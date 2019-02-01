Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Chicago 2019: 2020 Subaru Legacy Preview

      Would You Look At that Large Tablet Screen!

    Subaru has announced that next week, it will be showing off the all-new 2020 Legacy at the Chicago Auto Show. To promote the announcement, the Japanese automaker has dropped a couple of teaser images.

    The exterior looks to be an evolution of the current shape, complete with the same headlights as on the 2018 Legacy. Previous spy photos hint at a larger grille and a lower roofline. We have a slightly better idea with the interior as it appears Subaru is going with a more premium look. There's also a large tablet screen that houses a number of functions for the driver and passenger. We can make out some physical controls for the volume and tune.

    We're expecting the 2020 Legacy to move to the modular platform that underpins the new Ascent, Forester, and Impreza.

    Source: Subaru

    Legacy teaser image.jpg

    Legacy_teaser_image_2.jpg


    surreal1272

    I am a huge tech junkie but I am way past over these oversized tablets in cars. Just keeping those damn things clean has to be an OCD nightmare. 

    A Horse With No Name
    I think that IS the rage of the future...or the moment, in cars.

    Thinking this may be one of the best affordable sedans available.

    regfootball
    except that Subarus drive like crap.  And have lackluster powertrains.  Apart from a WRX.

    A Horse With No Name
    Agreed...but this car offers something unique in terms of AWD, resale, reliability, and Subaru knows how to run a business. Unlike VW and some other companies.

    And nobody builds a CVT that I like.

    Drew Dowdell
    I'd rather it keep the H6 option. 

    frogger
    I don't know, I was really underwhelmed by that combo in the Outback, I think it was in 2016 when I drove it after trying out a Sportwagen with the 1.8T.  Just felt like an old massively understeering car from 1999.  Softly sprung, CVT, larger ground clearance did not do it any favours I guess.

     

     

     

     

     

    A Horse With No Name
    As an enthusiast....it is kind of hard to find mainstream cars that live up to your expectations. 

    Have been impressed with the Legacy and Camry both as FWD sedans as basic sedans. But neither of them is an Audi A4, GLI Jetta, Kia Stinger, Cadilalc CTS or the like.

    frogger
    The Sportwagen impressed me despite its obvious power deficit.  Granted it was probably a foot shorter, 600lbs lighter, ~200 of that in the engine bay over the front wheels.

    Maybe the new Outback and Legacy will take a leap forward the same way the Camry has.

     

     

     

    surreal1272
    Affordable? They are as overpriced as the rest and up until the preview photo, have had dated interiors and questionable power (aside from the WRX lineup of course). Aside from their AWD prowess, which has always been top notch, I have found nothing appealing about Subarus if you don’t have snow and ice to deal with for six months out the year. Between floating tablets and oversized tablets that now have HVAC controls built in (as opposed to actual knobs that are much easier to find and handle while driving), I am just becoming less enameled with the some of the new stuff out there. Guess I’m showing my “old fart” card here but crap like oversized tablets are why the average new car has become to pricey and out of reach for the average customer. 

