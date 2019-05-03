Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Chevy updates the Camaro for 2020

      ...The styling updates are the most notable...

    2020-Chevrolet-CamaroLT1-002.jpgChevrolet has updated the Camaro for 2020 with some new styling updates and packaging changes.  Most notable is the updated front fascia which received much criticism.

    The new front end appearance comes for the SS model based on the Camaro Shock show vehicle that debuted at the SEMA show last fall. The Bowtie emblem is now higher on the grille, and the bar between the upper and lower grilles is now body color.

    Also new is a new LT1 model that takes the Camaro LT trim and adds the 455 horsepower LT1 engine.  This makes the LT1 trim the most affordable V8 Camaro with a starting price of $34,995 including destination charges.  The LT1 will be offered in both hardtop and convertible configurations.

    Other additions to the LT1 are the vented hood from the SS, black bowtie badges, 20-inch SS style wheels, and an available technology package.

    Buyers of the V6 will also see a boost as the engine is now mated to the 10-speed automatic from the SS and ZL1.

    Chevrolet has struggled with sales of the Camaro in recent years, often coming in third place in sales behind the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger.

    The 2020 Camaro with all of these updates will go on sale in Fall 2019.

    2020-Chevrolet-CamaroLT1-003.jpg

    Source: Chevrolet Media

    surreal1272

    Must mean a completely new one is in the pipeline since these are just appearance updates (save for the addition of the 10spd to the V6). Chevrolet needs to do something drastic with the Camaro or it might end up back in the grave like in ‘03. 

    Drew Dowdell
    7 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Must mean a completely new one is in the pipeline since these are just appearance updates (save for the addition of the 10spd to the V6). Chevrolet needs to do something drastic with the Camaro or it might end up back in the grave like in ‘03. 

    It really depends on what happens with the Alpha platform.  I do wish they'd make the Camaro larger inside.  If Alpha can support a car as big as the CTS, they can make the Camaro somewhat bigger.  That the Challenger is outselling it really says something.

    The V6 with the 10-speed is probably a really sweet ride.  I drove the V6 + 8-speed convertible and I found it to be plenty fast.  The V8 is good, but very few people would be disappointed with the V6.

    smk4565

    Cheaper V8 and 10 speed with the V6 are nice updates.  Styling tweaks don’t fix that this was never very good looking any way or that you can’t see out of it.

    Robert Hall

    Not sure what the difference between the new LT1 trim and SS are, other than badges and the front end.   I like that dark red. 

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Cheaper V8 and 10 speed with the V6 are nice updates.  Styling tweaks don’t fix that this was never very good looking any way or that you can’t see out of it.

    Drove one for a week... I could see out of it just fine. It's actually a very comfortable car to drive once you get into it... it's the getting in and getting out that is an issue. Americans aren't as young as they use to be. 

    smk4565
    5 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Drove one for a week... I could see out of it just fine. It's actually a very comfortable car to drive once you get into it... it's the getting in and getting out that is an issue. Americans aren't as young as they use to be. 

    Wouldn’t surprise me if the median buyer age for a Camaro was over 60 either.

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yeah, $35,000 cars aren't for 20 somethings like they once were. 

    Fixed that for you.

    I think that 20 somethings would buy them if they could afford them. 

    balthazar
    8 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yeah, 2 door sports coupes aren't for 20 somethings like they once were. 

    * new vehicles *

    ccap41

    Chevy needed this so bad on this car. It looked like such a freakin mess before. 

    The small changes made a world of a difference. 

    surreal1272
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Drove one for a week... I could see out of it just fine. It's actually a very comfortable car to drive once you get into it... it's the getting in and getting out that is an issue. Americans aren't as young as they use to be. 

    I second that. I got a lot of time behind the wheel of them when I worked at a Chevy dealership last year. They are a pain to get in and out of (which is still better than trying to climb in or out of a Vette) but they do sit comfortably and I also had no more of a problem seeing out of one as any number of cars out there. 

    3 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Wouldn’t surprise me if the median buyer age for a Camaro was over 60 either.

