    Quick Drive: 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

      A convertible that brings a smile

    There are some cars I will not turn down the opportunity to spend time with again. A prime example is the Mazda MX-5 Miata, a car that brings a smile to my face. This past fall, I had a chance to spend some time in a soft-top version and to figure out whether I would have this or the RF.

    • What has changed since our last visit with Miata? Only a few things such as the addition of Mazda's i-Activsense suite of active safety features (automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-departure warning) as standard; and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the Club and Grand Touring models.
    • I find myself drawn more to the standard Miata than RF because it looks a bit neater. The hardtop makes the Miata look somewhat bulky. 
    • The 17-inch wheels finished in dark silver help set the car off.
    • The addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes using the MazdaConnect infotainment system a bit more bearable to use. I found myself using CarPlay more due to its easier interface layout and brighter graphics.
    • Power comes from a 2.0L Skyactiv-G inline-four with 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with a six-speed manual, while an automatic is optional.
    • As I noted in my review of the RF, the new 2.0 makes a dramatic difference to the Miata's performance. Leaving a stop, the engine freely revs and delivers a smooth rush of power. I think this version is slightly faster than the RF, mostly due to it not having the foldable hardtop.
    • The six-speed manual is still one of the sweetest transmissions I have used. It feels smooth and precise when running through the gears.
    • Handling is still one of the Miata's strong points as it eagerly changes direction and shows little body roll. Steering is sharp and provides the right amount of weight when driven hard.
    • Ride quality is slightly better than the RF I drove last year due to the Grand Touring not having as stiff as a suspension setup. Yes, you will still feel several bumps and imperfections. But not at the rate as you'll experience in the Club.
    • The Miata is one of those few cars I find myself still being impressed with every time I get the chance to drive one. It offers a level of driving fun that very few models can match, along with a price tag that won’t break the bank. If you were to ask which Miata I would choose, it would be the soft top.

    Disclaimer: Mazda Provided the MX-5 Miata, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas

    Year: 2020
    Make: Mazda
    Model: MX-5 Miata
    Trim: Grand Touring
    Engine: 2.0L Skyactiv-G DOHC Four-Cylinder
    Driveline: Six-Speed Manual, Rear-Wheel Drive
    Horsepower @ RPM: 181 @ 7,000
    Torque @ RPM: 151 @ 4,000
    Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 26/34/29
    Curb Weight: 2,341 lbs
    Location of Manufacture: Hiroshima, Japan
    Base Price: $31,670
    As Tested Price: $32,790 (Includes $920.00 Destination Charge)

    Options:
    Grey Cloth Roof - $200.00

    David

    I am glad that people find the Miata a fun car to drive. Seems they continue to tweak this to be a truly drivers enjoyable rally car and that is a great thing.

    Style wise, I find it hideous as it reminds me that someone pinched a load and forgot to flush.

    Sad that they can give it horsepower but such weak torque, the Skyactiv motors I feel are a failure.

    ykX

    Love the car and love the looks of it.  It was my second choice but can't beat a big V8 feel.  How many cars today weight even close to 2300lbs!

     

    43 minutes ago, David said:

    Sad that they can give it horsepower but such weak torque, the Skyactiv motors I feel are a failure.

    LOL, second generation of the GM Ecotec 4-cylinder 2.4L inline four (Buick Regal, Lacrosse, Chevy Malibu) had 182hp, 172lb/tq while this 2.0L gets same hp and only 20 less torque.

    David
    10 minutes ago, ykX said:

    Love the car and love the looks of it.  It was my second choice but can't beat a big V8 feel.  How many cars today weight even close to 2300lbs!

     

    LOL, second generation of the GM Ecotec 4-cylinder 2.4L inline four (Buick Regal, Lacrosse, Chevy Malibu) had 182hp, 172lb/tq while this 2.0L gets same hp and only 20 less torque.

    Yes, I totally agree that GM small motors are crap too. Not a fan of Torque less motors even from American auto companies.

    surreal1272
    2 hours ago, David said:

    I am glad that people find the Miata a fun car to drive. Seems they continue to tweak this to be a truly drivers enjoyable rally car and that is a great thing.

    Style wise, I find it hideous as it reminds me that someone pinched a load and forgot to flush.

