    Spying: 2018 Jeep Wrangler Now In Two-Door Form

    By William Maley

      • Good News! There is going to be a two-door Wrangler!

    Most of the spy shots we have seen of the Jeep Wrangler have been of the four-door Unlimited. Today, we have finally gotten our first look at the two-door version.

    We were not expecting any significant changes from the four to the two-door aside from the shorter length. But it is nice to know that Jeep hasn't forgotten about. You can make out the headlights and bumpers that appear be slightly angled at either end. Jeep will once again offer the Wrangler with a hard and soft top.

    We still don't know any technical details about the next-generation Wrangler aside from rumors. They include various body panels being made out of aluminum, use a new chassis, and come with a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder codenamed Hurricane.

    Source: Left Lane News, Motor Trend


    dfelt

    Yup, looks just like the 4 door version and not much has really changed even when you look at the pics of the inside. Very basic and yet dated at the same time. But then we are talking wrangler. One wonders if it will ever really change much.

    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    It is funny that up until the current generation Wranglers (and their CJ predecessors) were all 2drs...I assume the 4dr outsells the 2dr? 

    Yes, there was so much pent up demand for 4doors that Jeep could not meet it for a while.

