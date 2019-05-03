Chevy updates the Camaro for 2020

Chevrolet has updated the Camaro for 2020 with some new styling updates and packaging changes. Most notable is the updated front fascia which received much criticism.
The new front end appearance comes for the SS model based on the Camaro Shock show vehicle that debuted at the SEMA show last fall. The Bowtie emblem is now higher on the grille, and the bar between the upper and lower grilles is now body color.
Also new is a new LT1 model that takes the Camaro LT trim and adds the 455 horsepower LT1 engine. This makes the LT1 trim the most affordable V8 Camaro with a starting price of $34,995 including destination charges. The LT1 will be offered in both hardtop and convertible configurations.
Other additions to the LT1 are the vented hood from the SS, black bowtie badges, 20-inch SS style wheels, and an available technology package.
Buyers of the V6 will also see a boost as the engine is now mated to the 10-speed automatic from the SS and ZL1.
Chevrolet has struggled with sales of the Camaro in recent years, often coming in third place in sales behind the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger.
The 2020 Camaro with all of these updates will go on sale in Fall 2019.
