is the RS (pictured, right) which also starts at $26,395. It also comes standard with the 1.3-liter engine with a $1,500 AWD option. The changes to the RS are mostly appearance changes to make it look more sporty.
The Trailblazer goes on sale in Spring 2020.
