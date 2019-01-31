Ask Me About: 2019 Buick Regal GS

As I'm writing this, Michigan along with various other states is under the grasp of a polar vortex. It is currently -6' F (the wind chill drops that to -29' F). I was keen on getting the driver who was dropping off my next test vehicle into the Silverado quickly so he could warm up.

That vehicle is the 2019 Buick Regal GS. As much I would have loved to get my hands on the new TourX, I have a bit more experience with the GS. In 2015, I spent a week in the previous Regal GS and came away quite impressed. The turbo-four, all-wheel drive system, and suspension made for a surprisingly taut sedan. This new one (introduced in 2017) gave me a bit of pause as it would swap the four-cylinder for the 3.6L NA V6. This engine has not been a favorite of mine as you have really to bury your foot to get the most of it.

In the case of my tester, it happens to be brand spanking new with less than 400 miles on the odometer. Base is $39,070 and with a few options comes to $43,115. My first impressions?

I tend not to be a fan of red on vehicles, but the Regal GS pulls it off. The wide, long fastback shape wears this color quite well. Also, the wheels on this are quite sharp.

The seats are quite snug for me, mostly due to wide shoulders. There appears to be some adjustable bolstering and I'll see that helps.

WHY IS THERE NO OFF BUTTON FOR THE STOP-START SYSTEM BUICK?! Though the current weather kind of acts like an off switch.

The AWD system is biased towards the front as some experimentation in a snowy parking lot. I'm able to get the back step out provided I get a bit of throttle.

I'll have some more updates and a small gallery in the next few days. If you have questions, be sure to drop them below and I'll do my best to answer them. Also, I will have a final update on the Silverado sometime tomorrow.

