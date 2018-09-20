2019 Genesis G70 To Start From $35,895

This week, Genesis will begin selling the 2019 G70. A base model will set you back $35,895 with a $995 destination charge - the same price as the current 2018 BMW 320i.
With the G70, you're getting a lot more car for the money. To start, there is a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder offering 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque - well above the 180 hp and 200 lb-ft in the 320i. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic. The list of standard equipment is impressive: 18-inch alloy wheels, push-button start, power front seats, 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and lane keep assist.
The model that will intrigue driving enthusiasts will be the G70 Sport. This is the only G70 model that will have a six-speed manual. There of course are some other goodies such as imited-slip differential, Brembo brakes with performance pads, a sport exhaust system, and Michelin PS4 summer tires. It will set you back $38,895.
Those wanting more power will need to step up to the turbocharged 3.3L V6 with 365 horsepower that begins at $44,745 for the Advanced RWD. Stepping up to the V6 also nets you the Brembo brakes, leather upholstery, navigation, and full-LED headlights.
All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option on all models except for the Sport with the manual.
Genesis will be offering two launch edition models of the G70. The Design Edition will come with a forest green exterior with cream colored leather seats; and dark green coloring for interior panels. RWD models get 19-inch alloys with Michelin PS4 summer tires, while AWD models make do with a heated steering wheel. The Dynamic Edition gets unique suspension tuning, summer tires, performance brake pads, and a improved cooling system. Both models will come with the 3.3L turbo V6. Pricing for these models are $49,745 and $51,245 respectively. Genesis is only planning on building 400 of each model.
Source: Genesis
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., September 19, 2018 – The 2019 Genesis G70 goes on sale this week with either a 2.0T inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine or a 3.3T V-6 twin-turbocharged engine. G70s equipped with the 2.0T engine are available in six generously equipped trim levels, including a special manual transmission Sport package, with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $34,900. The G70s equipped with the 3.3T engine are available in four generously equipped trim levels, plus two limited production Special Edition models, with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $43,750.
G70 2.0T is offered in six trim levels: Advanced, Elite, Prestige, Dynamic, Sport and Sport M/T, while G70 3.3T variants are available in four trim levels: Advanced, Elite, Prestige and Sport. The two limited production Special Edition 3.3T packages: Dynamic Special Edition and Design Special Edition, will only be produced in quantities of 400 units each. Every G70 sedan comes standard with class-leading active and passive safety technology, refined interior appointments and driver-focused features.
|
G70 Trim
|
MSRP
|
|
Launch Editions
|
MSRP
|
2.0T Advanced RWD
|
$34,900
|
Design RWD
|
$48,750
|
2.0T Advanced AWD
|
$36,900
|
Dynamic RWD
|
$50,250
|
2.0T Sport M/T RWD
|
$37,900
|
Design AWD
|
$50,750
|
3.3T Advanced RWD
|
$43,750
|
Dynamic AWD
|
$52,250
|
3.3T Advanced AWD
|
$45,750
|
MSRP excludes $995 destination charge.
G70 Advanced 2.0T RWD: $34,900
The list of standard features on the 252-hp, G70 Advanced 2.0T trim is competitive. Rear-wheel drive is standard; the AWD Package, available on all trim levels except 2.0T Sport with the 6-speed manual transmission, adds HTRAC all-wheel drive and a heated steering wheel.
Performance
|
· 2.0L I4 T-GDI (252HP/260lb-ft)
(255HP/260lb-ft with M/T)
|
· 8-speed A/T with paddle shifters & rev match
|
· Shift-by-Wire
|
· Idle Stop & Go (ISG)
|
· MacPherson strut front & multi-link rear suspension
|
· Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
|
· Rack-mounted Motor-driven Power Steering (R-MDPS)
|
· Intelligent drive mode
Exterior
|
· LED daytime running lights
|
· LED taillights
|
· Heated outside mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators
|
·18-inch alloy wheels with Michelin all-season tires (P225/45R18)
|
· Hands-free smart trunk
|
Interior
|
· Proximity key with push-button start
|
· Stainless steel front door sill plates
|
· 12-way power driver’s seat including four-way power lumbar
|
· Power windows with front and rear auto-up/down
|
· 8-way power passenger’s seat
|
· Electronic parking brake
|
· 60/40 split-folding rear seat
|
· Dual automatic climate control
|
· Perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
|
· Auto-dimming rear-view mirror with HomeLink
|
· Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|
· Leatherette seating surfaces
|
· Illuminated front vanity mirrors with sliding sun visors
|
· Rear seat folding armrest with cup holders
|
· Front map light & pin light
|
· Bluetooth® hands-free phone system
|
· Rearview camera with parking guidelines
|
· Steering wheel audio, cruise & phone controls
Multimedia
|
· HD Radio
|
