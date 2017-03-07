At first glance, you might be thinking why is Buick teasing the LaCrosse sedan again. But actually, what you are looking at is the 2018 Buick Enclave that will be debuting next month at the New York Auto Show. The image shows the Enclave following the footsteps of the Encore and LaCrosse with a new waterfall grille and slimmer headlights. From spy shots we reported on last month, we're not expecting any major changes in the overall shape.

Expect the current 3.6L V6 producing 305 horsepower to be residing under the hood, paired with a nine-speed automatic.

Source: Buick