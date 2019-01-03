Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Mark Reuss Takes On Role of President of GM

      Succeeds Dan Ammann who will be heading up Cruise Automation

    Aside from announcing fourth-quarter sales numbers, General Motors had another big announcement today. GM's Product chief Mark Reuss will succeed Dan Ammann as the company's president. The appointment is effective immediately according to the company. 

    “I am very proud to have spent my entire career at General Motors, and to now take on this new role is truly a great honor. With our current lineup of outstanding cars, trucks, and crossovers around the world, I’m looking forward to keeping our momentum going at full speed,” said Reuss in a statement.

    In November, GM announced Ammann would step down as GM President to take charge of GM's Cruise Automation unit.

    Reuss will still be overseeing GM's Global Product Group and Cadillac, but will also add the responsibility for GM's quality organization. He will also be tasked with building out a product development team that will focus on autonomous and electrified vehicles.

    Source: General Motors

    Mark Reuss Named General Motors President

    DETROIT — General Motors (NYSE: GM) today announced the appointment of Mark Reuss as company president, effective immediately. Reuss currently leads the Global Product Group and Cadillac and will now assume responsibility for the Quality organization.

    “Mark’s global operational experience, deep product knowledge and strong leadership will serve us well as we continue to strengthen our current business, take advantage of growth opportunities and further define the future of personal mobility,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “Mark has played a critical role in leading the development of the company’s award-winning vehicles while transitioning his team to prepare for growing electrification and autonomous technologies.”

    According to Reuss, “I am very proud to have spent my entire career at General Motors, and to now take on this new role is truly a great honor. With our current lineup of outstanding cars, trucks and crossovers around the world, I’m looking forward to keeping our momentum going at full speed.”

    Reuss added responsibilities for Cadillac and global portfolio planning in June 2018. Since then, he has been building an integrated product development and Cadillac organization to support an accelerated product and technology launch cadence and the brand’s global growth plans. Cadillac will be introducing a new vehicle every six months through 2021.

    Reuss has also been leading the transformation of the company’s global product development workforce and processes to drive world-class levels of engineering in advanced technologies and improve quality and speed to market. He is doubling the resources allocated to electric and autonomous vehicle programs in the next two years.

    dfelt

    To be able to keep Cadillac on a quality focus growth I think this guy is spreading himself a bit too thin.

    Drew Dowdell
    14 minutes ago, thedriver said:

    this would be great news if gm still sold cars, especially performance ones...

    Camaro? V-series? Corvette?

    riviera74
    45 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Camaro? V-series? Corvette?

    Save the CT6, even if the flagship is nowadays the Escalade.  The FWD sedans can safely die.  We need the CT6 badly.

    regfootball

    i love how GM is taking the profits and not putting them back into products to serve the market now, they are throwing the money for stuff people want to buy out the window at automation and electrification.  

    ocnblu

    Exactly.  Why should I help GM ruin what I like about them... by buying something from them?  I feel like I've been duped, and I do not like that atall.  They think they have us by the balls.  Ram makes a sweet truck.  Jeep makes a great CUV/SUV.  Screw GM with their electric/autonomous BS.

    A Horse With No Name
    17 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Exactly.  Why should I help GM ruin what I like about them... by buying something from them?  I feel like I've been duped, and I do not like that atall.  They think they have us by the balls.  Ram makes a sweet truck.  Jeep makes a great CUV/SUV.  Screw GM with their electric/autonomous BS.

    I really love Jeep. Were I to be buying an SUV...Jeep it would be.

    Explorer and Escape are decent products also in their segment.

    38 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Save the CT6, even if the flagship is nowadays the Escalade.  The FWD sedans can safely die.  We need the CT6 badly.

    We really do.

    oldshurst442

    The Edge is pretty good too.   

    Disclaimer: By me saying that the Edge is pretty good and agreeing that Explorer and Escape are good in no way does it mean I like CUVs and SUVs.   

    I havent been inside GM's latest CUVs and SUVs or driven them for me to form an opinion on them, but I can say that if I was into CUVs and SUVs, I would without a shadow of a doubt trust Ford's CUvs and SUVs.  

    Back to GM.

    I really like Mark Ruess.  Something about Dan Amman I did not like.  I do not know what it is about Dan that I did not like. Probably his lack of vision on the marketing of his brands and vehicles.  I hope Mark does a better job at that. 

    Mark is a true car guy.  It may pain @ocnblu, but maybe the electric future GM is betting on, Mark could put some car guy DNA into them. Make them more Tesla in terms of sporty ride and acceleration (on certain EV models), rather than bland Prius...maybe he could better differentiate which EVs need to be more Tesla-like and which ones need to be more Prius-like and execute them properly. 

    Hopefully, he would not be spreading himself too thin as GM needs to have Cadillac running at a superior pace in terms of quality and vision, and the whole EV thing. Well, GM is literally betting the farm on them, so the EVs HAVE to be nothing but the best!  

     

     

