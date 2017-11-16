Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    GM Expects To Make A Profit On EVs With the Launch of A New Platform

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra spoke yesterday at the Barclays Global Automotive Conference in New York. During her talk, Barra said the company expects to make a profit off electric vehicles once they launch their next-generation EV platform.

    “We are working to provide desirable, obtainable and profitable vehicles that deliver a range of over 300 miles. There’s a lot of really creative things we’re doing to achieve that profitability point for that new platform,” Barra said to investors.

    The next-generation modular platform, due in 2021 will play a pivotal role in GM's plan to launch 20 all-new electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by 2023. The platform will help drop the total per-unit cost by 30 percent or more. It will be used across a number of GM brands and various segments.

    GM is also working on a new battery system that will cut the per-kilowatt-hour from $145 to under $100 by 2021.

    Before these two launches, GM will be introducing four new EV and hydrogen vehicles. Two of those will be launch by April 2019 according to a GM spokesman. At least two vehicles will be small crossovers according to Automotive News. It is expected the electric models will use the underpinnings of the Chevrolet Bolt.

    The company has a set a goal of a million electric vehicles by 2026 - with most happening in China due to their strict production quotas for EVs. 

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Reuters

    Edited by William Maley

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, William Maley said:

    There’s a lot of really creative things we’re doing to achieve that profitability point for that new platform,”

    Ahhhh exactly what I want to read.. 

    Super expensive powertrain and technology but it'll be in a tin shell with no insulation and plastic seats. 

    dfelt
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Ahhhh exactly what I want to read.. 

    Super expensive powertrain and technology but it'll be in a tin shell with no insulation and plastic seats. 

    I hope not as one of the things that I love about the bolt is the triple seals on the door and the vault like solid nature of the auto and how quiet it is. If only they would drop or give an alternative color to that damn white V accent, my wife would say lets buy one.

    Happy Wife, Happy Life!

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Awesome news to hear they already are working on EV platform 2.0 and have plans to have it profitable. This is outstanding news.

    GM is flawed, but they always seem to come through in the end. Were I a betting man I would have no trouble betting money on their success..

    riviera74
    7 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    GM is flawed, but they always seem to come through in the end. Were I a betting man I would have no trouble betting money on their success..

    Yes GM starts with a lot of meh.  Then again, who starts perfectly and never drops the ball on execution?

    dfelt
    9 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    GM is flawed, but they always seem to come through in the end. Were I a betting man I would have no trouble betting money on their success..

    Makes me want to buy stock in them! Now to find the money. :P 

    smk4565

    I like the looks on the small crossover.   I wouldn't buy a crossover, but given the proportions designers have to work with on compact crossovers, I think that one looks pretty good.

    These batteries will come down in price.  Probably by 2026 the batteries will be $60 per kilowatt hour.

