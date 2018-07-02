Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Hyundai Could Take Over Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

      WHY?!

    Rumors of a possible buyer for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have popped up again. Late last week, the Asia Times learned from sources that Hyundai Motor Group CEO Chung Mong-koo is waiting for "an expected decline" in shares of FCA before launching a takeover bid attempt. This is expected to launch sometime between the summer and "prior to the Fiat-Chrysler annual shareholders’ meeting in May 2019."

    Reportedly, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne drew Hyundai's attention by using interest from Great Wall Motor.

    The deal is being spurred by Paul Singer, the principal of Elliott Management. Singer made headlines in April by pressuring Hyundai to merge with Mobius, their parts' division to create a new holding company and demanded the company to pay investors more than $10 billion in “excess cash.”

    Marchionne has been trying his damnedest to try and find a merger partner for the past few years.

    • Tried to work with General Motors CEO Mary Barra about possibly merging the two companies in 2015, but was turned down.
    • Rumors about possibly merging with Volkswagen, but was told no.
    • Various Chinese automakers considered bidding on FCA, but most deny it.
    • Great Wall was considering only purchasing Jeep. However, plans for this were put on ice

    Here is the question we find ourselves wondering about, why would Hyundai consider buying FCA? Aside from getting their hands on Jeep and Ram Trucks (FCA's money makers), FCA would be gaining the most from this possible deal.

    To throw another wrench into this, Hyundai is currently in the midsts of a reorganization effort and part of that includes possibly replacing Mong-koo who is 80 years old.

    Both FCA and Hyundai declined to comment.

    Source: Asia Times
    Thanks @regfootball for the news tip


    dfelt

    Honestly, I see no valid reason for Hyundai to do this, I can see the 80 year old leader stirring the pot to create attention for the company but not really going through with this. The future for FCA is a break up I believe and closer of some product lines. FCA was foolish to waste billions on Alfa to bring it back to life and Fiat can be the Dodge of Europe but otherwise their auto's are garbage that has no valid use in the US or other markets. 

    Sergio's leadership has been a political game of making money for this 1% club friends but no real growth of the company. He has failed in regards to growing the company and properly investing back into said name sakes.

    Sergio Failure could be the death of all these brands long term if someone does not properly step up and close down the brands that are sucking life from the company and allow to flourish those brands that can.

    Drew Dowdell

    I see this as a very good union.  

    Dodge - Sports car / Sports SUV brand

    Jeep - duh

    Ram - Trucks

    Chrysler - American luxury, plus another place to use Genesis platforms

    Kia - Where it is now, but move the K900 to Chrysler and Stinger to Dodge, while giving a shared platform for future Sedona/Pacifica and some of the crossovers with Jeep.

    Hyundai - Where it is now, maybe toss a platform or two to Chrylser to fill in the blanks.

    Genesis - Don't touch, just keep on keepin on. 

    If nothing else, just getting the economies of scale would help Chrysler and Dodge live. 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Funny, the Hyundai Accent was sold in Mexico as a Dodge in the past.    The Stinger would definitely fit in with Dodge, even has a Mopar-ish name already.  

    I could see Hyundai being a far more competent owner of Chrysler assets than Fiat has been... could be interesting. 

    Drew Dowdell

    The K900, with an appropriate restyle, would make an impressive Imperial.  And it's the kind of grandiose name the Hyundai loves

    dfelt

    I stand totally corrected by @Drew Dowdell and @Cubical-aka-Moltar You guys have convinced me of a better way forward for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram than anything Fiat / Alfa / Maserati could do.

    I am assuming that the whole FCA mess would have to be bought, so maybe Fiat could actually get a superior subcompact platform from Hyundai to replace the garbage they currently have. 

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, dfelt said:

    I stand totally corrected by @Drew Dowdell and @Cubical-aka-Moltar You guys have convinced me of a better way forward for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram than anything Fiat / Alfa / Maserati could do.

    I am assuming that the whole FCA mess would have to be bought, so maybe Fiat could actually get a superior subcompact platform from Hyundai to replace the garbage they currently have. 

    The main thing is that Kia / Hyundai have money and FCA does not. They already share some 4-cylinder engines.  They could combine transmission tech fairly easily since none of Chryslers are actually made by Chrysler.  I would imagine the Pentastar would die in favor of Kia's 3.8 liter.  A shame, but it is what it is.  Chrysler's hybrid version of it is da-bomb though and I bet Kia and Hyundai could make use of it. 

