Rumorpile: More Details On FCA's Inline-Six

Back in October, the rumorpile brought to light plans at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for a new straight-six engine to replace the Pentastar V6. This engine would be based on the new four-cylinder Global Medium Engine (GME) currently used in the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Jeep Wrangler. Max displacement is expected to be around 2.9L due to European taxes. We have some new details on this engine.

Allpar is reporting this engine is likely not going to be based on GME due to size concerns. Instead, it will be a new design that will be featuring small bores that are closely spaced, and aluminum hardening instead of steel cylinder linings. The goal is to have the engine be three-inches longer than the 2.4L four-cylinder at most.

The engine is also being designed with turbocharging, with plans to have it either match or exceed the output of the 5.7L HEMI V8. Its speculated that Jeep and Ram models would use a twin-scroll setup, while Alfa Romeo and Maserati models will use a twin-turbo setup. A set of Ferrari-designed heads are expected to appear on Alfa Romeo and Maserati models.

Allpar speculates this engine could appear in the upcoming Wagoneer or the next-generation Grand Cherokee, putting a possible timeframe of 2020 or 2021.

Source: Allpar