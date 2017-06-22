Spying: 2018 Jeep Wrangler Now In Two-Door Form

Most of the spy shots we have seen of the Jeep Wrangler have been of the four-door Unlimited. Today, we have finally gotten our first look at the two-door version.

We were not expecting any significant changes from the four to the two-door aside from the shorter length. But it is nice to know that Jeep hasn't forgotten about. You can make out the headlights and bumpers that appear be slightly angled at either end. Jeep will once again offer the Wrangler with a hard and soft top.

We still don't know any technical details about the next-generation Wrangler aside from rumors. They include various body panels being made out of aluminum, use a new chassis, and come with a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder codenamed Hurricane.

Source: Left Lane News, Motor Trend