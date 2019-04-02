Jump to content
    March 2019 Sales Figures

      ...find out who was lucky in the green last month.

    Quarterly:
    Ford Motor Company -
    General Motors Co. - Down 7% for the quarter, Down 7% for the year

    Monthly:
    Audi of America -  Up 1.1% for the month, Up 9.4% for the year
    BMW of North America -      Up 0.4% for the month,  Down 1.9% for the year
    FCA US LLC -  Down 7% for the month, Down 3% for the year
    Honda Motor Co. -      Up 4.3% for the month,  Up 2.0% for the year
    Hyundai Motor America -  Up 1.7% for the month, Up 2.1% for the year
    Jaguar Land Rover North America -     Down 7% for the month 
    Kia Motors America - Up 10.2% for the month, Up 7.6% for the year
    Mazda North American Operations - Down 19.1%  for the month, Down 15.7% for the year
    Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 2.7% for the month, Down 9.3% for the year
    Mitsubishi Motors North America -      Up 36.9% for the month, Up 17.6% for the year
    Nissan Group - Down 7.2% for the month, Down 12.1% for the year
    Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  for the month,  for the year
    Subaru of America, Inc. -     Up 6.0% for the Month, Up 4.7% for the year
    Toyota Motor North America - Down 3.5% for the month, Down 5% for the year
    Volkswagen of America -      Up 14% for the month, Up 2.3% for the year
    Volvo Cars of North America, LLC -  Up 16.2%  for the month, Up 9.8% for the year

    Brands (Quarterly):
    Buick -  Down 8.7% - 51,876 QTD / YTD
    Cadillac -  Down 2.0% - 35,995 QTD / YTD
    Chevrolet - Down 7.8% - 452,401 QTD / YTD
    GMC - Down 4.4% - 125,577 QTD / YTD
    Ford 
    Lincoln 

    Brands (Monthly):
    Acura - Up 10.4% - 14,408 MTD / 36,385 YTD
    Alfa Romeo - Down 31% - 1,774 MTD / 4,286 YTD
    Audi - Up 1.1% - 20,302 MTD / 14,859 YTD
    BMW - Up 2.9% - 32,228 MTD / 73,888 YTD
    Chrysler - Down 38% - 12,169 MTD / 31,591 YTD
    Dodge - Down 6% - 46,367 MTD / 110,517 YTD
    Fiat - Down 45% - 847 MTD / 2,214 YTD
    Genesis - 
    Honda - Up 7.9% - 134,101 MTD / 333,402 YTD
    Hyundai - Up 1.7% - 61,177 MTD / 147,585 YTD
    Infiniti - Down 23.1% - 13,406 MTD / 34,315 YTD
    Jaguar - Up 13% - 3,679 MTD
    Jeep - Down 11% - 87,328 MTD / 212,804 YTD
    Kia - Up 10.2% - 55,814 MTD / 136,596 YTD
    Land Rover - Down 13% - 9,492 MTD
    Lexus - Up 8.2% - 29,249 MTD  / 66,791 YTD
    Mazda - Down 19.1% - 26,934 MTD / 70,833 YTD
    Mercedes-Benz - Down 4.9% - 27,004 MTD / 71,171 YTD 
    Mercedes-Benz Vans - Up 19.1% - 3,533 MTD / 7,476 YTD
    MINI - Down 16.8% - 3,769 MTD / 8,905 YTD
    Mitsubishi - Up 17.6% - 19,599 MTD / 42,067 YTD
    Nissan - Down 5.3% - 137,365 MTD / 331,536 YTD
    Porsche - 
    Ram Trucks - Up 15% - 51,822 MTD / 137,013 YTD
    Smart - Down 18.2% - 90 MTD / 231 YTD
    Subaru - Up 6.0% - 61,601 MTD / 156,754 YTD
    Toyota - Down 5.1% - 185,696 MTD / 476,923 YTD
    Volkswagen - Up 14% - 37,092 MTD / 85,872 YTD
    Volvo - Up 16.2% - 9,569 MTD / 22,058  YTD

