  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Hummer Is Back As A 1,000 HP Truck By GMC

      ...and 11,500 lb-ft of torque...

    The rumors that have been swirling around for the past year have been laid to rest this morning. General Motors announced that Hummer will be returning as GMC-branded electric pickup truck boasting 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque. 0-60 mph will take three seconds. Those hoping for details about battery capacity, charging, and price will need to keep waiting until May 20th when GMC will officially show off the truck. Before then, GMC will preview the truck in a thirty second ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

    “GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs and the GMC HUMMER EV takes this to new heights. We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising," said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC in a statement.

    Production will take place at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant, with sales beginning next fall.

    Source: GMC

    GMC HUMMER EV Pairs Incredible Capability, Zero Emissions

    • “Quiet Revolution” campaign telegraphs GMC’s future with its first all-electric truck

    DETROIT – GMC will introduce the GMC HUMMER EV, bringing bold design and remarkable capability to the electrified vehicle space, during this weekend’s big game, in an ad titled “Quiet Revolution.”

    The spot juxtaposes the staggering anticipated performance metrics of GMC’s first all-electric truck with the remarkable quietness inherent in the operation of an electric vehicle.

    The GMC HUMMER EV truck will showcase the GMC brand’s design and engineering potential, and will feature:

    • 1,000 horsepower
    • 11,500 lb-ft of torque
    • 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds

    “GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs and the GMC HUMMER EV takes this to new heights,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising.”

    The GMC HUMMER EV will be revealed on May 20, 2020 and built in Michigan at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.

    The 30-second TV spot is scheduled to air during the second quarter of the big game. The spot highlights the anticipated performance of GMC’s all-electric super truck, which will generate remarkable metrics in terms of horsepower, torque and acceleration while providing incredible on- and off-road capability. All of this is combined with the vastly reduced noise and zero emissions inherent in the operation of an electric vehicle.

    As part of the digital and social media marketing push surrounding the big game ad, GMC will take over the YouTube homepage masthead on Friday, Jan. 31. Customers can follow the conversation at #GMCHummerEV.

    balthazar

    Holy crap.

    I kinda liked the Hummer design DNA, but I really like the teaser shot’s peek: same DNA but really upscale/futuristic. Excellent idea to sub-brand it under GMC. 
    I expect it’s going to to be mad expensive tho.

    dfelt

    Awesome, so EXCITED to see the reveal on May 20th 2020.

    EXCITEMENT!

    Brought to you by the fine folk's at GMC

    I totally agree with @balthazar that the Hummer design DNA is very upscale / futuristic and should do well as a sub brand of GMC. Be interesting to see what the starting price will be. I expect this will be around $80K and go up and over $100K for the fully loaded AWD 1,000HP / 11,500 lbft of torque monster. I can see them selling every one they make if they deliver on the quality, specs and rich looking DNA Style.

    smk4565

    Now we are talking, let’s just see when GM gets it to production and how true they stay to the numbers.  I suspect they will but the 1,000 hp version could be $150,000 and I think that is fine, there will be less powerful, lower priced options than the 1,000 hp model.

    Once this gets affordable this is why gas engines are also on death row.  The C9 Corvette should have this powertrain.

    riviera74
    5 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Now we are talking, let’s just see when GM gets it to production and how true they stay to the numbers.  I suspect they will but the 1,000 hp version could be $150,000 and I think that is fine, there will be less powerful, lower priced options than the 1,000 hp model.

    Once this gets affordable this is why gas engines are also on death row.  The C9 Corvette should have this powertrain.

    Yes the C9 should have this powertrain, along with the current mid-engine version.  See what sells and what does not.

    As for Hummer by GMC, GM should have done this the first time 20 years ago.  A Hummer EV is a bonus to making it a GMC sub-brand like Denali.  I wonder how the Eco-warriors will respond to this.

    dfelt

    Agree that Hummer should have always been a sub-brand of GMC as a special off road product line. I am excited to see it on 5/20/2020 and learn more about it. I hope they really hit a home run on the style and interior. 

    smk4565

    Hopefully this is a Wrangler/Bronco type vehicle in EV form.  I think making it a huge full size SUV that is H2 size will be a miss.  I don't see it doing well as a pick up truck either.   A Jeep Grand Cherokee sized SUV is the way to go, with that off road ability and nicer interior than you'd get in a Ford or Jeep, more like a GMC Denali level interior.

    balthazar
    33 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Hopefully this is a Wrangler/Bronco type vehicle in EV form.  I think making it a huge full size SUV that is H2 size will be a miss.

