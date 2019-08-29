Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mercedes-AMG Unveils the AMG GLB 35

      ...More power for the GLB Crossover...

    Back in June, Mercedes introduced the Mercedes-Benz GLB crossover.  That car came configured with 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, and a 8-speed automatic transmission. Now AMG is getting their hands on the GLB and making some performance improvements. 

    First up is the engine, still a 2.0 liter transversely mounted turbo-charge unit, but it now produces 302 horspower and 295 lb-ft from 3,000 - 4,000 rpm. The engine block is made from a lightweight die-cast aluminum to reduce overall weight. AMG also swapped out the standard 8-speed automatic for an 8-speed dual clutch transmission.  During upshifts, partial ignition interruption produces a sporty sound experience, while the double-declutch function during downshifts improves shifting comfort.  If you're racing for pink-slips, it AMG GLB 35 comes with a Race Start function that offers higher RPMs from a standstill and alters shift points to produce maximum possible acceleration. Race Start stays active as long as the accelerator is kept fully engaged. 

    AMG tuned the all-wheel drive system as well to allow a variable torque split from completely front-wheel drive to a 50:50 front:rear split. The suspension is an adaptive, electronically controlled damping is adjusted depending on the settings of Comfort, Sport, or Sport+.

    AMG put their final touches on the appearance. An AMG specific grille, AMG specific MBUX screens that feature a "super sport" mode, and a flat bottom steering wheel. 

    The 2021 AMG GLB 35 will make its official debut at the Frankfurt International Motor Show and enter the US market sometime in late 2020. 

     

    Source and Images: Mercedes Benz

    ccap41

    I think this looks really good. It's probably smaller than I'd ever want to go again but it's probably a a pretty kickass daily for somebody who likely doesn't need a ton of space too often. 

    dfelt

    Will say this is probably the best looking CUV from MB today. Actually looks like a CUV and not a coupe.

    riviera74
    39 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I think this looks really good. It's probably smaller than I'd ever want to go again but it's probably a a pretty kickass daily for somebody who likely doesn't need a ton of space too often. 

     

    28 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    That third row looks tight...for small kids only

    Maybe Mercedes should have done what Cadillac did with the XT5: ditch the third row entirely for trunk space.  Those third-row seats should be used for storage, not passengers.

    Robert Hall
    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Will say this is probably the best looking CUV from MB today. Actually looks like a CUV and not a coupe.

    And they have the GLA for a 2 row w/ more of a coupe profile.

    1 minute ago, riviera74 said:

     

    Maybe Mercedes should have done what Cadillac did with the XT5: ditch the third row entirely for trunk space.  Those third-row seats should be used for storage, not passengers.

    Well, they already have a couple compact 2 row models--the GLA and GLC...

    Drew Dowdell
    25 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

     

    Maybe Mercedes should have done what Cadillac did with the XT5: ditch the third row entirely for trunk space.  Those third-row seats should be used for storage, not passengers.

    The third row is an option.

    ccap41
    58 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Maybe Mercedes should have done what Cadillac did with the XT5: ditch the third row entirely for trunk space.  Those third-row seats should be used for storage, not passengers.

    Most third rows in vehicles can be folded flat. I would only assume something this size with a third row would have the rear seats fold-able so the hatch space can actually be used. 

    dfelt
    8 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Most third rows in vehicles can be folded flat. I would only assume something this size with a third row would have the rear seats fold-able so the hatch space can actually be used. 

    Just hope it is truly engineered to minimize taking that cargo space, forgot which CUV I saw recently that had a fold flat 3rd row, but it was terribly implemented and ate up interior cargo space.

    ccap41
    9 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Just hope it is truly engineered to minimize taking that cargo space, forgot which CUV I saw recently that had a fold flat 3rd row, but it was terribly implemented and ate up interior cargo space.

    Definitely.

