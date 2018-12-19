Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: More Details On FCA's Inline-Six

      We can scrap the idea of this new engine being based on the current inline-four engine

    Back in October, the rumorpile brought to light plans at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for a new straight-six engine to replace the Pentastar V6. This engine would be based on the new four-cylinder Global Medium Engine (GME) currently used in the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Jeep Wrangler. Max displacement is expected to be around 2.9L due to European taxes. We have some new details on this engine.

    Allpar is reporting this engine is likely not going to be based on GME due to size concerns. Instead, it will be a new design that will be featuring small bores that are closely spaced, and aluminum hardening instead of steel cylinder linings. The goal is to have the engine be three-inches longer than the 2.4L four-cylinder at most. 

    The engine is also being designed with turbocharging, with plans to have it either match or exceed the output of the 5.7L HEMI V8. Its speculated that Jeep and Ram models would use a twin-scroll setup, while Alfa Romeo and Maserati models will use a twin-turbo setup. A set of Ferrari-designed heads are expected to appear on Alfa Romeo and Maserati models.

    Allpar speculates this engine could appear in the upcoming Wagoneer or the next-generation Grand Cherokee, putting a possible timeframe of 2020 or 2021.

    Source: Allpar

    Guest thatjerryguy

    Guest thatjerryguy

    Posted

    Is FCA working on actual vehicles to put it in?

    smk4565

    Sounds like an excellent idea, they can replace the Pentastar and Hemi with this new engine in any of their rear drive vehicles.  I imagine they will use the e-torque system from the Ram with this.

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Sounds like an excellent idea, they can replace the Pentastar and Hemi with this new engine in any of their rear drive vehicles.  I imagine they will use the e-torque system from the Ram with this.

    Doesn't have the same ring as hemi  though.

    ocnblu

    Love the idear of an inline six, and I would drive one if it becomes available unfettered with e-torque... but it will never take the place of the Hemi in America.

    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Sounds like an excellent idea, they can replace the Pentastar and Hemi with this new engine in any of their rear drive vehicles.  I imagine they will use the e-torque system from the Ram with this.

    You could really never replace the Hemi.

    I aint talking about the numbers aspect.

    I am talking about the marketing aspect of the Hemi.

    One reason why this modern 20 year old platformed Challenger is selling is because of the Hemi moniker attached to it. 

    Listen to the whole commercial...and observe all that is in it...all MOPARS possibly powered by a HEMI.  These commercials did a lot for the MOPAR V8...

    2 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Love the idear of an inline six, and I would drive one if it becomes available unfettered with e-torque... but it will never take the place of the Hemi in America.

    You beat me to that idea by milliseconds!!!

    oldshurst442
    2 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    Indeed...I like the idea of a GC with a straight 6.

    Imma liking the idea of an Alfa Romeo Guilia with an inline 6. As much as their current 2.9 liter sounds fantastic, I could get down with an inline Ferrari version 6 very easily...

    I just hope some sort of Hellcat/Demon/Red Eye version HEMI survives and is offered in a vehicle over at FCA somewhere. As nice of an idea having an inline 6 in a Jeep GC may be, I do prefer the idea of a Hellcat GC a tad better.  Especially when Im thinking that neither Dodge or Chrysler looks like they will be surviving this new FCA direction.  I honestly do not think there will be another Charger or Challenger or 300 when these platforms finally get retired. 

    smk4565

    I would imagine a V8 remains in FCA, but who knows.  They can get 400 to 500 hp out of a six cylinder, and with CAFE, displacement taxes, emissions, etc, that may just kill the V8 because how many cars over 500 hp is FCA really going to sell, and will that justify the development cost of a V8 engine line.  If you had a pair of electric motors to a six cylinder then you have a 600+ hp engine with off the line torque, then you don't need a V8.  Or you go with pure EV's that can make whatever power you want.  Pinanfirina has an electric sports car coming with 1,700 hp and 1,900 lb-ft of torque or something crazy like that.  You can never do that with a gas engine.

    Suaviloquent

    Wonder if they’ll use Hemi combustion chamber design for the inline six. Then it’s a HEMI. 

     

    But HEMI designs were phased out everywhere...pipe dream to make a Hemi out of a non-hemi.

    oldshurst442
    2 minutes ago, Suaviloquent said:

    Wonder if they’ll use Hemi combustion chamber design for the inline six. Then it’s a HEMI. 

     

    But HEMI designs were phased out everywhere...pipe dream to make a Hemi out of a non-hemi.

    Exactly...This new Hemi aint a pure Hemi.

    And, the article does say that this inline 6 will have Ferrari designed heads.  That there is the new marketing tag. Inline 6 by Ferrari.  

    Or Ferrari derived inline 6.  Like how Car and Driver sums up the Guilia V6.

    Quote

    Seductive looks, a snarling exhaust note, and sharp handling are essential to any Italian sports car, and the racy Giulia Quadrifoglio has all three in spades. A Ferrari-derived 505-hp 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic


    So...no HEMI...

    Suaviloquent

    I think RAM and Jeep faithful will gobble up a new inline six, they could get away with calling it a HEMI as long as they get the power and the smoothness. RAM HDs have a history of using inline six, so RAM light duty already makes sense, and Jeep - everywhere really. Inline six can scale and having just bolt ons like replacing the head while having a common block is amazing, they don’t have to cost cut too much to meet the price point of a Jeep with V6 or Pacifica. This can be a very good engine. Especially if the Hellcat people, Alfa people, Maserati and Ferrari people are involved in making the block very stout as a starting point.