    Is the literally exact same size g550 also a "huge full size SUV miss"??

    William Maley
    52 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Hopefully this is a Wrangler/Bronco type vehicle in EV form.  I think making it a huge full size SUV that is H2 size will be a miss.  I don't see it doing well as a pick up truck either.   A Jeep Grand Cherokee sized SUV is the way to go, with that off road ability and nicer interior than you'd get in a Ford or Jeep, more like a GMC Denali level interior.

    Umm, you do know this is a pickup right?! There is a talk of an SUV, but rumor has it that it hinges on whether or not the truck does decently in sales.

    smk4565
    25 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Is the literally exact same size g550 also a "huge full size SUV miss"??

    The G550 is a mid-size SUV.  It is smaller than a GLE.  

    The GMC Hummer should be a mid-size SUV, which hits the sweet spot of the market, also makes it better off road.

    13 minutes ago, William Maley said:

    Umm, you do know this is a pickup right?! There is a talk of an SUV, but rumor has it that it hinges on whether or not the truck does decently in sales.

    If it is a pickup I think it will fall flat.  SUV is a bigger market segment, and the Cybertruck is going to be out and steal the thunder from the market.  Also luxury pickups have failed in the past, the Escalade EXT, the 2 Lincoln attempts, the Hummer truck, Mercedes didn't even try here and is pulling the plug elsewhere, etc.  The $100k+ luxury pickup market is non-existent,  Sure they can try to create it, but that is tough sledding.  

    balthazar

    Google claims a g550 is 189-191”, and an H2 is 189”.

    Individual pickups FAR outsell any individual SUV.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Google claims a g550 is 189-191”, and an H2 is 189”.

    Individual pickups FAR outsell any individual SUV.

    H2 is much wider and taller, and the H2 was 203.5 inches long because it is a Tahoe.  

    Individual pickups sell more because there are fewer of them.  Add up the pickups then compare it to SUV's, there were 8.27 million SUV's sold in the USA in 2019 vs 3.11 million pickups.   And pickups have a much higher fleet rate than SUV's in general.  And there were zero light duty pickups sold in the USA over $100,000 last year, while SUV's do sell for over $100k.

    I think the GMC Hummer is going to be expensive given their specs, so their best chance at sales success is SUV.  

    balthazar
    18 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    ...the H2 was 203.5 inches long because it is a Tahoe.  

    No; it was not 'A Tahoe'. And :

    Screen Shot 2020-01-30 at 10.22.59 PM.png

     

    Individual pickups sell more because there are fewer of them.


    That makes absolutely no sense.
    If you want to introduce a model that has the highest potential for volume, you introduce a pick-up. It's not a viable approach to introduce 10 SUV/CUVs at once in order to outsell a single pick-up line, just because.

    smk4565

    Wikipedia said 203 inches. 

    If it was only 189 it didn't seem it since it was 6,600 lbs and the H3 was 188 inches long which seemed much smaller.

    But I think 190 inches long is a good spot for a new GMC Hummer.

    balthazar

    Actually that same spec chart said 6400.

    But in a world where a 180" long unibody 2-seater weighs 4400lbs, 6400 seems totally relative.

    daves87rs

    Heck, I’m just hoping for cheaper models for this...

    I was sold at the front lighting up the way it did.... 🙂

    Front looks cool as well......

    surreal1272
    10 hours ago, balthazar said:

    No; it was not 'A Tahoe'. And :

    Screen Shot 2020-01-30 at 10.22.59 PM.png

     

     


    That makes absolutely no sense.
    If you want to introduce a model that has the highest potential for volume, you introduce a pick-up. It's not a viable approach to introduce 10 SUV/CUVs at once in order to outsell a single pick-up line, just because.

    That is conflicting info on the length. Every other site says 203 inches and I checked at least ten different sites on this. The site you're using seems to be the only one measuring it at 189", which seems obscenely short.

    ccap41
    13 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Is the literally exact same size g550 also a "huge full size SUV miss"??

    An H2 is not even remotely the same size as a G Wagen. 

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    OK- thanks for the correction. Always good to cross-reference!

    No worries. These sites can be tricky with older model cars lol. 

