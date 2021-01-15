Rumorpile: Chevrolet Ponders An Expansion of the Corvette

General Motors has toyed with the idea of expanding the Corvette lineup, but has always gotten cold feet as there were worries that expansion would dilute the image. But a new report from Bloomberg says the company is considering this idea again, this time in electric form.
Sources say that designers are currently on "several Corvette-brand concept vehicles that target a wider range of buyers," that will "blend Corvette’s reputation for high-performance driving and rakish styling with creature comforts such as more interior room and storage." If approved, the new model would be electric and could arrive as early as 2025, utilizing GM's new BEV3 electric platform and Ultium batteries. The most likely candidate at the moment is a crossover, following in the footsteps of Ford with their Mach-E.
Not surprising, a GM spokesman declined to comment.
Source: Bloomberg via Automotive News (Subscription Required)
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.