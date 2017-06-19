  • Mercedes bringing A-Class to US; heads further down market

    By Drew Dowdell

      • Mercedes will add another sedan below the CLA.

    Mercedes has informed dealers that there will be another sedan heading their way for 2018.  Mercedes-Benz has decided the US is finally ready for the A-Class. Mercedes has previously shown the 2011 A-class concept in the U.S., but did not send that model over. 

    Currently, the smallest and least expensive Mercedes sold in the U.S. is the Mercedes-Benz CLA, a 4-door fastback sedan that Benz calls a 4-door coupe.  When the CLA originally debuted in the U.S. in 2013, it started at $29,900 before delivery charge.  It has since crept up to $32,700. This new A-Class is expected to start below the $30k mark.2017 Mercedes A-Class - European Spec

    Previously, the A-Class was only sold as a hatchback (2017 A-Class in European Spec shown right), a bodystyle not particularly popular in the U.S. The 2018 A-Class will be the first time the model is offered as a sedan. The A-Class will use the same front-wheel-drive platform as the current CLA and GLA and is expected to utilize similar powertrain arrangements. 

    The 2018 Mercedes Benz A-Class sedan is expected to go on sales in the U.S. in September of 2018 with sales in other markets (read: Europe) next spring and China to follow.

    Look for the A-Class reveal at one of the auto shows during Fall 2017.

    Source: Automotive news (Subscription Required)

     


    balthazar

    Mercedes keeps topping themselves in exercises of the pointless.

    Do they have some sort of convoluted marketing research that is telling them a CLA is too large for some buyers, so another shorter model on the same dopey chassis is some sort of answer? The CLA already requires amputees-only in the rear seat, can't WAIT to read review of how utterly useless a shorter CLA is going to be. And looky-gee- the s-class coupe is going to share the same nose with yet a CHEAPER crapbox. But it's all OK because: SALESSALESSALESSALESSALES!

    A Horse With No Name
    47 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Mercedes keeps topping themselves in exercises of the pointless.

    Do they have some sort of convoluted marketing research that is telling them a CLA is too large for some buyers, so another shorter model on the same dopey chassis is some sort of answer? The CLA already requires amputees-only in the rear seat, can't WAIT to read review of how utterly useless a shorter CLA is going to be. And looky-gee- the s-class coupe is going to share the same nose with yet a CHEAPER crapbox. But it's all OK because: SALESSALESSALESSALESSALES!

    Sorry for being philosophical but....when you are a kid you assume the world will be run by adults when you yourself become and adult.

    Mercedes may well sell a lot of cars, but I am not really convinced they are run by adults...this marketing decision kind of backs up that feeling IMHO.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Why not? They make the Eclass and the CLS. 

    They don't really need the CLS, but at least at that price point they are getting a pretty good up charge over the E-class.  The new E-class coupe looks stunning and it is larger than the old one since it isn't on a C-class chassis anymore.  Maybe they'll do a V8 in the CLS550 since there is no E550 anymore, I don't know, but there are some ways they can make it different from the E-class.  And they do more volume on the E-class than they do on the CLA/GLA.

    The CLA and A-class sedan would be basically same size, same space, same power, similar body since the A-class sedan concept is sort of swoopy design anyway.  I'd rather see the hatchback to a 2nd sedan.

