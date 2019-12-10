Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Chevy Trailblazer Pricing Released

      ...Starts just below $20,000...

    Chevrolet has released pricing of the new Trailblazer crossover that is coming to the U.S. market in early 2020.  

    The base L model is the one that will start below $20k at $19,995. It comes with a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder, front wheel drive, and a continuously variable transmission.  Inside it carries a 7.0 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Standard on the L are 16 inch steel wheels with wheel covers. All-wheel drive is not available on the L.

    Moving up to the LS model which starts at $22,495 allows you to option into all-wheel drive for an additional $2,000. Opting for all-wheel drive also means you get a 0.1-liter engine upgrade to the 1.3 liter 3-cylinder that makes 155 horsepower.  Wheels are upgrades to 17-inch alloys.

    2021-Chevrolet-TrailblazerRS-003.jpgThe LT will set you back $24,595, again standard with FWD and the 1.2-liter unless you spend an extra $2,000 for AWD and the 1.3-liter. However, you can opt for the 1.3-liter on its own at the LT level. 

    The Activ (pictured, top) which starts at $26,395 is billed as the off-road trim. It comes with a revised fascia with a larger grille opening, unique 17-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, changes to the dampers, and the 1.3-liter standard in both FWD or AWD models. This time, AWD costs $1,500 to select. 

    Then there is the RS (pictured, right) which also starts at $26,395. It also comes standard with the 1.3-liter engine with a $1,500 AWD option. The changes to the RS are mostly appearance changes to make it look more sporty.

    The Trailblazer goes on sale in Spring 2020.

     

    2021-Chevrolet-Trailblazer-026.jpg

    Source: Car and Driver

    dfelt

    Interesting, so much smaller than the last Trailblazer, no V8, Priced right to move, but why oh why do I think GM will mess up the packaging again and you will have to get top of the line at about $30,000 to get the few things most people really want. 🤔

    frogger

    Very RAV4 with the roof colour change for off-road or sport trim levels.  I don't think I would buy a subcompact CUV, especially a 3 cylinder, when compacts are only ~2-3K more.

     

     

     

     

    regfootball

    i suppose if you want some safety equipment like blind spot detection you probably have to upgrade to over 30g, or like heated seats, how far do you have to upcharge to get that.

    ocnblu

    Keenly interested.  The Chinese kids over onto the YouTube who've driven it say the 1.3 surprised them with its spunk, and the growl sounds good in the videos.  I'm glad ALL the nannies aren't foisted on customers.  Over onto the online order guide, it seems decently equipped... although to get the premium seating pack (leatherette seats, leather wheel/knob) in an LT, you have to order TWO nanny packages.

    Robert Hall
    5 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    A 'spunky 3-cylinder'???
    Might as well have an electric motor.

    Could be worse, how about a 2 cylinder like some Fiats have.... I didn't realize the Renegade was available w/ a 1.0L 3 cylinder in some markets...

    riviera74

    The 3cyl available in the new TrailBlazer and Encore GX will probably not be good enough because those 3cyl engines really lack the torque you need to drive in most of the USA.

    ocnblu
    22 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    The 3cyl available in the new TrailBlazer and Encore GX will probably not be good enough because those 3cyl engines really lack the torque you need to drive in most of the USA.

    174 ft/lbs torque at 1500 RPM in the 1.3t, that's pretty darn good, imo

    Robert Hall
    14 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    174 ft/lbs torque at 1500 RPM in the 1.3t, that's pretty darn good, imo

    Not bad at all..there were probably V6s and V8s with less torque around 1980...

    daves87rs

    Cute, the L model is fleet only...

    So it really starts at 23k- no surprise there. And most models built will be the higher end of course....

    Be interested to see if the L models do come with a roof rack- might be able to get a used one... 😉 

    The real problem is that the TB, Trax, and Nox are all around the same price......right now.

    Heard rumors of the refreshed Nox starting real close to 30k....

    ocnblu
    7 hours ago, balthazar said:

    A 'spunky 3-cylinder'???
    Might as well have an electric motor.

    The starter motor on your Buick likely displaces 1.3L.  Is it not spunky?

    ocnblu
    9 hours ago, regfootball said:

    i suppose if you want some safety equipment like blind spot detection you probably have to upgrade to over 30g, or like heated seats, how far do you have to upcharge to get that.

    Well, heated seats are standard on LT trim and above (LT, ACTIV, RS) but blind spot detection is part of a package if you want it.  No full price extrapolation yet.

