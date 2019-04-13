GM Confirms and Teases Mid-Engine Corvette

GM has been teasing us for years about the possibility of a mid-engine Corvette. The confirmation of its existence came to light on Thursday when Corvette Chief Engineer and GM CEO Mary Barra took a spin in the camoflaged prototype through Times Square in NYC.
The stunt was part of a promotion where GM will auction off the final C7 Corvette to benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a group that benefits fallen military members, first responders, and their families. All of the winning bid will go towards the foundation which builds mortgage-free, accessible homes for military members and first responders. GMC has raised more then $10 million for the foundation over the past 5 years.
Chevrolet will formally unveil the Corvette C8 on July 18th.
