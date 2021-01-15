Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Chevrolet Ponders An Expansion of the Corvette

      Most likely model could be an electric crossover

    General Motors has toyed with the idea of expanding the Corvette lineup, but has always gotten cold feet as there were worries that expansion would dilute the image. But a new report from Bloomberg says the company is considering this idea again, this time in electric form.

    Sources say that designers are currently on "several Corvette-brand concept vehicles that target a wider range of buyers," that will "blend Corvette’s reputation for high-performance driving and rakish styling with creature comforts such as more interior room and storage." If approved, the new model would be electric and could arrive as early as 2025, utilizing GM's new BEV3 electric platform and Ultium batteries. The most likely candidate at the moment is a crossover, following in the footsteps of Ford with their Mach-E.

    Not surprising, a GM spokesman declined to comment.

    Source: Bloomberg via Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    ykX
    27 minutes ago, David said:

    Yes, a performance electric SUV would fit the Corvette family nicely! :metal:

    I think GM should go with ICE or high level Hybrid SUV initially instead of full EV, in order to make money on it.  

    David
    9 minutes ago, ykX said:

    I think GM should go with ICE or high level Hybrid SUV initially instead of full EV, in order to make money on it.  

    I can understand that and I also think the Hybrid would work well too, but now that GM has shown off the Hummer with 1000HP tri motor. I can see that powertrain in a Sleek C8 inspired CUV that would allow the 400 mile range battery pack to do even better than what the Hummer Brick by GMC will do.

    Robert Hall
    27 minutes ago, ykX said:

    I think GM should go with ICE or high level Hybrid SUV initially instead of full EV, in order to make money on it.  

    Problem is GM doesn't have an ICE CUV/SUV platform for a Corvette CUV....the BOF full size SUV platform is too big, and the FWD/transverse engine CUV platform they use for everything else is too mediocre.       So the BEV seems to be the most forward-looking approach. 

    Robert Hall
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    The "FWD / transverse engine" aspect you consistently look down on is rendered 100% non-applicable once you go to battery packs / hub motors.

    True...but that's in the future..not right now.  GM doesn't have a unibody, RWD/V8 platform to build a performance CUV ala the Cayenne that they should have built a decade ago...

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    True...but that's in the future..not right now.  GM doesn't have a unibody, RWD/V8 platform to build a performance CUV ala the Cayenne that they should have built a decade ago...

    I mean, it does state 2025.

    smk4565

    A Corvette SUV is a horrible idea, they shouldn't do it. However I think GM will do it.  

    The "Corvette" name still means something because it hasn't been watered down or trashed.  If GM wants to make a high performance electric crossover, I'd say that is what Cadillac is for.  And if they want to make a high performance electric crossover with a crappier interior call it Blazer SS, or GMC Typhoon or make up a new name.

    Also not a fan of "Mustang Mach-E" because you know, it isn't an actual Mustang.  Why isn't it just Mach-E? 

    This goes to a greater problem with how trash the brand image of Ford and Chevrolet are, why they have to call everything Corvette or Mustang, why the Bronco doesn't say Ford on it, etc.  Compared to say Tesla, where the brand matters more than the model.  Ask a Corvette owner what kind of car they drive, they'll say Corvette, not Chevy, ask a Model S owner and they'll say Tesla.  GM needs to make the Chevy brand cool, not trash the Corvette name with SUVs.

    balthazar

    balthazar 11,464

    Posted (edited)

    53 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    This goes to a greater problem with how trash the brand image of Ford and Chevrolet are, why they have to call everything Corvette or Mustang, why the Bronco doesn't say Ford on it, etc.

    Screen Shot 2021-01-15 at 11.19.03 PM.png

     

    53 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    If GM wants to make a high performance electric crossover, I'd say that is what Cadillac is for.

    Well, I don't know about a Hi-Po CUV... but a Cadillac Hi-Po BE 2-seater sports car is coming...

    4 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    they have to call everything Corvette

    say WHA-AAT?

    Edited by balthazar
    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    This goes to a greater problem with how trash the brand image of Ford and Chevrolet are, why they have to call everything Corvette or Mustang

    Chevrolet hasnt called anything else a Corvette other than a Corvette...

    Ford just recently expanded the Mustang name to a sporty BE CUV...

    And its a Mustang BECAUSE Ford named it that...  Ford doesnt care what you think about the name.  

    Ford knows what it has in the Mustang, as when they tried to replace it with a FWD sporty coupe, they got tons of hate mail and even more mail to keep the Mustang alive.   Low and behold, the RWD V8 powered coupe is still here alive and well and it aint going nowhere anytime soon.  And those Mustang Mach-Es....I think they already sold out at 50 000 units therefore it dont matter even more if you dont like the name, plenty of people dont seem to care about that making Ford not care about you even more.