    Not even close. Those folks tend to go for the Corvette which is baffling given that my 46 year old ass has a hard time with entry and exit. To each their own I guess. 

    4 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It really depends on what happens with the Alpha platform.  I do wish they'd make the Camaro larger inside.  If Alpha can support a car as big as the CTS, they can make the Camaro somewhat bigger.  That the Challenger is outselling it really says something.

    The V6 with the 10-speed is probably a really sweet ride.  I drove the V6 + 8-speed convertible and I found it to be plenty fast.  The V8 is good, but very few people would be disappointed with the V6.

    I was under the impression that Alpha is on the way out. What would that leave for the Camaro if it’s gone?

    Robert Hall
    31 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    IThose folks tend to go for the Corvette which is baffling given that my 46 year old ass has a hard time with entry and exit. To each their own I guess.  

    There were so many older drivers in Arizona w/ Corvettes..such a stereotype...true here in NE Ohio also.   One sight I'll never forget from a few years ago was in Scottsdale...I was sitting at a carwash while my Jeep was going through, see this yellow Corvette C7 Z06 convertible roll up.  A guy that looked to be around 80 opens the door, lifts his walker out of the passenger seat, puts it own the ground then drags himself out of the car into a semi standing position w/ the walker...  I've sat in C7s at car shows, find them hard to get in and out of at 48.  

    surreal1272
    26 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    There were so many older drivers in Arizona w/ Corvettes..such a stereotype...true here in NE Ohio also.   One sight I'll never forget from a few years ago was in Scottsdale...I was sitting at a carwash while my Jeep was going through, see this yellow Corvette C7 Z06 convertible roll up.  A guy that looked to be around 80 opens the door, lifts his walker out of the passenger seat, puts it own the ground then drags himself out of the car into a semi standing position w/ the walker...  I've sat in C7s at car shows, find them hard to get in and out of at 48.  

    LMAO! I witnessed a few of those folks at Sands Chevrolet. I simply don’t get it but I guess 80 year old men need to get laid too. 

    dfelt
    26 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Corvette average buyer is fore sure over 60.

    Probably inline with the average age of the SLR buyer. I have yet to see any of the top end AMG auto's owned by anything less than seniors.

    Robert Hall
    41 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    LMAO! I witnessed a few of those folks at Sands Chevrolet. I simply don’t get it but I guess 80 year old men need to get laid too. 

    Heh-heh...I remember the Sands dealers.. my neighborhood one was Courtesy Chevrolet on Camelback--like their cool signs.. was within walking distance from my house in cool weather.  I remember in the winter walking down there and to the Cadillac dealer across the street looking at cars. 

    Store.jpg

    riviera74

    Face it: there is no reason anyone under 35 can afford to buy ANY NEW CAR whatsoever.  The median price of a new car is already north of $37K.  That is ridiculous!  Basically all automakers could stand to build a $12K new car just so that Gen Y and Gen Z will actually buy new cars.  Do automakers not realize that a rising median age for a new car buyer means that they are throwing away an entire generation for at least the next decade?!  Or do they only care about the next quarter's P&L statements?

    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    LMAO! I witnessed a few of those folks at Sands Chevrolet. I simply don’t get it but I guess 80 year old men need to get laid too. 

    What?

    They need a Corvette for that?

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    Heh-heh...I remember the Sands dealers.. my neighborhood one was Courtesy Chevrolet on Camelback--like their cool signs.. was within walking distance from my house in cool weather.  I remember in the winter walking down there and to the Cadillac dealer across the street looking at cars. 

    Store.jpg

    Used to work up the road from there for years. These days I avoid that area. Too many idiot drivers and too much construction. 

    Robert Hall
    9 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Used to work up the road from there for years. These days I avoid that area. Too many idiot drivers and too much construction. 

    Yeah, when I left there 2 years ago I was commuting on Camelback to Scottsdale every day...mornings weren’t bad, but the afternoon drive home was awful..45-60 min to go 12 miles. 

