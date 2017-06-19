Mercedes bringing A-Class to US; heads further down market

Mercedes has informed dealers that there will be another sedan heading their way for 2018. Mercedes-Benz has decided the US is finally ready for the A-Class. Mercedes has previously shown the 2011 A-class concept in the U.S., but did not send that model over.

Currently, the smallest and least expensive Mercedes sold in the U.S. is the Mercedes-Benz CLA, a 4-door fastback sedan that Benz calls a 4-door coupe. When the CLA originally debuted in the U.S. in 2013, it started at $29,900 before delivery charge. It has since crept up to $32,700. This new A-Class is expected to start below the $30k mark.

Previously, the A-Class was only sold as a hatchback (2017 A-Class in European Spec shown right), a bodystyle not particularly popular in the U.S. The 2018 A-Class will be the first time the model is offered as a sedan. The A-Class will use the same front-wheel-drive platform as the current CLA and GLA and is expected to utilize similar powertrain arrangements.

The 2018 Mercedes Benz A-Class sedan is expected to go on sales in the U.S. in September of 2018 with sales in other markets (read: Europe) next spring and China to follow.

Look for the A-Class reveal at one of the auto shows during Fall 2017.

Source: Automotive news (Subscription Required)