· 2 front USB ports; 1 rear USB port
|
· 7-inch color LCD multi-information display
|
· Genesis Connected Services telematics
· 8-inch display audio screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and rearview camera with parking guidelines
Safety
|
· Forward Collision Avoidance with Pedestrian Detection
|
· Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
|
|
· Tire Pressure Monitoring System with tire pressure indicators
|
· Lane Keep Assist
|
|
· High Beam Assist
|
· Driver Attention Warning
|
|
· Blind-Spot Collision Warning with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
|
· 7 airbags: dual front, front side, side curtain, and driver knee
|
|
|
· Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) w/ESC & TCS
|
· Hillstart Assist Control (HAC) / Brake Assist (BA)
|
|
· Front seatbelt pre-tensioners
|
· Automatic halogen headlights
G70 Advanced 2.0T AWD: $36,900
Includes all above-referenced G70 Advanced 2.0T RWD content plus:
|
· HTRAC® AWD System
|
· Heated steering wheel
2.0T Elite: $39,900 ($41,900 with AWD)
To the 2.0T Advanced trim level, G70 2.0T Elite adds:
|
· Full LED headlights
|
· Rain-sensing windshield wipers
|
· Front passenger seat walk-in device
|
· Integrated Memory System (IMS)
|
· Front and rear parking sensors
|
· Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|
· Power-folding, auto-dimming exterior mirrors
|
· Heated and ventilated front seats
|
· Lexicon 15-speaker audio system with Quantum Logic Surround and Clari-Fi Music Restoration Technology
|
· Integrated navigation system with complimentary lifetime traffic updates
|
· Leather seating surfaces
|
· Sunroof
|
· Genesis logo approach lights
|
· Aluminum door and console trim
2.0T Prestige: $44,900 (AWD only)
G70 2.0T Prestige adds even more feature content:
|
· Power driver seat cushion extension
|
· Heads-up display (HUD)
|
· Front passenger four-way power lumbar
|
· Qi wireless charging pad
|
· Nappa leather seating surfaces with luxury quilting
|
· Surround-view monitor
|
· Heated rear seats
|
· Low Beam Assist
|
· Dinamica microfiber headliner
|
2.0T Dynamic: $43,900 ($45,900 with AWD)
Aimed at drivers who want even more performance, G70 2.0T Dynamic adds:
|
· Limited-slip differential (RWD only)
|
· 19-inch alloy wheels with Michelin PS4 summer tires (F P225/40R19, R P255/35R19)
2.0T Sport: $44,900 ($46,900 with AWD)
The pinnacle of performance is G70 2.0T Sport, which builds on feature content from G70 2.0T Prestige.
|
· 19-inch alloy wheels with Michelin PS4 summer tires (F P225/40R19, R P255/35R19)
|
· Nappa leather seating surfaces with sport quilting (choice of red or gray contrast stitching with black interior)
|
· Limited-slip differential (RWD only)
|
· Dark chrome grille and daylight opening
|
· Copper headlight bezel accents
|
· Alloy pedals
|
· Dark tint taillight covers
|
2.0T Sport 6MT: $37,900
G70 2.0T Sport 6MT comes standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox and even more performance-oriented equipment.
|
· Multi-plate type limited-slip differential
|
· Sport exhaust system
|
· Brembo braking system with
performance brake pads
|
· Manual parking brake
|
· 19-inch alloy wheels with Michelin PS4 summer tires (F P225/40R19, R P255/35R19)
|
· Aluminum door & console trim
|
· Full LED headlights
|
· Heated and ventilated front seats
|
· Power driver seat cushion extension
|
· Integrated Memory System (IMS)
|
· Alloy pedals
|
· Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|
· Lexicon 15-speaker audio system with Quantum Logic Surround and Clari-Fi Music Restoration Technology
|
· Tire Mobility Kit (TMK)
3.3T Advanced: $43,750 ($45,750 with AWD)
Standard features on the 365-hp/376lb-ft, G70 3.3T Advanced generously reinforce its sport-sedan image, adding to or replacing content on G70 2.0T Advanced. Rear-wheel drive is standard.
|
· Multi-plate type limited-slip differential
|
· Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|
· Brembo braking system
|
· Dual exhaust
|
· Sport-tuned suspension
|
· Steering with variable gear ratio
|
· Alloy pedals
|
· Integrated Memory System (IMS)
|
· Full LED headlights
|
· Integrated navigation system
|
· Genesis logo approach lights
|
· Aluminum door and console trim
|
· Leather seating surfaces with heating and ventilation
|
· Power driver seat bolster
|
· Power driver seat cushion extension
|
· Front passenger seat four-way power lumbar
|
· Front passenger seat walk-in device
|
· Power folding, auto-dimming outside mirrors
|
· 19-inch alloy wheels with Michelin PS4 summer tires (F P225/40R19, R P255/35R19); all-season tires for AWD models
|
· Lexicon 15-speaker audio system with Quantum Logic Surround and Clari-Fi Music Restoration Technology
G70 Advanced 3.3T AWD: $45,750
Includes all above-referenced G70 Advanced 3.3T RWD content plus:
|
· HTRAC® AWD System
|
· Heated steering wheel
|
· 18-inch alloy wheels & all-season tires (F & R P225/45R18)
|
3.3T Elite: $45,500 ($47,500 with AWD)
To the 3.3T Advanced trim level, G70 3.3T Elite adds:
|
· Low Beam Assist (LBA)
|
· Front and rear parking sensors
|
· Sunroof
|
· Qi wireless charging pad
|
· Rain-sensing windshield wipers
|
3.3T Prestige: $48,000 ($50,000 with AWD)
G70 3.3T Prestige adds even more feature content:
|
· Heads-up display (HUD)
|
· Surround-view monitor (SVM)
|
· Dinamica microfiber headliner
|