    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Compared to say Tesla, where the brand matters more than the model.  Ask a Corvette owner what kind of car they drive, they'll say Corvette, not Chevy, ask a Model S owner and they'll say Tesla.

    And about that...

     Id say Corvette is a cooler name than Model S.  Of course people say Vette instead of Chevy. They say Camaro and Chevelle and Impala with the same amount of pride and gusto.  And people just KNOW that all those are CHEVROLETS...  THAT is how much BRAND recognition CHEVROLET has got when EVERYBODY KNOWS that Impalas, Chevelles, Camaros AND Corvettes are indeed...CHEVROLETS.

    Model S...

    100 years ago, Ford and Buick and everybody in the car making game named their cars with Model and then a number or letter right after.     Nothing earth shattering there.  

    Tesla as a brand is huuuuge.  Model S as a stand alone. Nothing special...

    Quote

     

    George:  What do you drive now?

    Billy: A Tesla

    George: Wow!  An EV. Great! Which one?

    Billy: The Model S.

    George: SL? 

    Billy: No...S!

    George: S Class? 

    Billy: No! Model S.   

    George: Model T?  Isnt that a Ford?

    Billy: No. I said Model S.  You know.  The first one. 

    George: Get outta here, everybody knows Ford made the Model T...

    Billy: *sigh* Never mind.

    George:  Hey...you wanna race?  I just bought a Hellcat.  

    Billy: yeah right...Like I would waste my electrons on a Dodge! 

    George:  Scared are we of that Mopar Muscle?!  Like they say, takes a Mopar to catch a Mopar! 

     

    In other words...Impala SS...Not only is the person proud that he owns a Chevy, but an Impala. Different than a Chevelle.

    Say Chevelle and visions of one of the most iconic muscle cars ever floods the room full of people with envy.  And yet, people know that its a Chevrolet.  Nope...not an Impala. The Impala is the big model. Everybody knows that.  Its a Chevelle.  Its THE muscle car.

    Mention Corvette and everybody goes bat shyte crazy.   And you guessed it...BECAUSE ITS A CHEVY...  Proof?  YOU just did exactly that...

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    daves87rs
    12 hours ago, David said:

    Yes, a performance electric SUV would fit the Corvette family nicely! :metal:

    Thinking a Vette in CUV form is going to look ugly.....

    EV supercar would work for me.... 🙂 

    smk4565
    7 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Screen Shot 2021-01-15 at 11.19.03 PM.png

     

    Well, I don't know about a Hi-Po CUV... but a Cadillac Hi-Po BE 2-seater sports car is coming...

    say WHA-AAT?

    One badge I think, Bronco Sport is similar, they are really trying to push “Bronco” not Ford.  Which is fine, but the Ford brand doesn’t have a lot of cache.  That’s why their Tesla Model Y fighter is called Mustang rather than Ford E-whatever since all their SUV’s have E names.  
     

    Ford needs to use their #1 model name to stand a chance against the Tesla brand, but if the Mach-E is a bust then it drags the Mustang down with it.  I don’t like calling an SUV a Mustang, nor do I like calling an SUV a Corvette.  
     

    Early reviews seem pretty positive on the Mach E, but I am curious how it does long term.

    balthazar
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    the Ford brand doesn’t have a lot of cache.

    IMO, a brand that has a vehicle in the #1 sales spot for FORTY-FOUR YEARS has more 'cache' than MOST other brands. Sales = best, remember?

    With your metric again stated, how is Mustang Ford's #1 model? Wouldn't they have called the Bronco an 'F-100' or the like if they wanted a name-inspired sales boost?

    I do tend to agree that I don't care for the Mustang naming connection with the Mach-E, but it certainly looks a ton more appealing/ interesting/ aggressive than the Model Y.

    David
    20 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Expanding the Corvette name for an EV CUV is probably NOT a good idea.  It should be called an Electra instead.

    I disagree as Buick will have an Electra EV, Corvette needs to define their future with a performance EV be it a car or a CUV, but they need to figure out where the future will be for them and I think a Performance CUV EV under Corvette works. I honestly do not see Chevrolet having a top end EV except for a Camaro EV fitting in under the Corvette.

    oldshurst442

    As long as Tadge Juechter is Corvette's chief engineer, Corvette will NOT expand into being its own brand.

    Unless GM gives him his walking papers like they did with Doug Fehan, the chief of Corvette racing.  

    And I dont think GM is ready to let go of Tadge just yet.   I dont think GM is ready to expand on a Corvette brand any time soon. 

    If I read the comments properly on those EV teasers, the exterior of that EV is inspired by the Corvette's looks... 

    Nothing more. Nothing less.