  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      GMC News: GMC Debuts the 2021 GMC Yukon
      By Drew Dowdell
      At an event in Vail, Colorado today, GMC took the wraps off the 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL.  As before, the top of the Yukon lineup will be the Denali trim, but joining the Denali for the first time is the brand's new AT4 trim which is a more off-road ready version.
      The Yukon gets an all-new interior while the Denali gets its own exclusive version. The Denali instrument panel is completely new and there are also unique seats  and four color themes.  Real wood trims with a natural look and texture join with a Denali only leather, hand-stitched interior.  For the driver, there is a 15-inch diagonal multicolor heads-up display.  On the Denali, AT4, and SLT trims, there is an available power sliding center console that allow the console to slide back up to 10 inches offering a large storage area. 
      Joining the lineup is the AT4 version. All GMC nameplates except the Savanna will be getting an AT4 version by the end of this year.  The Yukon AT4 gets a unique front fascia, and body color or dark accents around the outside, and a pair of red recovery hooks on the front.  The AT4 can be ordered with a four-corner air ride adaptive suspension that can raise the vehicle an additional 2-inches. The air ride system also lowers the vehicle 0.75 of an inch when at speed and can lower the vehicle up to two inches for easier ingress and egress. 
      Also included in the Yukon AT4 are at two-speed transfer case, 20-inch wheels, traction select system with off-road mode, hill descent control, skid plats, AT4-exclusive leather appointed seats, heated steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats, and heated outboard second row seats. 
      The 4th generation of GM's magnetic ride control is available in certain trims. Also available is an electronic limited slip differential. When in 4WD low, the eLSD operates at full lock to prevent wheelslip. 
      The Yukon will offer three engine choices. An all-new version of the 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque is a buy-up option. Standard is the venerable 5.3-liter, updated with new stop/start technology and dynamic fuel management which can allow the vehicle to run on as few a two cylinders.  Additionally, a 3.0 liter inline 6-cylinder turbo diesel joins the Yukon for the first time.  No matter which engine is selected, the transmission is a 10-speed automatic activated through GMC's new Electronic Precision Shift push-button selector. 
      Like the recently revealed 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, the Yukon gains 4.9-inches in wheelbase and that leads to a big increase in interior room.
        2020 Yukon   2021 Yukon Change Wheelbase (inches)
      116
      120.9
      +4.9
      Overall Length (inches)
      203.9
      210.0
      +6.1
      Legroom – Third Row
      24.8
      34.9
      +10.1
      Cargo Room Behind Third Row (cubic feet)
      15.3
      25.5
      +10.2
      Maximum Cargo Room
      (cubic feet)
      94.7
      122.9
      +28.2
       
        2020 Yukon XL 2021 Yukon XL Change Wheelbase (inches)
      130
      134.1
      +4.1
      Overall Length (inches)
      224.3
      225.2
      +0.9
      Legroom – Third Row (inches)
      34.5
      36.7
      +2.2
      Cargo Room Behind Third Row (cubic feet)
      39.3
      41.1
      +1.8
      Maximum Cargo Room
      (cubic feet)
      121.7
      144.7
      +23
       
      The 2021 Yukon and Yukon XL go on sale later this year with pricing to be released closer to on sale date. 
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      GMC Debuts the 2021 GMC Yukon
      By Drew Dowdell
      At an event in Vail, Colorado today, GMC took the wraps off the 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL.  As before, the top of the Yukon lineup will be the Denali trim, but joining the Denali for the first time is the brand's new AT4 trim which is a more off-road ready version.
      The Yukon gets an all-new interior while the Denali gets its own exclusive version. The Denali instrument panel is completely new and there are also unique seats  and four color themes.  Real wood trims with a natural look and texture join with a Denali only leather, hand-stitched interior.  For the driver, there is a 15-inch diagonal multicolor heads-up display.  On the Denali, AT4, and SLT trims, there is an available power sliding center console that allow the console to slide back up to 10 inches offering a large storage area. 
      Joining the lineup is the AT4 version. All GMC nameplates except the Savanna will be getting an AT4 version by the end of this year.  The Yukon AT4 gets a unique front fascia, and body color or dark accents around the outside, and a pair of red recovery hooks on the front.  The AT4 can be ordered with a four-corner air ride adaptive suspension that can raise the vehicle an additional 2-inches. The air ride system also lowers the vehicle 0.75 of an inch when at speed and can lower the vehicle up to two inches for easier ingress and egress. 
      Also included in the Yukon AT4 are at two-speed transfer case, 20-inch wheels, traction select system with off-road mode, hill descent control, skid plats, AT4-exclusive leather appointed seats, heated steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats, and heated outboard second row seats. 
      The 4th generation of GM's magnetic ride control is available in certain trims. Also available is an electronic limited slip differential. When in 4WD low, the eLSD operates at full lock to prevent wheelslip. 
      The Yukon will offer three engine choices. An all-new version of the 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque is a buy-up option. Standard is the venerable 5.3-liter, updated with new stop/start technology and dynamic fuel management which can allow the vehicle to run on as few a two cylinders.  Additionally, a 3.0 liter inline 6-cylinder turbo diesel joins the Yukon for the first time.  No matter which engine is selected, the transmission is a 10-speed automatic activated through GMC's new Electronic Precision Shift push-button selector. 
      Like the recently revealed 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, the Yukon gains 4.9-inches in wheelbase and that leads to a big increase in interior room.
        2020 Yukon   2021 Yukon Change Wheelbase (inches)
      116
      120.9
      +4.9
      Overall Length (inches)
      203.9
      210.0
      +6.1
      Legroom – Third Row
      24.8
      34.9
      +10.1
      Cargo Room Behind Third Row (cubic feet)
      15.3
      25.5
      +10.2
      Maximum Cargo Room
      (cubic feet)
      94.7
      122.9
      +28.2
       
