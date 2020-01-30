Hummer Is Back As A 1,000 HP Truck By GMC

The rumors that have been swirling around for the past year have been laid to rest this morning. General Motors announced that Hummer will be returning as GMC-branded electric pickup truck boasting 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque. 0-60 mph will take three seconds. Those hoping for details about battery capacity, charging, and price will need to keep waiting until May 20th when GMC will officially show off the truck. Before then, GMC will preview the truck in a thirty second ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs and the GMC HUMMER EV takes this to new heights. We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising," said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC in a statement.

Production will take place at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant, with sales beginning next fall.

Source: GMC

GMC HUMMER EV Pairs Incredible Capability, Zero Emissions

“Quiet Revolution” campaign telegraphs GMC’s future with its first all-electric truck

DETROIT – GMC will introduce the GMC HUMMER EV, bringing bold design and remarkable capability to the electrified vehicle space, during this weekend’s big game, in an ad titled “Quiet Revolution.”

The spot juxtaposes the staggering anticipated performance metrics of GMC’s first all-electric truck with the remarkable quietness inherent in the operation of an electric vehicle.

The GMC HUMMER EV truck will showcase the GMC brand’s design and engineering potential, and will feature:

1,000 horsepower

11,500 lb-ft of torque

0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds

The GMC HUMMER EV will be revealed on May 20, 2020 and built in Michigan at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.

The 30-second TV spot is scheduled to air during the second quarter of the big game. The spot highlights the anticipated performance of GMC’s all-electric super truck, which will generate remarkable metrics in terms of horsepower, torque and acceleration while providing incredible on- and off-road capability. All of this is combined with the vastly reduced noise and zero emissions inherent in the operation of an electric vehicle.

As part of the digital and social media marketing push surrounding the big game ad, GMC will take over the YouTube homepage masthead on Friday, Jan. 31. Customers can follow the conversation at #GMCHummerEV.