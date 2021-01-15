Rumorpile: Chevrolet Ponders An Expansion of the Corvette

I never was able to get into this model. It's mostly the blacked out/hidden rear pillars and the big taillights when the front lights and fascia are so narrow, and look decent. The announcer was right. The market tapered because people were "Cutlassed-out," as he said at the beginning of the video. In this year, 1988, they ran both this new body style and the Cutlass Supreme Classic, the RWD phase out model. To think about it, they used this platform from 1978 to 1987 ... with a major refresh in 1981, which was a very good refresh! In between those years, we saw the names Cutlass Supreme, Cutlass Supreme Brougham, Cutlass Calais, and, once again, Cutlass Salon. I may have missed one or two, such as 4-4-2 et al. As for the 1988 in the video, I didn't care for rear pillars (I already said that), the dash (which got much better in the 1995 model) even though I like those digital gauges, the upholstery for the seats, the small and busy radio buttons, and the amount of exposed carpeting between the 2 rear bucket seats, which are sort of cool but poorly executed. The Regal GS or similar package did a better job with 2+2 seating than did the Cutlass of the same years. This model was not a solution. Sales eventually fell even more. The solution that worked was the Intrigue, in 1998. You saw so many of them on the road in no time flat. People gravitate toward good design, even if they can't vocalize what it is about it that they like. Let the people in the design labs and studios use all the high falutin' design words, as long as they come up with something good!