        2020 Yukon XL 2021 Yukon XL Change Wheelbase (inches)
      130
      134.1
      +4.1
      Overall Length (inches)
      224.3
      225.2
      +0.9
      Legroom – Third Row (inches)
      34.5
      36.7
      +2.2
      Cargo Room Behind Third Row (cubic feet)
      39.3
      41.1
      +1.8
      Maximum Cargo Room
      (cubic feet)
      121.7
      144.7
      +23
       
      The 2021 Yukon and Yukon XL go on sale later this year with pricing to be released closer to on sale date. 
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      GMC News: GMC Refreshes the Canyon for 2021
      By Drew Dowdell
      GMC had a hit on their hand when they introduced the GMC Canyon for the 2015 model year, but they've not done a lot to refresh the truck visually since then. Six years is a long time for a truck to go without a refresh, but in 2021 the Canyon will get one.
      In addition to the visual refresh, the Canyon is getting a new AT4 trim line like that of its big brother the Sierra.  The AT4 designation brings new 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires on 17-inch aluminum wheels, an off-road tuned suspension with advanced hill descent control system, four-wheel drive standard along with a G80 rear automatic locking differential, and a transfer case skid plate.  Visually, the grille is larger and there are now red recovery hooks. The seats have Kalahari stitching in AT4 headrest embroidery.
      The Denali is also getting some upgrades. The grille has been updated with a more sculpted and layered pattern. Chrome assist steps are standard along with a swath of other chrome accents. It is equipped with 20-inch diamond cut wheels and the look has been updated to match the Sierra. Inside there is now open-pore ash wood trim, aluminum trim, unique stitching, and a new cocoa/dark atmosphere color theme.  Heated/Cooled seats and a heated steering wheel are standard.
      Both trims come standard with the 308 horsepower 3.6-liter V6 or the 2.8-liter diesel with 369 lb-ft of torque.
      The 2021 Canyon will go on sale later this year.



       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      GMC Refreshes the Canyon for 2021
      By Drew Dowdell
      GMC had a hit on their hand when they introduced the GMC Canyon for the 2015 model year, but they've not done a lot to refresh the truck visually since then. Six years is a long time for a truck to go without a refresh, but in 2021 the Canyon will get one.
      In addition to the visual refresh, the Canyon is getting a new AT4 trim line like that of its big brother the Sierra.  The AT4 designation brings new 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires on 17-inch aluminum wheels, an off-road tuned suspension with advanced hill descent control system, four-wheel drive standard along with a G80 rear automatic locking differential, and a transfer case skid plate.  Visually, the grille is larger and there are now red recovery hooks. The seats have Kalahari stitching in AT4 headrest embroidery.
      The Denali is also getting some upgrades. The grille has been updated with a more sculpted and layered pattern. Chrome assist steps are standard along with a swath of other chrome accents. It is equipped with 20-inch diamond cut wheels and the look has been updated to match the Sierra. Inside there is now open-pore ash wood trim, aluminum trim, unique stitching, and a new cocoa/dark atmosphere color theme.  Heated/Cooled seats and a heated steering wheel are standard.
      Both trims come standard with the 308 horsepower 3.6-liter V6 or the 2.8-liter diesel with 369 lb-ft of torque.
      The 2021 Canyon will go on sale later this year.