    Sad that they can give it horsepower but such weak torque, the Skyactiv motors I feel are a failure.

    A car that size doesn't need a lot of torque.

    ccap41

    Not surprisingly, a Miata is not suited for MrSUV.

    I've never gotten the chance to drive a Miata but they've always looked like a little riot to drive. I also think these look really good in RF guise as I'm not a fan of soft tops at all. 

    ykX

    I have to say I do find the RF very attractive, it is like a mini Jaguar in a way.  And if someone is daily driving it, the hard top is the way to go.  However, if I was buying it as a weekend fun car, I would probably get soft top in a Club spec, cheaper and lighter than the hard top.

    2020-mazda-mx-5-rf-gt-sport-tech.jpg

    oldshurst442

    ^^^

    depending what she got under the hood and yeah, if she could fly, she a sports car!  

    Im willing to bet that your Buick could whip that little Miata's a$$ in a straight line any length.  1/8, 1/4 and the full mile. It wont matter to your Buick.

    However...to all that diss that little Miata, the Miata AINT about that.

    It IS about the enthusiastic driving. ALL driving. NOT just the straight line driving. Its about hitting the high revs, getting in and out of the corners, using ALL of the horsepower and balancing the car neatly going to and leaving the curves...  When in the straight line, it AINT about leaving two strips of rubber and smoke behind you, its about cornering speed, USEABLE exit speed and then punching it and revving it high and unto the next corner...

    THIS is what little Miatas are all about.

     

    If we are truly car enthusiasts, then we all, hopefully, understand, that there are many types of enthusiast cars that do many kinds of and specializing in many types of enthusiast types of things.

    oldshurst442

    Just to say that Im not really a Miata type of guy...just like Im not really a Corvette or Porsche or Ferrari type guy either.   I DO love my muscle cars of all sizes. Fullsize, ESPECIALLY mid-size and thirdly, the pony cars. But THAT does NOT mean I also do the straight line thing. I dont.  I do the cruising thing.  But I DO love the punching the throttle to get the INSTANT V8 torque acceleration and the grunt of that American muscle V8 sound!  

    My favorite Miata, however, would be THIS one

    The Fiat 124 Abarth Is Now A Used Convertible Bargain | CarBuzz

     

    Mostly for cruising.  Open air cruising.  

    LOVE that scorpion!  

    She got that scorpion on her neck as a tattoo!  😍

     

    I dont know how Id wanna die?

    By her.   She is probably a black widow type chick, but oh boy the fun!

     

    Or by my wife finding out Im crushing real hard ride about now... 

     

    A Horse With No Name
    14 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Not surprisingly, a Miata is not suited for MrSUV.

    I've never gotten the chance to drive a Miata but they've always looked like a little riot to drive. I also think these look really good in RF guise as I'm not a fan of soft tops at all. 

    They are a riot to drive.

    Robert Hall
    2 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    They are a riot to drive.

    Seems like they would be a lot of fun on twisty, hilly SE Ohio backroads.   I still love that Miata ad from a few years ago about the guy that had a Miata when he was young and gets a new one at middle age after having his soul crushed by work and family life..

    A Horse With No Name
    42 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Seems like they would be a lot of fun on twisty, hilly SE Ohio backroads.   I still love that Miata ad from a few years ago about the guy that had a Miata when he was young and gets a new one at middle age after having his soul crushed by work and family life..

    It may well fill a slot in my driveway next to the Ranger when the Ranger is paid off. Loved my first two, would happily be a third for me. 

    ykX

    ykX 1,623

    5 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    It may well fill a slot in my driveway next to the Ranger when the Ranger is paid off. Loved my first two, would happily be a third for me. 

    If for some financial reasons I will have to get rid of the Mustang, used Miata is my plan B.  Cheap to own and run and lots of fun.

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, ykX said:

    If for some financial reasons I will have to get rid of the Mustang, used Miata is my plan B.  Cheap to own and run and lots of fun.

    I can relate to the Mustang thing. To me it's even more iconic as an American car than the Corvette. Thought hard about one when I bought the Ranger, but really needed a truck. Serious gut check moment every time I walked past a Mustang at a Ford dealer when I was truck shopping. 

