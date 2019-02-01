Chicago 2019: 2020 Subaru Legacy Preview

Subaru has announced that next week, it will be showing off the all-new 2020 Legacy at the Chicago Auto Show. To promote the announcement, the Japanese automaker has dropped a couple of teaser images.

The exterior looks to be an evolution of the current shape, complete with the same headlights as on the 2018 Legacy. Previous spy photos hint at a larger grille and a lower roofline. We have a slightly better idea with the interior as it appears Subaru is going with a more premium look. There's also a large tablet screen that houses a number of functions for the driver and passenger. We can make out some physical controls for the volume and tune.

We're expecting the 2020 Legacy to move to the modular platform that underpins the new Ascent, Forester, and Impreza.

Source: Subaru