       
    • William Maley
      GM News: General Motors Plans A Revival of Hummer
      By William Maley
      General Motors will be bringing back the Hummer name to sell a new electric truck as part of the GMC lineup.
      The Wall Street Journal first broke the news yesterday with GM moving forward on plans to bring Hummer back that was first reported back in June. The report also said that the company would tout the return with a Super Bowl ad featuring NBA star LeBron James. GM declined to comment.
      The decision is likely due to the planned $3 billion investment for the Detroit-Hamtramck plant that we reported back in October. The investment is to gear up the plant to build an electric pickup for GMC and an electric Cadillac SUV by 2023. But in 2021, the plant will produce a "low volume BT1 pickup" under a different brand. At the time we speculated that it may be Hummer. This seems to lineup with the reporting done by the Wall Street Journal which says the truck will be similar in design to the Jeep Renegade.
      Bloomberg adds that there are plans for a large SUV for Hummer if the truck proves successful according to sources. The sources also say that the company is considering selling the new Hummer truck in existing dealers under the name of “Hummer by GMC.”
      Source: Wall Street Journal (Subscription Required), Automotive News (Subscription Required)
      H/T to @balthazar for alerting us to this story

      View full article

  • Posts

    • USA-1
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By USA-1 · Posted

      Everything is Doom and Gloom from the MSM like Bloomberg News. U.S. Economy is strong as is Wall St. and holding, not that the MSM would want to tell you such. I wouldn't cash in your 401K and move to Canada just yet. 
    • USA-1
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By USA-1 · Posted

      LS BEAST!! Boring first half. Second half was def. better, Chief's came back out to win and deserved it after their 50 yr. drought. J Lo is a clueless, washed up, SJW moron.
    • daves87rs
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By daves87rs · Posted

      Nice! Gives me hope that our Trax will be a good trip car....
    • balthazar
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By balthazar · Posted

      Watched the game, no stake or favorite. Only football game I watch all year, and if its lame, I bail. Not a sports fan. J-Lo’s lower half is immense; I wasn’t aware just how much so. I’ve heard there are legions of fans. I’m not among them.
    • oldshurst442
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      I saw the SuperBowl in peace. My first day off in God knows how long.  Except the CRTC (The Canadian version of the FCC) passed a law a couple of years ago...again...but this time more strict, that ANY feed, it dont matter if ther SuperBowl is broadcasted and viewed by an American channel, the Canadian channel will be simulcasted instead and the famous "SuperBowl" commercials will not be broadcasted on Canadian TV because of a lack of Canadian content.  Not that I have ever watched the Superbowl for the commercials, I do watch the game for the game itself, but the commercials are part of the show... Anyway...I never liked the Niners in my life, but have loved seeing  Montana to Rice and then Young to Rice...those were fun games back in the day. I have no affinity to the Chiefs. I am a Cowboys fan through and through....so when the Cowboys got eliminated  3-4 games left in the season, I kinda stopped watching football.   I dont like Mahomes and I dont like Jimmy G either.   I did not enjoy this game all that much.  For all the reasons I stated above. Im sure it was an exciting game to watch for  some, but not to me.  With all that hype about Mahomes, I did not see greatness. I saw a young, good QB...that has some legs on him and that got him outta trouble, but that's it. With all that hype surrounding the Niners D, I did not see anything special in that either. Jimmy G has been hyped before also. But I did not see anything great there. A couple of rifled passes when they got a 20 poiint lead, a couple a "trademark" running game plays to end the first half or to start the 2nd half...I dont remember as that's how bored I was and that is it. Maybe Im peeved at the dumb assed Cowboys season this year and that is why Im bitter... Anyway...   Idd just like to say that we did get a couple of commercials... I got to see 2 Hummer commercials.  Boring. I saw the Hyundai Sonata "pahking the cah" commercial.  Wicked smart cah... Seeing that Im a Boston Bruins guy and that Hyundai commercial featured the Standel'ls Dirty Water...a song that various Boston sports teams play after a win, including the Bruins, Ill post this to end the post.   PS:  MONTREAL is my home.   OK...Ill play a Montreal song too.  Stupid Habs wont make the playoffs again this year...Although Im happy about it, Im also sad.    

