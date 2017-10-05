  • Sign in to follow this  
    The Big Electric Car Blitz

    By William Maley

      • But will anyone buy them?

    Between now and 2022, at least 50 electric vehicles will be launched. They'll be coming from the likes of Volkswagen, Diamler, and General Motors. Heck, even Dyson is getting into the game. But why this rush to get EVs on the road? It comes down to two things, Tesla and upcoming regulations.

    “Nobody doubts that the future will be electric. The car companies dragged their feet with electric. Now they are being dragged into it by Tesla and by regulations,”  said Erich Joachimsthaler, founder and CEO of brand-strategy firm Vivaldi to Bloomberg.

    Tesla makes sense as they have created a cult of personality with rabid fans and somehow selling vehicles like hotcakes. As for the regulations, various countries such as France and Great Britain have announced bans on internal combustion engines in new vehicles in the near future. Other places such as China and the state of California are considering similar bans. China has also introduced regulations meant to cut emissions and pollution by 2030. One of those is for automakers to sell a certain percentage of "of so-called new-energy vehicles -- which include electric cars" to obtain credits to sell models with internal combustion engines.

    But there are questions about this move. For one, how is any automaker going to make money with EVs? At the moment GM loses $9,000 for every Chevrolet Bolt EV sold, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles loses an eye-watering $20,000 on each Fiat 500e sold. Battery tech is one of the key reasons for this, but new technologies and improvements are helping bring the price down. 

    Also, will consumers embrace this onslaught of EVs? Last year, EVs only made up less than one percent of the U.S. market.

    “Companies are committed to electric cars, but there is little evidence that there is a lot of consumer demand for it,” said Kevin Tynan, senior analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

    Source: Bloomberg

    balthazar
    1 hour ago, William Maley said:

    ...somehow selling vehicles like hotcakes.

    ...made up less than one percent of the U.S. market.

     

    Those are some tiny, cold, unwanted hotcakes...

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, regfootball said:

    ah, where is all the cheap batteries and national convenient network of charging stations to go with it?

    Exxon Mobil, BP, Royal Dutch, Shell have all invested in Charging companies that make the equipment. On top of this, All have announced they are starting to install fast chargers at gas stations.

    Shell is farther along than most but here is their fast charger station.

    Shell Fast Chargers.jpg

    As I have said over and over, the West coast if much farther along than the rest of North America, yet just like the early 1900's where cars were being sold before gas stations were everywhere and before big profits could be made, Companies have to start somewhere.

    daves87rs
    44 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Exxon Mobil, BP, Royal Dutch, Shell have all invested in Charging companies that make the equipment. On top of this, All have announced they are starting to install fast chargers at gas stations.

    Shell is farther along than most but here is their fast charger station.

    Shell Fast Chargers.jpg

    As I have said over and over, the West coast if much farther along than the rest of North America, yet just like the early 1900's where cars were being sold before gas stations were everywhere and before big profits could be made, Companies have to start somewhere.

    Want one of those here....

    dfelt
    3 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    Want one of those here....

    The stations that have them here also have mini grocery stores / food courts with free WiFi, people stop, plug in and get a bit to eat, use the bathroom and get online to do who knows what, then out after they have charged for a while and off they go down the road.

    Cost seems to be running between 20 to 35 cents per kWh compared to home charging at 6 cents per kWh. Over all still much cheaper than petrol prices.

    riviera74

    The day EV car sales will explode will be when one of two things happens:  we see oil prices top $100 a barrel for more than a month OR EV prices are actually cheaper than their ICE counterparts.  If both happens at the same time, the switch to EV will be swift and thorough.  I would like to see OPEC (and their ill-gotten near-monopoly power) go the way of Studebaker since they have only caused problems for all of us since 1973..... and maybe take down the private oil majors down with them.

    But that day may well be a long time coming though:(.

    oldshurst442
    47 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    only caused problems for all of us since 1973.

    Some people say that the US has caused a lot of problems for them in their homelands...(and not necessarily exclusively the OPEC countries...other countries...NATO countries...)  because of this oil...control...

    I dont mean anything by this statement....just letting you know that there is always two sides to a coin...

     

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

     

    https://lecircuitelectrique.com/welcome

     

     

    C58bkRpf5NVAf9I-DlrWqTTYEHZem0rF9NiHrN2k

    Quebec has a project where Hydro-Quebec has partnered with Quebec businesses to establish charging station circuits at their place of business....the consumer shops...his car charges...

    at  hardware stores Reno-Depot and Rona

    mfp_41ed6d10220c00f48fc812fcdafc1e8fImag

    Partner-Rona-A.jpg?w=640

     

    Grocery shopping at Metro grocery stores or eating at St-Hubert restaurants all across the province.

    5903225_orig.jpg

     

    Or simply on a street or highway rest stop or at a shopping mall parking lot or government building of some sort.

    marche-central-reseauver.jpg

     

    We started off big...like in California...but the Parti-Quebecois was elected and stopped the Liberal Party of Quebec's progress on that ...but 3 years ago ago the Liberal Parti of Quebec got re-elected and so the project got another boost. We are fast catching up to the West Coast again and the people of Quebec are embracing all this...

    Edited by oldshurst442