     

    smk4565
    20 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    As long as Tadge Juechter is Corvette's chief engineer, Corvette will NOT expand into being its own brand.

    Unless GM gives him his walking papers like they did with Doug Fehan, the chief of Corvette racing.  

    And I dont think GM is ready to let go of Tadge just yet.   I dont think GM is ready to expand on a Corvette brand any time soon. 

    If I read the comments properly on those EV teasers, the exterior of that EV is inspired by the Corvette's looks... 

    Nothing more. Nothing less.

     

    But he'll one day retire or be forced out.  Or if they tell him to make a Corvette SUV, he'll have to do it.  I tend to think GM isn't that stupid to make a Corvette SUV or Corvette sedan or anything else like that.  A Corvette EV sure, but all that is is swapping the gas engine for batteries and motor, it would still be a 2 seat sports car.

    balthazar
    4 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    But he'll one day retire or be forced out.

    So what?
    One day Duntov retired (1975), and look what the Corvette went on to become (even by '84).  Juechter could retire and the Corvette could go on to even greater heights. He's not the only person that can helm the ship.

    smk4565
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    So what?
    One day Duntov retired (1975), and look what the Corvette went on to become (even by '84).  Juechter could retire and the Corvette could go on to even greater heights. He's not the only person that can helm the ship.

    Well yeah, I am sure there are other good engineers they can hire.  My point was more that the engineers and designers don't run the company, the finance people do.  And the danger is them making finance decisions over product decisions.  Because they see Tesla worth $750 billion or whatever they are worth and GM worth $70 billion and they'll probably do anything they can to compete with Tesla because the stockholders will demand it.   And Tesla copying is where a lot of car makers can get in trouble.

     

    Edited by smk4565
    balthazar
    30 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    My point was more that the engineers and designers don't run the company, the finance people do.

    That's the exact same scenario for every mainstream brand. Daimler included. Look at how the 300SL Gullwing was dropped after only 3 years, in order to crank out 4-cylinder ragtop SLs for decades. Beancounters. Had the kept it running it could've been competition for the C2 Corvette.

    There is no fundamental Tesla is doing that supports it's stock price. That's not stockholder demands, it's investor mania. And what stock holder wouldn't like to see a Corp's share price skyrocket after they bought it?

    daves87rs
    4 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Well yeah, I am sure there are other good engineers they can hire.  My point was more that the engineers and designers don't run the company, the finance people do.  And the danger is them making finance decisions over product decisions.  Because they see Tesla worth $750 billion or whatever they are worth and GM worth $70 billion and they'll probably do anything they can to compete with Tesla because the stockholders will demand it.   And Tesla copying is where a lot of car makers can get in trouble.

     

    That would be an awful idea.....

    David
    On 1/15/2021 at 7:30 PM, smk4565 said:

    A Corvette SUV is a horrible idea, they shouldn't do it. However I think GM will do it.  

    The "Corvette" name still means something because it hasn't been watered down or trashed.  If GM wants to make a high performance electric crossover, I'd say that is what Cadillac is for.  And if they want to make a high performance electric crossover with a crappier interior call it Blazer SS, or GMC Typhoon or make up a new name.

    Also not a fan of "Mustang Mach-E" because you know, it isn't an actual Mustang.  Why isn't it just Mach-E? 

    This goes to a greater problem with how trash the brand image of Ford and Chevrolet are, why they have to call everything Corvette or Mustang, why the Bronco doesn't say Ford on it, etc.  Compared to say Tesla, where the brand matters more than the model.  Ask a Corvette owner what kind of car they drive, they'll say Corvette, not Chevy, ask a Model S owner and they'll say Tesla.  GM needs to make the Chevy brand cool, not trash the Corvette name with SUVs.

    So then we can easily relate this to how Mercedes-Benz trashes everything with putting AMG on crappy FWD appliance auto's trashing the history of the AMG RWD History.

    Every auto company thinks they can do things with branding and it does not work, yet some really does.

    In this case a proper tri-motor 1000HP Corvette CUV EV AWD would work and yet you can still have as you call it the crappier interior Blazer SS, GMC Typhoon, Cadillac V edition, etc.

    ccap41
    On 1/15/2021 at 9:30 PM, smk4565 said:

    This goes to a greater problem with how trash the brand image of Ford and Chevrolet are, why they have to call everything Corvette or Mustang, why the Bronco doesn't say Ford on it, etc.  Compared to say Tesla, where the brand matters more than the model.  Ask a Corvette owner what kind of car they drive, they'll say Corvette, not Chevy, ask a Model S owner and they'll say Tesla.  GM needs to make the Chevy brand cool, not trash the Corvette name with SUVs.

    It's no different at all than Mercedes, BMW, and Audi adding the garbage "M Sport", "R-Line" and C43/E53 "aMg". 

