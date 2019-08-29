Mercedes-AMG Unveils the AMG GLB 35

Back in June, Mercedes introduced the Mercedes-Benz GLB crossover. That car came configured with 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, and a 8-speed automatic transmission. Now AMG is getting their hands on the GLB and making some performance improvements.

First up is the engine, still a 2.0 liter transversely mounted turbo-charge unit, but it now produces 302 horspower and 295 lb-ft from 3,000 - 4,000 rpm. The engine block is made from a lightweight die-cast aluminum to reduce overall weight. AMG also swapped out the standard 8-speed automatic for an 8-speed dual clutch transmission. During upshifts, partial ignition interruption produces a sporty sound experience, while the double-declutch function during downshifts improves shifting comfort. If you're racing for pink-slips, it AMG GLB 35 comes with a Race Start function that offers higher RPMs from a standstill and alters shift points to produce maximum possible acceleration. Race Start stays active as long as the accelerator is kept fully engaged.

AMG tuned the all-wheel drive system as well to allow a variable torque split from completely front-wheel drive to a 50:50 front:rear split. The suspension is an adaptive, electronically controlled damping is adjusted depending on the settings of Comfort, Sport, or Sport+.

AMG put their final touches on the appearance. An AMG specific grille, AMG specific MBUX screens that feature a "super sport" mode, and a flat bottom steering wheel.

The 2021 AMG GLB 35 will make its official debut at the Frankfurt International Motor Show and enter the US market sometime in late 2020.