2019 Genesis G70 To Start From $35,895

This week, Genesis will begin selling the 2019 G70. A base model will set you back $35,895 with a $995 destination charge - the same price as the current 2018 BMW 320i.

With the G70, you're getting a lot more car for the money. To start, there is a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder offering 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque - well above the 180 hp and 200 lb-ft in the 320i. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic. The list of standard equipment is impressive: 18-inch alloy wheels, push-button start, power front seats, 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and lane keep assist.

The model that will intrigue driving enthusiasts will be the G70 Sport. This is the only G70 model that will have a six-speed manual. There of course are some other goodies such as imited-slip differential, Brembo brakes with performance pads, a sport exhaust system, and Michelin PS4 summer tires. It will set you back $38,895.

Those wanting more power will need to step up to the turbocharged 3.3L V6 with 365 horsepower that begins at $44,745 for the Advanced RWD. Stepping up to the V6 also nets you the Brembo brakes, leather upholstery, navigation, and full-LED headlights.

All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option on all models except for the Sport with the manual.

Genesis will be offering two launch edition models of the G70. The Design Edition will come with a forest green exterior with cream colored leather seats; and dark green coloring for interior panels. RWD models get 19-inch alloys with Michelin PS4 summer tires, while AWD models make do with a heated steering wheel. The Dynamic Edition gets unique suspension tuning, summer tires, performance brake pads, and a improved cooling system. Both models will come with the 3.3L turbo V6. Pricing for these models are $49,745 and $51,245 respectively. Genesis is only planning on building 400 of each model.

Source: Genesis