    It has to be pretty damn close to flat to appeal to me. Perfectly flat isn't necessary but it has to be damn close and it isn't so much needing the extra space but laying things flat that I just bought or am transporting is the concern. 

    smk4565

    We are debating 3rd row seats and cargo room of a 182 inch long vehicle.  The people buying this aren’t buying it for 3rd row, that 3rd row is there for the 3 times a year they need to carry a couple extra people and they can stick the kids back there.  If seating for 7 adults and cargo capacity is most important for $40k they are probably buying a minivan.

    I think 300 hp is the sweet spot for this size SUV,  221 seems boring and 400 is probably pointless in a subcompact SUV.  They will sell a lot of these.

    ccap41

    No, we're debating on the foldability of the 3rd row for the reasons you mentioned, people won't be sitting there often. 

    ...less torque than my MKC... 

    surreal1272
    16 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    We are debating 3rd row seats and cargo room of a 182 inch long vehicle.  The people buying this aren’t buying it for 3rd row, that 3rd row is there for the 3 times a year they need to carry a couple extra people and they can stick the kids back there.  If seating for 7 adults and cargo capacity is most important for $40k they are probably buying a minivan.

    I think 300 hp is the sweet spot for this size SUV,  221 seems boring and 400 is probably pointless in a subcompact SUV.  They will sell a lot of these.

    The GLB is a compact, not a sub-compact. The GLA is a sub-compact. 

    Having looked at the pics of the third row I’m assuming that any kids that have to go back there are double leg amputees. I’ve said it before, if you need a third row for ANY reason, get a suitable size vehicle. Ones this size are purely a marketing gimmick IMO and a bad one at that. 

    dfelt

    As I posted, this is probably one of the best looking CUVs MB has made in a while, yet is far from perfect and I have been looking at the pictures over and over and it finally dawned on me what makes this look cheap. Interiors are personal choice and I really do not have any big issue with it at this time as nothing stands out as glaring.

    OUTSIDE, Big issue with the following two things. The bloody CHEAP looking black fake plastic Gills on the front end with the black plastic mold around the wheel wells and bottom of doors and the back bumper and the second issue is that ugly silver painted after thought on the black rear bumper wrapping around the dual exhuast.

    To me, MB as a luxury auto company should have done something better than this as well as AMG is missing the flare on this model. To me this looks more like a top end regular CUV from MB.

    smk4565
    6 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    No, we're debating on the foldability of the 3rd row for the reasons you mentioned, people won't be sitting there often. 

    ...less torque than my MKC... 

    Except an MKC 2.3 Ecoboost does 0-60 in 6.5 seconds and a GLB 35 does it in 5.1.  This GLB is faster than an Ecoboost Mustang or V6 Camaro, and it is compact crossover.  This is the slowest AMG product and it is still pretty quick.  Plus it looks good, plus it is in the biggest growth segment, plus I suspect this will start around $45k, they'll sell lots.

    ccap41
    14 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Except an MKC 2.3 Ecoboost does 0-60 in 6.5 seconds and a GLB 35 does it in 5.1.  This GLB is faster than an Ecoboost Mustang or V6 Camaro, and it is compact crossover.  This is the slowest AMG product and it is still pretty quick.  Plus it looks good, plus it is in the biggest growth segment, plus I suspect this will start around $45k, they'll sell lots.

    It still has less torque than a Lincoln and at higher RPM. Pathetic Mercedes. 

    The GLB hasn't been tested by a 3rd party yet. I think it is safe to assume that we don't know what it is and isn't quicker than yet. 

    If it happens to be quicker than a 2.3 Mustang and V6 Camaro, it should as it's nearly twice the price. FWIW, the V6 Camaro has actually tested at 0-60 in 5.1 seconds. 

    Robert Hall
    14 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Except an MKC 2.3 Ecoboost does 0-60 in 6.5 seconds and a GLB 35 does it in 5.1.  This GLB is faster than an Ecoboost Mustang or V6 Camaro, and it is compact crossover.  This is the slowest AMG product and it is still pretty quick.  Plus it looks good, plus it is in the biggest growth segment, plus I suspect this will start around $45k, they'll sell lots.

    Non-sequitor.  There is no point in comparing a compact CUV with a Camaro or Mustang.  Different niche, different buyers.

