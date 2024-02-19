Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Is a Kia E-Stinger on the way?

      Whatever it ends up being called, the new vehicle will ride on Kia's next-generation EV platform.

    Documents have leaked out on The Korean Car Blog that suggests the next-generation EV platform that the Hyundai Motor Group is working on will make its Kia debut under an all-electric Kia Stinger replacement called the EV8.  Code named "GT1" like the trim of the gas-powered Stinger, the new vehicle will ride on the new "eM" platform that will eventually replace the current E-GMP platform used under the Kia EV6, Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, and Genesis GV60. Interestingly, Kia may combine the K8, the Korea-only successor to the Kia Cadenza, and Stinger into a single model line, making this new vehicle larger than the sport-sized Stinger.  The rumors of the Kia Stinger switching to all-electric go all the way back to 2017, when the car was first released.

    Arriving in late 2025, the specifications indicate a battery capacity of 113.2 kWh, roughly a 600 horsepower maximum output with dual motors in the top trim, and a targeted range of 430 - 500 miles on the European WLTP test, so approximately 400 - 450 miles using the EPA test. Lower trim models with rear-wheel drive would have roughly 218 horsepower, while a mid-range all-wheel drive model could be offered with 435 horsepower. For reference, that 113.2 kWh capacity is larger than the 99.8 kWh capacity of the Kia EV9.  The Kia EV9's range is rated by the EPA at 300 miles, impressive for a 3-row crossover, so we feel that the larger battery in a sedan would easily reach the 400-mile estimate.

    The HMG eM platform will debut on the Genesis GV90 in 2025, and we will likely see an announcement later this year. Other models will include a next-gen Genesis GV80 SUV, and we would expect a new Genesis G80 sedan as well. 

    David

    Kia has been hitting on all cylinders to use the ICE term from Style to content and quality. This I can see as a big hit for them and one that will get folks that have looked at the Tesla to look at the Kia. 

    As one that has been following reliability, Kia is doing a great job in comparison to others.

    Drew Dowdell
    30 minutes ago, David said:

    Kia has been hitting on all cylinders to use the ICE term from Style to content and quality. This I can see as a big hit or them and one that will get folks that have looked at the Tesla to look at the Kia. 

    As one that has been following reliability, Kia is doing a great job in comparison to others.

    I'm just happy to have a sedan as a possibility.

